The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, November 12

In an effort to further discussions on racial justice in our city, nonprofit Repair the World Miami is partnering with the Network, Temple Beth Sholom, and the Miami Jewish Film Festival for a drive-thru showing of the film Just Mercy at Wynwood's Carpool Cinema on Thursday. Based on the bestselling book, the film stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx and tells the story of Walter McMillian, a man sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit, and the lawyer who took his case, Bryan Stevenson. Every car will receive a viewing guide to the film, plus the option to attend a post-screening Zoom call to discuss it further. 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, at Carpool Cinema, 2418 N. Miami Ave., Miami; carpoolcinemawynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 per car via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Friday, November 13

Nestled along the Miami River, the Wharf makes an idyllic setting to enjoy its rotating food concepts, pop-ups bars, and fun activations. Closed since the beginning of the pandemic, the venue marks its return on Friday, with its third-anniversary celebration taking place throughout the weekend. Partygoers can enjoy bites from purveyors like South Beach staple the Chicken Spot, known for its mac 'n' cheese bites, and the Sake Room, offering mouth-watering sushi, ceviches, and tiraditos. This is ahead of the return of its Thursday music programming and the Riverside Holiday Village, which kicks off December 3. Noon to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Orchestra Miami will pay homage to Beethoven and his iconic repertoire on Friday as a part of its Beethoven for Miami Festival, which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth. Livestreaming from the North Beach Bandshell, the free concert will feature Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, also known as the Pastorale, conducted by artistic director and founder Elaine Rinaldi. The grand finale will be a performance of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, led by rising violin star Askar Salimdjanov. 7 p.m. Friday; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

What could be better than a dinner party where you don't have to do any cooking? On Friday, CFood Shack, which serves up Floribbean favorites at the Lincoln Eatery food hall, hosts a Caribbean-Style Dinner Party, complete with a live DJ spinning tunes. Advertised as an all-you-can-eat, ten-course tapas dinner, come prepared to fill your belly with dishes like conch salad, grilled mahi kebabs, coconut shrimp, and truffle lobster mac 'n' cheese. 8 to10 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com. Tickets cost $29 per person via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Las Nubes: See Saturday Photo by Esteban Chacin

Saturday, November 14

Try to name a calming color, and chances are some shade of blue comes to mind. As part of its ongoing exploration of Pantone's Color of the Year 2020, Classic Blue, Artechouse presents "Aqueous," an immersive multimedia installation focusing on the color's connection with water. The exhibit, spread over two floors, aims to soothe visitors by submerging them deep into an abstract exploration of liquid: its textures, its sounds, its fluid rhythms, and its relationship to light. If you're looking for an escape from the chaos of 2020, this just might provide the dose of tranquility you need. Runs through April 14, 2021, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday, at Artechouse, 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miami.artechouse.com. Tickets cost $17 to 24. Suzannah Friscia

Miami rock outfit Las Nubes will take the virtual stage on Saturday for the first edition of Catharsis, a collaborative festival undertaken by media outlets and event coordinators throughout Latin America and Spain. Initially meant to be in-person, the festival sidesteps into the digital realm, allowing for an international lineup. The only U.S.-based band on the roster, Las Nubes will be joined by Las Ligas Menores (Argentina), Texxcoco (Spain), and Dolores de Huevos (Mexico), among others. Las Nubes' virtual performance follows a successful tour the band completed in Mexico in January. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday; catharsisweb.com. Stream via youtube.com. Olivia McAuley

Comedian Kyle Grooms has appeared on Chappelle's Show, the Amy Schumer film vehicle I Feel Pretty, and Comedy Central, and he has performed at top comedy clubs around the world. After suffering a seizure and undergoing emergency brain surgery in 2019, he released his standup special, Kyle Grooms: Brain Humor, earlier this year on Amazon Prime. Now, with Miami's Villain Theater having reopened after seven months in mothballs, Grooms will headline two standup shows in one night, featuring local comedy talent. Snag your ticket early; the venue's capacity is capped at 30 people. 7:30 to 9 p.m. and 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Margaret Atwood at Miami Book Fair: See Sunday Photo by Luis Mora

Sunday, November 15

The 39th-annual Miami Book Fair will take place in the virtual realm this year. Authors and readers will celebrate all things literary with interviews and activations from Sunday, November 15, to Sunday, November 22, and it's all transpiring online. Canadian poet Margaret Atwood will commence the fair's programming on Sunday, when she discusses her latest poetry collection, Dearly: New Poems, with New York Times Book Review editor Pamela Paul. Later in the evening, novelists and bookstore owners Ann Patchett (The Magician's Assistant, The Dutch House) and Emma Straub (The Squid and the Whale) will chat with Tony Award-winning actress Julie White about what it's like to run a bookstore in 2020. Sunday through November 22; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free; tickets for "An Evening With Ann Patchett & Emma Straub" cost $50 and include a signed book. Olivia McAuley

Few things are more sacred than one's fur babies, and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden can help you immortalize yours, courtesy of a pet-portrait event on its picture-perfect grounds, part of the garden's Dog Date Stroll series. On Sunday morning, take your pups for a walk in the (slightly dehumidified) fall air at Fairchild and have them snapped by professional pet photographer Lorena Cora. Sign up for your slot upon arrival and pay a mere $25 for a mini pup portrait session. 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $16.75 for adults, $7.95 for children 6 to 17, and free for children 5 and under. Olivia McAuley

Aggie: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Strand Releasing

Monday, November 16

Brickell haunt Redbar is serving up more than drinks on Monday nights. On Monday at 9 p.m., visit for Redbar Comedy Night, featuring local stand-up comedians performing live, plus special guest appearances. Take advantage of the full bar with a buy-one-get-one-free wristband, which is valid through the end of the show. If you drink enough, you might even work up the courage to sign up for the open mike at the end of the night and tell a funny story of your own. 9 to 11 p.m. Monday, at Redbar, 52 SW Tenth St., Miami; 786-316-0303; redbarbrickell.com. Tickets cost $15 in advance via eventbrite.com, $20 at the door. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, November 17

Transport yourself to 19th-century Paris and enjoy live jazz at Le Chat Noir, located in the heart of downtown Miami. The club, which was open from 1881-1897 in Paris' Montmartre district, was reopened in Miami in 2011 by a descendant of the original owner. For its Tuesday night Jazz @ Le Chat series, musician Senegal Apostolic takes up residence, playing along with his friends AJ Lopez-Lima, Clauden Louis, and Thomas Dover. 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, at Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave.; 305-377-8899; lechatnoirdesalis.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzanna Friscia

Wednesday, November 18

You'd be hard-pressed to find a cooler mother-daughter duo than Catherine Gund and her mother, art collector and philanthropist Agnes "Aggie" Gund. In the documentary Aggie, Catherine, an Emmy-nominated director, follows Aggie's extraordinary journey from art collector to social-justice hero, delivering insight into how collectors and benefactors can use art to fight for change. On Wednesday, O Cinema and Oolite Arts team up to present the film, followed by a post-screening discussion between director Catherine Gund and Oolite Arts president and CEO Dennis Scholl. 7 p.m. Wednesday; oolitearts.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley