The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 1

The Butcher Shop kicks off the beer-revering, lederhosen-toting, two-week celebration known as Oktoberfest on Thursday with commemorative food platters and socially distanced contests. The holiday is traditionally celebrated in Munich from mid-September to October, but the Wynwood beer garden's festivities take place the first two weekends this month. The Oktoberfest menu includes traditional dishes, such as schweinshaxe (braised pork shank), loaded pretzel bites, a sausage sampler, and other German favorites. Those looking to celebrate at home should fear not: You can don your lederhosen and partake in the liter-chug competition and stein hoist via Facebook Live. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com. Olivia McAuley

Just in case the return of pumpkin spice and candy corn didn't tip you off, spooky season is here. If Halloween is your time to thrive, start the month on a scary note and head to The Horrorland, a drive-thru haunted house that promises to terrify you from the safety of your car. The immersive, 35-minute experience takes you through six themed passages, full of ghosts, zombies, and other ghoulish creatures as you become the main character in your own horror movie. The event is family-friendly but suggested for kids age 10 and up. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; thehorrorland.com. Tickets cost $38.99 to $178.99 per car. Suzannah Friscia

Drive-In Divas: See Friday Photo by Stian Roenning

Friday, October 2

If you're one of the many people who turned to running this year as a way to get outside during quarantine, ZooMiami's annual ZooRun5K is a great way to rack up a few miles for a good cause. Since participants can't gather at the zoo to run among the animals, the race is going virtual this year, which means you'll complete it on your own, anytime between October 2 and October 11, and log your mileage with a phone, smartwatch, or fitness tracker. Whether you run along the beach, on a track, or on an at-home treadmill, you'll be helping to raise money for the Zoo Miami Foundation and West Kendall Baptist Hospital. All registrants also get a $4 discount to the zoo for a future visit. Friday through October 11; zoomiami.org. Registration costs $12. Suzannah Friscia

An EDM show is one of those things that's really best experienced live, dancing with the beat of the music pulsing through your body, surrounded by flashing lights. Vivid Sky Productions, Bunt Backline, Beatgig, and the Bahia Mar Hotel have found a creative way to bring back that experience with House at the Hotel, a live, vertical EDM concert. You and up to three friends can watch the four-hour, full-production show from the balcony of your own Bahia Mar hotel room, where you'll dance along to DJs like Wax Motif, SNBRN, and Noizu. Tickets include a one-night stay at the hotel, so the party doesn't have to end until the next morning. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-64-2233; hilton.com. Tickets cost $112.50 via vividskypro.com/houseinthehotel. Suzannah Friscia

Forget the movies. Drive-In Divas is Florida's first drive-in drag show, and it's bringing some of South Florida's top queens along for the ride. Hosted by Daisy Deadpetals and produced by Erick Eldridge, the show features names like Nicole Halliwell, Athena Dion, Erika Norell, and Morphine Love (also known for her popular YouTube makeup videos). Stay safe and socially distant while enjoying a live show that's sure to be fun and entertaining. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at MASS District, 844 NE Fourth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $50 to $100 per car, via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Saturday, October 3

It wouldn't be October without a pumpkin patch, and Dadeland Mall is hosting a free one every weekend throughout the month full of everyone's favorite bright-orange gourds. The whole family can get creative with fall-themed arts and crafts, such as picking out and decorating their own mini pumpkins. Visitors can also get a professional portrait taken on-site, explore the farmers and artisans' market, and enjoy live music. Social distancing practices will be enforced, so be sure to register and book your free ticket in advance. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through November 1, at Dadeland Mall, 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; 305-665-6226; simon.com/mall/dadeland-mall. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Some call it fall, some autumn. Let us just agree: It's officially Halloween season. It's four degrees cooler, and while excitement has shifted away from, say, haunted houses swaying with throngs of costumed kids (thanks, COVID), events powerhouse Swarm is here to tell you the spooky holiday is on. Not So Spooky, an interactive drive-thru experience, debuts on Sunday, offering a family-friendly, socially distant alternative to the...walk-thru experience. Vehicle passengers will cruise through a transformed Tamiami Park as they listen along to an interactive Halloween story. Attendees can also go pumpkin picking at Miami's first-ever drive-thru pumpkin patch and procure carving kits and seasonal bites from the harvest market. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St., Miami; notsospooky.com. Tickets cost $29 to $45 per car via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

EXPAND Calle Ocho Live: See Sunday Photo by Karli Evans

Sunday, October 4

Fins up, Miami! On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins face off against the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium. The Seahawks are favored to make the playoffs this season, thanks mainly to quarterback Russell Wilson. With a quarterback transition to rookie Tua Tagovailoa in the offing, Dolphins fans have reason to feel optimistic — if only about the home team's fortunes in the long run. Rather skip the tailgating and stadium seating during the pandemic? Catch the game live on Fox from the comfort of your home. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $68 to $484 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Thanks to Melinda's spacious indoor/outdoor patio, the bar and restaurant has been open with a limited. This Sunday, the downtown hot spot will welcome disco and funk purveyors The Love Tempo. Special guest Alan Epps and resident DJs Brad Strickland and Padraic Carey will be diners boogieing at their tables. Can't make it this weekend? Not to worry, the party will return the first Sunday of every month. The music will kick off just as happy hour starts, so get there early to enjoy $3 beer, $5 house liquor, and $2 oysters from 5 to 7 p.m. Because of limited space, reservations are highly recommended. 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday at Melinda's, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-227; melindasmiami.com. Olivia McAuley

In March, Calle Ocho was one of the first major events in South Florida to get the ax amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. But the festival will happen on Sunday as Calle Ocho Live, a virtual show celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and featuring some of Latin music's biggest names. Tune into the four-hour broadcast to see acts like Mau y Ricky, Gloria Estefan, Jessi Uribe, and Camilo. The broadcast will also feature virtual duets to bring together living and deceased artists. The queen of reggaeton, Ivy Queen, is scheduled to perform with the queen of salsa, Celia Cruz; and Tito Puente Jr. is set to perform with his late father, Tito Puente. 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday; calleocholive.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Monday, October 5

One man's trash is another man's art, according to visual artist Kerry Phillip, whose installation, An Accidental Collection (The Junk Drawer), is now on display inside the Paradise Plaza in the Design District. Fascinated by the magnet for the miscellaneous that is every home's junk drawer, the artist continues his study of hoarding and storing with this latest iteration. Phillip delves into the human tendency to store objects together, asking viewers to interact with the project by sharing their own stories, memories, and pictures of current or past junk drawers. The exhibition will be on display until October 30. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Suite 127, Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, October 6

Want to eat out but can't decide where to go? Head to Haulover Park for Food Truck Tuesdays and sample a variety of delicious local eats. Trucks like Cuban Guys, Monster Burger, Churromania, and Bubble Fresh will be on hand, and there's plenty of space to spread out and stay socially distant while you enjoy your outdoor picnic. There will be plenty of tables placed far apart for groups to enjoy the ocean breeze while indulging in the delectable offerings. And, yes, masks are mandatory. 5 to 9 p.m. at Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami; miamifoodtrucksevents.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, October 7

Books & Books and the Miami Book Fair present New York Times best-selling author V.E. Schwab as she discusses her latest work, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. It's a tale as old as time, and so is the 300-year-old protagonist Addie LaRue, who makes a Faustian bargain to live forever and lives to regret it. Schwab will be in conversation with fellow author Rebecca Roanhorse. The ticketed event requires advance purchase of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. The first 100 people to purchase Schwab's novel will receive a personalized custom bookplate, while all attendees will receive a custom Addie art print. 6 p.m. Wednesday; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $26.99 to $31.99 via eventbrite.com and include a copy of Schwab's book. Olivia McAuley