The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, September 3

HistoryMiami Museum's Sip of History series is back with a close look at Little Haiti. In the moderated conversation, resident historian Paul George will discuss the Black diaspora's history and culture in South Florida with Joanne Hyppolite, a curator at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The recipe for a Miami-inspired cocktail by mixologist Gabriel Urrutia will be emailed to registrants in advance. The former chief curator at HistoryMiami, Hyppolite curated NMAAHC's inaugural exhibit, "Cultural Expressions," and co-curated "A Century in the Making: Building the National Museum of African American History and Culture." 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets cost $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers, via historymiami.org. Suzannah Friscia

After being elected to U.S. Senate in 2012, Chris Murphy has worked tirelessly to confront what he calls the "very American issue" of violence. In his new book, The Violence Inside Us, the Connecticut senator grapples with the nation's history of violence and its failure to curb the epidemic of gun-related tragedies. It was the Sandy Hook massacre in December 2012 that galvanized Murphy to become a leading advocate for gun reform in Congress. On Thursday, Books & Books welcomes Murphy to its Virtual Author Series. State Rep. Nick Duran will serve as moderator. In addition to a 30-minute conversation about the book, attendees are invited to ask questions throughout the broadcast via the message board. 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free with RSVP via crowdcast.io/e/chrismurphy. Olivia McAuley

There's something oddly nostalgic about the lowly cassette tape. Perhaps it's the hiss you hear upon pressing play or the fact that fast-forwarding through a track requires psychic abilities to guess when to stop. On Thursday, Technique Records will tug at your heartstrings when it debuts its monthly cassette-release series. The inaugural release features Miami jazz guitarist Diego Melgar, with a limited amount of tapes available for purchase through Technique's online shop and digitally on Melgar's Bandcamp page. To help the local music community, Melgar will donate 50 percent of his cassette sales to local nonprofit Guitars Over Guns. In addition to the release, Melgar will perform live from the backroom at Gramps, streaming via Technique's Twitch channel. 9 p.m. Thursday. Stream via twitch.tv/techniquerecords. Olivia McAuley

Pearl Jam: See Friday Photo by Danny Clinch

Friday, September 4

The grounds usually close at 4:30 p.m., but once a month, First Fridays at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens gives visitors a chance to wander the picturesque gardens into the early evening. As the sun sets, food truck Cuban Guys and mixologist Gabriel Urrutia will be on hand so you can grab a bite and a complimentary cocktail as you explore the estate's waterfront views and the first floor of the main house. Local acts Soundtuary and Coconut Groove will be behind the decks, providing a dusk soundtrack. 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, at 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $8 to 18. Suzannah Friscia

On Friday, tune in to the on-demand concert-streaming service Nugs.tv to catch an archived performance from iconic grunge outfit Pearl Jam. The footage, recorded in 2018, comes from the first night of the band's Home Shows series in Seattle. Performing at Safeco Field (since rebranded T-Mobile Park), the band played a 33-song setlist, which included rarities, the debut of a White Stripes cover, a guest appearance from Brandi Carlile, and a handful of crowd-pleasing classics. Watch the concert "live" on Friday or purchase it on-demand anytime over the Labor Day weekend, September 4-7. 8 p.m. Friday. Pay-per-view cost $14.99 via nugs.tv. Olivia McAuley

Saturday, September 5

While DJs and pop acts have been quick to hop on the virtual bandwagon, the metal scene has lagged behind. Black-metal outfit Behemoth will change that when it hosts In Absentia Dei on Saturday. The interactive experience will stream live from an undisclosed location in Poland, the band's native country, and will not be for the faint of heart. "The contents of this performance may offend, especially those with religious beliefs," the organizers warn. "If you choose to proceed, you do so of your own volition and waive any demands for compensation or apology from the band." An hour before the main event, Imperial Triumphant will open with a performance from the Slipper Room in New York City streamed via Behemoth's YouTube channel. The virtual show is intended to mimic a real concert's experience, with eight different camera angles that allow viewers to customize their stream. 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $14 to $133 via behemoth.live. Olivia McAuley

Steve Treviño: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Steve Treviño

Live performances are still rare these days, but Dezerland Park has found a way through its "Only in Dade" drive-in comedy show. Whether you've been hunkering down in lockdown with a spouse or just need a good laugh in general, comedian Steve Treviño's relatable jokes about married life are sure to entertain. In his latest special, 'Til Death, Treviño got real about the day-to-day joys (and humor) of marriage and kids, and he'll bring that same energy to the outdoor show, which you can enjoy from the comfort of your own car. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Dezerland Park Miami, 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami; 305-590-5000; dezerlandpark.com/miami. Tickets cost $100 per car (up to for people) or truck (up to six people) via miamiimprov.com. Suzannah Friscia

Sunday, September 6

Ghazal, a poetic expression of love and desire, may be unfamiliar to Western audiences, but the genre has existed for centuries. Though it's often accompanied by music, the emphasis is typically placed on the spoken word, with the instrumentation a bit of an afterthought. On Sunday, South Floridians can familiarize themselves with the genre when the Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and Arts presents Shaam-E-Ghazal. Miami sitarist Stephan Mikes will open the show, with headliner Talat Aziz, the renowned ghazal singer and composer whose work has been featured in Bollywood movies and TV shows, performing live from Mumbai. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Wynwood's trendy restaurant-cum-venue R House has relaunched its weekend Drag Brunch, which has become a weekend must-do thanks to host Athena Dion. The show offers three seatings through the weekend: 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. With the outrageous costuming and mile-high stilettos attracting hordes of hungry midday diners, reservations are a must if you want to get a good seat. Packages start at $45 and include one main dish and unlimited sides. You can opt for a boozier option for $65 per person, which adds bottomless mimosas, sweet white wine sangria, or mojitos. 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at R House; 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-020; rhousewynwood.com. Tickets cost $45 to $65. Olivia McAuley

Monday, September 7

You've likely felt overwhelmed by the news cycle these past few months. The endless scrolling, the constant updates about coronavirus and police brutality, the ideological debates playing out in real-time, the performative social-media behavior — the internet can be an exhausting place. In his video collage/animation, Phone Alone USA, artist Alec Kreisberg incorporates found cellphone footage and 3D animation to explore the internet of 2020. With his 3D virtual avatar leading the way, Kreisberg takes viewers on a journey through an internet dreamscape, prompting us to question whether our perspectives and interests shape our digital selves — or whether the internet is actually shaping us. On view September 7 through October 11, at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Suzannah Friscia

Miami Virtual Story Slam: See Tuesday Photo by Denise Ofelia Mangen

Tuesday, September 8

Maybe you're an expert at keeping secrets, or you've held your tongue about your friend's awful boyfriend for months now. Perhaps you hate being interrupted, or if someone tells you to be quiet, you're more likely than ever to speak your mind. Topics like this will abound at the Moth's latest Miami Virtual Story Slam, whose theme is "Silenced." The online event seeks tales of suppression and censorship as well as the times when you pushed back and shouted your words as weapons instead. Buy a ticket just to listen to the stories or add your name to the hat to tell one yourself. 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, September 9

Explaining These Uncertain Times to kids and helping them adjust to things like virtual classes, increased boredom, and less time with their friends is no small feat. Pérez Art Museum Miami is here to help with their free online program, A Whole New World: Strategies for Learning and Thriving. Cognitive developmental psychologist Brandi B. Kenner and Aundray Adams of the Children's Trust will discuss the educational and emotional needs children have as they enter an uncertain school year, as well as strategies for helping them navigate these challenging circumstances. 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free with RSVP at pamm.org. Suzannah Friscia