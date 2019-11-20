The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, November 21

If all you know of Spanish cinema is Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, and Netflix's Money Heist (better known as La Casa del Papel), get ready to learn. The Olympia Theater is set to put on the ninth-annual minifestival Recent Cinema From Spain. Splitting the difference between experimental and commercial films, the lineup includes Javier Bardem's climate-change documentary, Sanctuary, the dance drama Yuli, and the award-winning animation Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, which recounts a surreal episode in the legendary Spanish auteur's life. Various times Thursday through Sunday at Olympia Theater, 174 E Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $10 to $20. Douglas Markowitz

Friday, November 22

Jonathan Van Ness has achieved greatness as host of the Funny or Die web series Gay of Thrones, self-care guru of the Emmy-winning show Queer Eye, and standup comedian. Is his next gig Olympic figure skater? The multitalented personality has become known for his unstoppable energy and positive attitude, and now, inspired by his goal of achieving Olympic status as a figure skater, JVN is on the road: The Road to Beijing. Touring the United States, Van Ness has been wowing audiences with his comedy-meets-acrobatic-one-man-show that focuses on his dream to reach the 2022 Olympics. 8 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $45 to $95. Olivia McAuley

You're probably trying to save your energy and money for the Art Basel insanity, but this weekend's bill at Club Space is just too good to pass up: Sven Väth and Peggy Gou will be on the decks. The former is one of the godfathers of German techno, a living legend, and a serious proponent of vinyl. The latter is a rising star in global dance music thanks to Korean-language-infused singles such as "Starry Night" and killer sets. If you haven't seen either of these titans before, you won't want to miss this one. 11 p.m. Friday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com Tickets cost $15 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Douglas Markowitz

Borscht 0 Main Event: See Friday. Courtesy of Borscht

In case you haven't heard, Borscht has been reborn. After staging its own death in 2017, Miami's favorite film festival will rise from its ashes like the phoenix — or zombie Jesus — and take over the Arsht Center for Borscht 0 Main Event. It is indeed the focus of the festival, where the year's lucky chosen filmmakers will show their short films made for Borscht and for Miami. Who knows what you'll see and where these intrepid filmmakers will go from here. 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $10. Douglas Markowitz

Saturday, November 23

Need to grab some consciously designed goodies for the holidays? The Buena Vista Market Fest has you covered. Offering a selection of artisans and vendors, the two-day market will be a one-stop shop for locally made art, wellness products, elixirs, bites, and other wares. The free event will also host a sunset DJ lineup and acoustic live sets after its daytime itinerary of community-oriented mindfulness activities. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Upper Buena Vista, 184 NE 50th Ter., Miami; upperbuenavista.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Hosted by alt-rock radio station 104.3 the Shark, Riptide Music Festival is back in Fort Lauderdale for its 2019 edition, presenting a crowd-pleasing lineup of indie heavyweights. The Killers will headline the two-day fest, along with Brit band the 1975 — whose highly anticipated new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, is slated for release early next year — and seasoned power-pop outfit Jimmy Eat World. The festival, which will take over Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, will also offer various "experiences," including interactive and immersive art installations as well as fashion showcases hosted by style guru Tan France. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park,1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $34 to $4,990 via riptidefest.com. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, November 24

Miami City Ballet returns to South Beach this month at the historic art-deco landmark the Colony Theatre to dance to vintage pop soundtracks. The troupe will perform works by award-winning choreographers, including Justin Peck's Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, with a score by Aaron Copland; Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth, with a mashup of Dinah Washington's single and Max Richter's "On the Nature of Daylight" for a truly cinematic experience; and Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs, with music by — you guessed it — Frank Sinatra. 2 p.m. Sunday at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; miamicityballet.org; Tickets cost $30. Olivia McAuley

The Menzingers: See Sunday. Courtesy of Epitaph Records

The Menzingers will bring their frenetic melodicism to Culture Room's stage Sunday on a fall tour in support of their latest full-length album, Hello Exile. The band entered the punk scene in the mid-2000s, and its latest album is chock full of nostalgic themes, so it comes as no surprise that fellow punk band from Scranton, Pennsylvania, Tiger Jaw is also on the lineup, as is label mate Culture Abuse. 7 p.m. Sunday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $24.50. Olivia McAuley

If you go into Exit Through the Gift Shop expecting a film about Banksy — the legendary street artist of questionable talent and unquestionable ubiquity — you'll be disappointed. Banksy only directed the film. It's actually about Mr. Brainwash — the guy hosting Favela Beach during Art Basel this year. He's an artist, didn't you know? It's also about the art world and how ridiculous it is, which is very relevant around this time of year in Miami. Is the film a hoax? Is Mr. Brainwash even a real artist, or did Banksy make up the whole thing? Find out when O Cinema screens the film in Wynwood. 7 p.m. Sunday at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-395-5811; no3social.com. Admission is free. Douglas Markowitz

Monday, November 25

Miami Heat fans are still trying to figure out who gave Dion Waiters the edible to end all edibles (and possibly Waiters' NBA career). We may never know the identity of the supplier, but it's likely Waiters won't be playing against the Charlotte Hornets when they visit Miami this week. He's still facing suspension on the heels of #GummyGate, so the team will have to fend off the sting of Cody Zeller and PJ Washington without Waiters. 7:30 p.m. Monday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $15 via ticketmaster.com. Douglas Markowitz

Tuesday, November 26

It's never too early to get in the Christmas spirit, and the Village at Gulfstream Park is fully embracing the holiday season. Stop by the luxe shopping mall this Tuesday evening for Symphony in Lights. Behold more than 250,000 lights; a colossal Christmas tree; light shows accompanied by the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida; hot cocoa, cookies, and cocktails from a multitude of vendors; and, of course, Santa himself. The lights will remain up through the end of December. 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Village at Gulfstream Park, 901 Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; gulfstreampark.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Ariana Grande: See Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Mazur

As Nicki Minaj said: "Young Ariana run pop." Indeed, extending her North American leg to her Sweetener World Tour, multiplatinum pop sensation Ariana Grande will return to the AA Arena to give the people what they want: more chill-inducing high A's. Joining Ariana on the bill will be the L.A.-based duo Social House, AKA Michael "Mikey" Foster and Charles "Scootie" Anderson, who released the single"Boyfriend" with the songstress earlier this year. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $47 to $1,240. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, 27

Put on your big suit and your big hair: '80s Prom is back at Gramps. Sweat Records and Vagabonds-at-Large are sending up Stevie Nicks for the 17th-annual event, whose theme is, appropriately, "Edge of Seventeen." Two stages will ensure you'll be dancing no matter which version of the decade you prefer. DJs Lolo and Hottpants will spin synthpop, hip-hop, and freestyle hits outside, while Carmel Ophir and Carlos Menendez will be all about New Wave, goth, and industrial inside at Shirley's. Drag performances by Karla Croqueta and drink specials are also on the agenda. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Douglas Markowitz