The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, November 26

To gear up for a day filled with pumpkin pie, crazy relatives, football, or whatever Thanksgiving has in store for you, start your morning with relaxing Thanksgiving Day Beach Yoga by the sea. Teacher Lisa Pumper leads the yoga fusion class, open to all levels, and will guide you through yoga postures and breathing exercises while a playlist of funky beats sets the mood. The class ends with a meditation on gratitude to get you in the spirit of the holiday. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 870 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Class costs $10 in advance via Venmo, $15 the day of. Text 954-609-9074 with your full name and class date to RSVP. Suzannah Friscia

Emilio Estefan and Times Square Live Media team up on Thanksgiving with Nurse Heroes Live, a star-studded benefit concert to recognize the enormous sacrifices nurses have made this year. Fight the post-dinner drowsiness and head to nurseheroes.org for performances by the Black Eyed Peas, Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, Gloria Estefan, David Foster, Pitbull, the Wailers, and Stevie Wonder. Whoopi Goldberg hosts the free event, which raises funds for scholarship programs available to nurses and their children. 7 p.m. Thursday; live.nurseheroes.org. Olivia McAuley

Friday, November 27

The final Record Store Day of the year takes place on Black Friday at independent record stores across the globe. More than ever, there is an urgent need to support small businesses and Miami has you covered for all the most coveted RSD Black Friday releases and sales. Sweat Records (5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecords.com) is taking 25 percent off all used vinyl, enamel pins, and merch, serenading shoppers all the while with tunes by DJs Richie Hell, Hottpants, and Lolo. Technique Records (880 NE 79th St, Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com) is giving away free tote bags to the first 50 customers. Be sure to book your 15-minute slot to secure your place in advance. Check out other local store's offerings, including Lucky Records, Radio-Active, and Yesterday & Today. Olivia McAuley

Get into the holiday spirit at Zoo Miami with more than one million sparkling lights in the shapes of all your favorite wild animals. This year's Zoo Lights features a brand new, 26-foot-tall LED tree, riverboat rides, hot chocolate and cookies, and appearances by Santa Claus himself. The fun kicks off on Friday night with a PJ & Onesie theme, so the whole fam can don their coziest holiday pajamas for the festivities. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, November 27, through Sunday, December 27, at Zoo Miami 12400 SW 152 St., Miami; 305-255-5551; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children ages 3-12. Suzannah Friscia

Center for Subtropical Affairs: See Saturday Photo by Meghan Alexander

Saturday, November 28

Every Saturday, the Center for Subtropical Affairs, an ecological learning center and nursery, hosts a plant market at its Little River oasis. Get some green on your thumbs this weekend and take home some new plant babies from the variety of botanicals on offer, including houseplants, rare ornamentals, and fruit trees, plus herbs and vegetables courtesy of the Little River Co-op. Alongside the rotating roster of plant vendors, check out the curated vintage outlet Nice Rack, hand-painted planters from Gacato, and vegan Caribbean comfort food from Auntie Drea's Kitchen. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7135 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Miami Art Week may look a little bit different this year, but that won't stop Design Miami from coming back for ten days of gallery presentations, satellite exhibitions, virtual tours, and a program of online design talks. The fair's Podium program, curated by Aric Chen, presents design from leading galleries and independent studios. This year's theme, "America(s)," aims to interrogate American identity through the lens of design and craft. Tickets are timed to facilitate social distancing, and there will also be tons of virtual content available for those who aren't able to visit the fair in person. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami; designmiami.com. Tickets cost $22.50 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Santa Spectacular: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Swarm

Tamiami Park is turning into a magical winter wonderland when Santa Spectacular, a drive-thru musical extravaganza, comes to town. Enjoy singing and dancing from the comfort of your car as you journey to the North Pole and sing along to holiday favorites. Then get some shopping done from local vendors at the holiday market; sip on craft cocktails at the lodge, capture family photos at socially distant photo stations; and take home a kit to build your very own gingerbread man or house. Saturday, November 28, through Wednesday, December 23, at Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St., Miami; santa-spectacular.com. Tickets cost $45 per car. Suzannah Friscia

Experimental dance music duo Afrobeta celebrates its new full-length album, Illusion Motel, on Saturday at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. The album-release party, One Night Stand at Afrobeta's Illusion Motel, will feature a live performance by Cuci Amador and Smurphio alongside Brazilian percussion group Miamibloco, activist choir Miami Sound Space, a magic show by Marty the Magician, and the all-female DJ crew Pumps (DJ Heather Holiday, Phaxas, and DJ Vida). Owing to social-distancing requirements, capacity is limited and masks must be worn. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, November 29

The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens debuts its Village Farmers Market on Sunday in the piazza in front of the estate's historic garage building. The market features an array of boutique vendors, including Bon-Appetreat, sellers of all-natural small-batch treats for four-legged companions; Shena's Confections, custom cakes and treats for all occasions; and G' Dream Farm, offering the very best all-natural honey. As part of the market experience, visitors can walk through the Village, which was built alongside the estate in 1914, and explore the exterior of different buildings and outdoor areas. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vizcaya Village, 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; vizcaya.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Drive 'N Drag: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Voss Events

Monday, November 30

Spotlighting work by artists from Africa and its diaspora, Prizm Art Fair is back for an eighth edition, featuring exhibits, film screenings, panel discussions, and a Black Dealer Talk that will address the challenges faced by Black dealers and curators. Visitors can view the fair virtually and browse through 45 interdisciplinary artists from countries across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas. Another highlight of this year's fair: "Noir, Noir: Meditations on African Cinema and Its Influence on Visual Art," a presentation that examines how African film traditions intersect with contemporary visual art. Monday, November 30, through Monday, December 21; prizmartfair.com. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, December 1

Local spot Unbranded Brewing Co. is already known for serving up only-in-Miami craft beers like Guava Wheat in Hialeah's Leah Arts District. Now, on Tuesday nights, Unbranded is also serving up karaoke. At Swig & Sing Karaoke Nights, enjoy Unbranded's signature golden ales for $3.50 and take $1 off any other beer while you belt out favorites to your heart's content. If you work in the industry, they'll take an additional 20 percent off your bill. 8 p.m. to midnight at Unbranded Brewing, 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, December 2

Move over drive-in movies, Drive 'N Drag is about to raise the bar. The brainchild of creative agency Voss Events, Drive 'N Drag is the socially distant answer to everyone's drag dreams. Featuring all-stars from RuPaul's Drag Race, the touring concert lands at the Westfield Broward shopping mall in Fort Lauderdale for a two-night stint. The 90-minute show features Drag Race alumni Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Plastique Tiara, and Asia O'Hara and offers a high-energy, no-holds-barred live show in the style of the queens' Vegas run at Caesars Palace. Performances will be projected onto LED screens and broadcast via FM radio for your viewing and listening pleasure. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Westfield Broward, 8000 W Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $69 to $399 via vossevents.com. Olivia McAuley

