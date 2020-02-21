The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Boom — and just like that this is the last full weekend in February. It may be a leap year and all, but time is ticking.

On the musical front, Lil Jon hits Story Nightclub for a DJ set on Friday, while flamenco rockers T-Vice will play an intimate show at the Little Haiti Cultural Center. Rock legend Rod Stewart is still feeling "Forever Young" and will prove it at Hard Rock Live on Sunday. Save some room for the Third Annual Soul Vegan Festival at Bandshell Park on Saturday and the grand opening of Hialeah's Unbranded Brewing on Sunday. End the weekend on a wild note with the always-colorful Hollywood Mardi Gras celebration (how you earn your beads is up to you).

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Lil Jon plays a DJ set at Story Nightclub on Friday. World Red Eye

Friday, February 21

Each third Friday of the month, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex is a rockin' place to be. Its Sounds of Little Haiti series brings some of the best and brightest talents for an evening of tunes, community, and cocktails. For this month's shindig, catch merengue-gone-flamenco rock outfit T-Vice. If you've never experienced authentic compas music before, the band is the perfect introduction to the Haitian genre. 6 p.m. Friday, February 21, at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free.

"Whaaat? OK!" Yes, that is the sound of the one and only Lil Jon coming to town. The Atlanta-bred rapper and producer extraordinaire will pay a visit to Story Nightclub on Friday for a DJ set, toting along hits like "Turn Down for What" and "Get Low." Fun fact: Lil Jon has made the rounds on TV, having appeared on everything from The Bachelorette to Bar Rescue. 11 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $40 and up via tixr.com.

EXPAND Learn to plant some orchids of your own during a special class at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden on Saturday. Patricia Rottino Cummins

Saturday, February 22

Calling all green thumbs and wannabe green thumbs: Some of the most beautiful plants you can own are orchids, and on Saturday you can learn all about them at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Coral Gables native and former Pan American Orchid Society president Peter Kouchalakos will guide attendees through a special Landscaping with Orchids chat, aiming to help you add color to your space. At the end of the event, there will be orchids for sale too. 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 11935 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Who's hungry? Get to the third annual Soul Vegan Festival Saturday at North Beach's Bandshell Park. Guests will indulge in Afro-Caribbean goodness thanks to the City of Miami Beach and local food influencer the Hungry Black Man. Purchase bites from the likes of Atlanta's Ingrid Bayoro, who'll serve up her signature plantain sandwich, and Orlando's Jenn Ross, who's renowned for her killer vegan breads. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at the Sand Bowl in Bandshell Park, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Sunday, February 23

Hialeah's Unbranded Brewing will celebrate its grand opening all weekend, but the party peaks on Sunday when the new brewery hosts a massive block party. Unbranded will offer 16 beers for purchase at the event, accompanied by food trucks and the unveiling of a mural. Pro tip: If you sign up for the brewery's email list and show proof, your first Unbranded brew's free. Noon to midnight Sunday, February 23, at Unbranded Brewing, 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; unbrandedbrewing.com. Admission is free.

You don't have to trek to New Orleans to enjoy an epic Mardi Gras. Hollywood Mardi Gras has some serious history and is always a colorful party. The festival, which dates back to 1935, is still going strong. Sunday's festivities include a walking krewe parade, a crawfish boil, beads aplenty, a king and queen costume contest, and a vendor market. (And, yes, there will be beads.) 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at 1920 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; hollywoodflmardigras.com. Admission is free.

Rod Stewart brings all the hits. See Sunday. Doug Sonders

Rod Stewart has been a singing and dancing machine for more than 50 years. But based on how he zips across a stage — sometimes kicking a soccer ball and sometimes rockin' with a full-on orchestra — you wouldn't think he's anywhere near 75 years old. On Sunday the rock icon pays a visit to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, where he'll deliver an assortment of his plentiful hits. 7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $85 to $380 via ticketmaster.com.