The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 22

Looking to enjoy the cooler temperatures at dusk? Miami Beach Botanical Garden has a full schedule of activities planned for each night of its Garden After Dark live-music series. Thursday's program features the rhythm and soul offerings of musician Eddy Balzola, who'll play hits by Bob Marley, Sting, Marvin Gaye, U2, and others. Sip a cocktail, explore pop-up shops, join a stretch session on the Great Lawn, and visit the exhibit "En Plein Air" and meet the artist, Gaspar Saldanha. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Miami's premier drag and DJ night Double Stubble is back at Gramps on Thursday. The drag performances remain on hold for the time being, but resident DJ and MC extraordinaire DJ Hottpants will be on the decks, bringing some much-needed disco realness. Gramps has implemented socially distant seating on its outdoor patio. And to encourage patrons not to stray, drinks can be ordered directly from your table via scannable QR codes and delivered by your server. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Martin Eden: See Friday Photo by Francesca Errichiello/Courtesy of Kino Lorber

Friday, October 23

A trip to Italy may not be in the cards right now, but Coral Gables Art Cinema can transport you there with its latest screening, Martin Eden. Based on a Jack London novel from 1909, the film follows a self-taught aspiring writer who dreams of marrying a wealthy university student and leaving his working-class background behind. This story of romance, politics, and coming-of-age stars Jessica Cressy and Luca Marinelli, who won the Best Actor award for the role at last year's Venice Film Festival. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8 for members and $12.75 for nonmembers. Suzannah Friscia

Saturday, October 24

The final round of Record Store Day releases drops on Saturday, and participating stores across Miami will celebrate with giveaways, extended hours, and, in some cases, live music. Yesterday and Today (9274 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-554-1020; vintagerecords.com) opens at 9 a.m. allowing five customers in the shop at a time; Technique Records (880 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com) will admit customers on an appointment-only basis. The first 50 sign-ups get a free limited-edition tote bag. Little Haiti-based Sweat Records (5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com) will open at 8 a.m., and DJ Le Spam will be on the decks to entertain guests. Olivia McAuley

House wizard Claptone hits the decks at Club Space on Saturday, as the mega-club gets into the full swing of its new normal. Space's dance floor has been replaced with tables set up throughout the terrace and loft spaces, with servers circulating and large assemblages of foliage and installations taking up the unused space. Claptone — who fittingly wears a plague doctor-style golden mask to perform — will get clubgoers going until curfew and start 'em up again when Space reopens on Sunday from sunrise to sunset. 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Reservations only. Olivia McAuley

Billie Eilish: See Saturday Photo by Kenneth Cappello

Did you miss Billie Eilish when she performed in Miami back in March — right before in-person concerts ceased to be a thing? Eilish fans are in luck: She'll perform a special livestreamed concert on her website this weekend, and you can tune in from home. In addition to watching Where Do We Go? The Livestream in real time, ticketholders get access to exclusive merch, plus they can rewatch the concert on demand as many times as they want for 24 hours after it airs. 6 p.m. Saturday; livestream.billieeilish.com. Tickets cost $30. Suzannah Friscia

Ghost stories, history, and nature come together in one event at Miami EcoAdventures' Haunted Redland Night Hike at the picturesque Castellow Hammock Preserve. Listen as haunted hotels, abandoned ghost towns, and mysterious town residents come to life in some of the spooky real-life tales that have taken place around the Redland Agricultural District. Then follow your naturalist guides into the park after nightfall to see if you can catch a glimpse of nocturnal creatures like owls and bats. Just make sure to wear closed-toe shoes and plenty of insect repellant. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at Castellow Hammock Preserve, 22301 SW 162nd Ave., Miami; 305-242-7688. Tickets cost $6 via miamidade.gov. Suzannah Friscia

Sunday, October 25

Explore the culinary history of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens on Sunday with a virtual galette-baking class over Zoom. The hourlong program begins with a tour of the historic mansion's kitchen and dining spaces, led by community manager Rebecca Peterson, followed by a cooking class taught by baker Lucia Meneses from Dade Heritage Trust. On the menu? The galette, a delicious, flaky tart that was a favorite of the French chef, who worked at Vizcaya when it served as a private winter estate. Stick around after the class for a Q&A session with the experts. 10 a.m. Saturday; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $20. Olivia McAuley

Do you have a budding music lover on your hands? The Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony are teaming up for the 11th-annual Spooky Symphony, an hourlong performance designed for young listeners. The huge orchestra will perform dramatic classical pieces set to a backdrop of Halloween-themed images. Viewers are encouraged to wear costumes and munch on some candy as they join the Facebook Live watch party. 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday; gmys.org. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Claptone: See Saturday Photo by Alec Celestin

Monday, October 26

If pumpkin-spice lattes, jack-o'-lantern carving, and roasted pumpkin seeds are your jam, head to NOBO Brewing Company for a beer-filled National Pumpkin Day celebration. In honor of everyone's favorite orange gourd, the brewery will be offering several special releases, including its Loaded Pumpkin on tap. It's made with more than 80 pounds of pure pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, and a hint of maple syrup. 3 to 10 p.m. Monday, at NOBO Brewing Company, 2901 Commerce Park Dr., Boynton Beach; 561-320-1522; nobobrewing.com. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, October 27

The Deering Estate was the home of the industrialist and art collector Charles Deering until 1927, when he died there. Let the estate's staff take you on a spooky journey into the lives of Deering and other previous inhabitants and the paranormal occurrences that have been witnessed ever since. The Nighttime Ghost Tour takes attendees through the grounds, in the footsteps of Native Americans, Miami's earliest pioneers, and Charles Deering himself. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305 235 1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $40 for nonmembers. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, October 28

Just in time for Halloween, FilmGate Miami, Florida's longest-running, hyperlocal short-film festival, highlights the horror and thriller genres on Wednesday. Partnering with Eventive, FilmGate Festival: Horror Edition will premiere eight scary short films, including La Mano, directed by Christopher Krider, and Michael Leon's In the Dark. The screenings will be followed by a Q&A with the directors and a social networking hour. Head to FilmGate's social media channels for a chance to claim the Best Scary Mask title. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday; filmgate.miami. Tickets cost $7. Olivia McAuley