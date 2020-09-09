The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, September 10

Since the 1970s, Martine Barrat has captured the lives of residents of Harlem, Brooklyn, and the South Bronx, providing a window into these tight-knit communities — to which she also felt she belonged. Starting Thursday, Little Haiti gallery Nina Johnson presents "Martine Barrat," an exhibition of 20 iconic photographs by the French-native, New York-based artist. Over the years, her case studies have captured moments of significant social unrest and political upheaval, and the people most affected by them. The work in the exhibition is a timely reminder of the repetitive patterns of history. Thursday through November 14, at Nina Johnson, 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-2288; ninajohnson.com. By appointment only. Olivia McAuley

As a Miamian, you're surrounded by palm trees, but how many different palm varieties can you name? Did you know that most of the ones you see in South Florida neighborhoods belong to just a small group of species? Palm biologist Carl Lewis, director of Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, is here to diversify your understanding of these beautiful plants, and maybe inspire you to grow some of your own. In his online class, Uncommon Palms of South Florida, he'll talk through his top 25 recommendations for widely available palms that are easy to grow, yet not often seen in local landscaping. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $20 for Fairchild members and $25 for nonmembers via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Local nonprofit Guitars Over Guns connects students from disadvantaged backgrounds with professional musicians, setting up mentoring relationships and giving them a safe place to express themselves through music. The organization has grown large enough to serve more than 3,000 students during the past decade and launch a Chicago satellite program. On Thursday, Sounds of Our Hometowns will spotlight students in the program and special guests who'll perform songs by artists from Miami and Chicago. 8:30 p.m. Thursday; guitarsoverguns.org. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Our Time Machine: See Friday Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre

Friday, September 11

Yang Sun and S. Leo Chiang's moving documentary Our Time Machine will make its South Florida debut via Tower Theater's virtual theater on Friday. The film follows Chinese artist Maleonn, a designer of puppets and mechanical objects, as he works on a play for his father, who is dying of Alzheimer's disease. The film, which won Best Cinematography honors at the Tribeca Film Festival, captures stunning sets that shine a light on cultural heritage and the unflinching bond of family. Midnight Friday; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $12; the film is viewable for 72 hours. Olivia McAuley

Debuting on Friday, Safe Space Sessions was launched by a collective of Miami-based artists aiming to bring awareness to sexual assault in the local music community. The project hopes to create an inclusive and safe environment for its performers while raising money for organizations that educate people about sexual assault and provide resources to survivors. The inaugural session features performances by the Old Youth, Bruvvy, Glass Orange, and Woolbright. While the virtual concert is free, donations will benefit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), a national sexual-assault hotline that provides confidential support and resources. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Stream via facebook.com/safespacesession, twitch.tv/safespacesessions, and youtube.com. Olivia McAuley

Rest Ashore: See Saturday Photo by Juana Valdes

Saturday, September 12

Juana Valdes' installation, Rest Ashore, opening at Locust Projects on Saturday, is the artist's first venture into large scale multi-channel video. In her work, the multidisciplinary artist examines the Cuban migration experience over the past 60 years and its relation to the current global refugee crisis. She continues her thematic explorations of bodies of water, which have always played a significant role in her practice and shifted how she perceives and reimagines the Caribbean. Admission is free, but visitors must make an appointment in advance. Saturday through October 24, at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org. By appointment only. Olivia McAuley

On Saturday, Community Arts and Culture and the Rhythm Foundation will host the Afro Roots Virtual Fest live from the North Beach Bandshell, allowing the world-music festival to celebrate its 22nd year of celebrating the evolution of African culture in Miami. Georges Collinet, host of the Peabody Award-winning radio program Afropop Worldwide, emcees, and legendary funk band Spam Allstars headline, along with Sudanese singer-songwriter Alsarah, reggae artist Johnny Dread, (AKA the Dread), Cuban-folk outfit Cortadito, and the genre-bending Venezonix. Tune in for a night that celebrates global connection through music. 8 p.m. Saturday; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, September 13

The 2020 U.S. Open, the last of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments, will culminate on Sunday with the men's singles final at 4 p.m., preceded by the men's wheelchair singles final, the women's wheelchair doubles final, and the quad wheelchair singles final. Like all sporting events in 2020, the pros will play with no roaring crowds to cheer them on. The winner of the men's singles stands to make $3 million. But it won’t be Novak Djokovic, the top seed, who exited in bizarre fashion via disqualification this past weekend when a ball he slapped out of frustration after losing a point hit a line judge in the throat. With big names like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal having opted to skip the event (as did number-one-ranked women’s singles player Ashleigh Bart), Sunday’s men’s final figures to be an unpredictable affair. Noon Sunday; usopen.org. Broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2. Olivia McAuley

Monday, September 14

The Betsy Hotel's ninth-annual Overture to Overtown festival goes virtual this year with a roster of ten performing jazz artists, four scholars, and three poets. The four-night series promises to be as dynamic a celebration as ever of "the Harlem of the South." Monday's event, Zen and the Art of Overtown, features Tim Barber, executive director of the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater and adjunct professor at Florida Memorial University, examining the question, "What happened in/to Overtown?" Participants will tap into Barber's wealth of knowledge of Miami's often overlooked and perennially endangered neighborhood. 7 to 8 p.m. Monday; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Suzannah Friscia

Tony Tahhan: See Wednesday Photo by Peter Hoblitzell

Tuesday, September 15

"I'm a comic and actor, but the first line of my obituary will likely read 'former spokesman for General Electric,'" writes comedian Gianmarco Soresi on the invite for his online standup event, Non-Essential Comedy. Despite the joke, Soresi's face has popped up in places far beyond GE commercials, including roles in the movie Hustlers and Netflix's Bonding and as a contestant on Amazon's Comics Watching Comics, which he won. Now's your chance to see him perform a solo show on his own terms. 8 p.m. Tuesday; bonfirealive.com Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, September 16

Blogger Tony Tahhan brings a perspective all his own to his discussions of food and identity, drawing inspiration from various cultures. Born in Venezuela to a Middle Eastern family and raised in Miami, he has long been interested in food as a cultural-exchange tool. In 2010, he earned a Fulbright research grant to travel to Syria, where he studied the midday meal in three different settings: at home, in restaurants, and on the streets. He'll discuss some of what he learned in an online Syrian Food Talk and share recipes and stories from Aleppo and talk about his travels around the region. 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; artserve.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

If you've ever wondered what a curator's life is really like, Oolite Arts has just the lecture for you. For its latest online talk, independent curator, art writer, arts administrator, archivist, and educator Dan Cameron will draw from his wealth of experience. Ever since launching his career at the Fundació la Caixa in Barcelona, Cameron has worked worldwide in the arts. He served as artistic director of the Open Spaces visual and performing arts festival in Kansas City, Missouri, and founded Prospect New Orleans, a triennial art exhibition that started in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as the city's arts community asked what their role could be in rebuilding. Most recently, he organized a retrospective of sculptor Leandro Erlich in Buenos Aires. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday; oolitearts.org. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia