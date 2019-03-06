The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Billy Corben's documentary series Cocaine Cowboys is a Miami institution. Now it's hitting the stage. Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy, directed by Corben and Aurin Squire, will run at the Colony Theatre this Thursday through late March. The production is full of the corruption, shenanigans and, well, cocaine that the original Rakontur series delivered. And it's loaded with star power, with Kingpin's Yancey Arias and Zilah Mendoza of Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy leading the cast. 8:30 p.m. Thursday and select showtimes through March 24 at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $39 to $79.

Street art: It's everywhere you look in Miami, including at the Miami Film Festival. Vandal, a feature film following the leader of a Magic City graffiti crew as his life takes a downward spiral, isn't just a movie about Miami. It's a movie by and for Miami, produced, financed, and cowritten by Miami company Exilium and shot in scenic South Florida locales from the streets of Wynwood (duh) to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Naturally, it's staging its world premiere right here during Miami's biggest week of film. 6:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday at MDC's Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $13 via miamifilmfestival.com.

Friday

Ever wanted to experience a "live narrative video album" — or just want to know what it is? As part of the Overtime at the Bass series, the duo Princess (Alexis Gideon and Michael O'Neill) will perform its latest piece, Out There. Running about 55 minutes, it's part video and part live performance, with thoughts on the roles men should be playing in our misogynistic society. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. Tickets cost $10 for general admission and are free for museum members.

This Friday is the night to book that babysitter. Frost Science's Overnight Adventure, with the overarching theme "The Science of Sex," is for adults aged 21 or older. There will be a sex therapist and sexologist onsite, and you can even learn about the science behind a kiss. Your ticket also includes after-hours access to the galleries, rooftop stargazing (weather permitting), laser shows, two drinks, dinner, and the opportunity to sleep in a Frost gallery. 7:30 p.m. Friday at Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $125 per person.

Green Day's mid-2000s LP American Idiot was pretty rad, giving us hits such as "Holiday," "Wake Me Up When September Ends," and the title track. Since then, the album has also taken musical-theater form, earning two Tony Awards along the way. The musical is about post-9/11 life and three dudes who flee their smaller towns for the city. And, yes, there are all kinds of Green Day tunes infused throughout, so prepare those rock fingers. 8 p.m. Friday and select showtimes through March 24 at Area Stage Company, 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; areastagecompany.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25.

Saturday

Get ready, trans community members and allies: It's TransCon time. The event — boasting job training, workshops, and small group sessions — comes courtesy of the Aqua Foundation for Women, which has raised more than $800,000 for the South Florida community. The organization is also the creator of the popular LGBTQ Family BBQ. 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Barry University, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; transcon.miami. Admission is free.

The dude has shared the stage with the Rolling Stones, B.B. King, Eric Clapton, and many others. Now you can see Gary Clark Jr. all on his own. He's set to hit the Fillmore during an exciting time: His latest bluesy-rocky-hip-hoppy album, This Land, dropped March 1. Clark, an energetic spectacle in concert, has two live albums under his belt, including 2017's Gary Clark Jr. Live/North America. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets start at $42.50 via livenation.com.

Miami Gardens is getting jazzy for the 14th year. More than 60,000 fans are expected to converge on Hard Rock Stadium this weekend for Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival. Headlining the fest are multiplatinum crooner Lionel Richie, Blackstreet with Teddy Riley and Bobby Brown, and other stars. Beyond the stage, the festival also boasts the Women's Impact Luncheon and the Film, Music, Arts & Culture Conference. Saturday and Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; jazzinthegardens.com. Tickets and packages cost $72 to $1,203.

Audition created quite the Asian-horror tsunami in the States in 2001. And now, for one night only, Coral Gables Art Cinema is bringing it back for a special late-night showing. Following Japanese widower Shigerharu and his love interest Asami, this creepy flick explores male fears and the stereotype that Japanese women are submissive. In addition to giving you a good scare, your ticket comes with popcorn and access to Gables Cinema's happy hour. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. $8.

Something was missing in Miami's music calendar last year: There was no 9 Mile Music Fest. After taking a year off, the multifaceted hip-hop experience is back to celebrate the 25th year since its inception. And such a milestone calls for a stellar lineup. Slated to perform are Nas, Julian Marley, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Busy Signal, Capleton, Barrington Levy, and other topnotch acts. As is 9 Mile tradition, guests are asked to bring four canned goods to donate. Saturday at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; 9milemusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $60 for general admission and $175 for VIP.

March 5 is the best day of the year — it's 3/05, bro! To honor Miami's badass area code, the sixth-annual 305 Day Block Party is being put on by the kind folks at 3:05 Cafecito. Unfortunately, March 5 falls on a Tuesday this year, so this party is happening Saturday instead. The event will include a number of food, art, and craft vendors, as well as a performance by the one and only Trick Daddy. 3:05 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Leah Arts District, 1501 E. Tenth Ave., Hialeah. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

No, LCD Soundsystem is not playing in Miami this week, but you can catch the next best thing. LCD drummer Pat Mahoney and Run Roc Records head Dennis McNany have teamed up to form Museum of Love. The two are mainstays in the dance space and, apparently, are good buddies as well. The chemistry should make for a magic Saturday evening. 11 p.m. Saturday at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; residentadvisor.net. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

Your favorite coach on The Voice (sorry, Adam Levine) — Blake Shelton — is set to rock the BB&T Center. The stop is part of the Friends & Heroes 2019 Tour, where Shelton is bringing some of his best buds and heroes out on the road. Among those popping up throughout the tour are Laure Alaina, Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers, and John Anderson. All of the friends and heroes will perform at the Sunrise gig. 7 p.m. Thursday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $25 to $433.25.

Looking for a new spot for mimosas and eggs? Enter all-day brunch at B Bistro + Bakery in Brickell. Sample the restaurant's standout dishes, including pastelito pancakes, spicy tuna toast, and the croque-madame, alongside pitchers of red or white sangria, bellinis, or mimosas. Don't forget to try (and photograph) one of B Bistro's Instagram-famous pastries, such as the unicorn "cruffin" or the chocolate croissant. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at B Bistro + Bakery, 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-330-6310; bbistromiami.com.

Sunday

For folks outside of the Magic City, Calle Ocho is a mystical place. Miamians get to live its cultural awesomeness every day — and we throw down big-time once a year. It's time for that throwdown: Carnaval Miami's Calle Ocho festival is this weekend. For 2019, there will be 20 blocks of food, vendors, and jams, with ten stages of tunes to get rumps moving. Maluma, Pitbull, and Nicky Jam all got their start here, so which acts will you see this year before they become megafamous? 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on SW Eighth Street from SW 12th to 27th Avenue, Miami; carnavalmiami.com. Admission is free.

Monday

Who will be crowned winner of the Miami Beach Pride Pageant? Find out when Tiffany Fantasia and Athena Dion host the annual affair this Monday. Buy a ticket to see the showdown in person, or if you want to compete for that sparkly sash, register for a fee of $125 to $175. Categories include swimwear, evening gown, Q&A, and talent, and the winner will take home a cool $1,000. 7 p.m. Monday at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets start at $25 via brownpapertickets.com.

Tuesday

Fireman Derek's pies have landed in Coconut Grove. Owner and real-life firefighter Derek Kaplan has opened the doors to his long-awaited second store. In addition to serving his signature lineup of sweets, which includes the best-selling crack pie (named for its addictive quality) as well as cakes and coffee, Kaplan has introduced an interactive ice-cream experience where customers can blend vanilla or chocolate ice cream with any flavor of pie, from key lime to s'mores. Kaplan also offers an expanded menu of savory items, including a Buffalo chicken mac and cheese potpie and additional empanada flavors. 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; firemandereks.com.

Wednesday

Dania Beach's 3 Sons Brewing Company has officially opened to the public. The brewery is known for a variety of beers, including its bourbon-barrel-aged imperial vanilla coffee stout, Summation. Plus, 3 Sons serves beer from out-of-town breweries including Bottle Logic and Mikerphone Brewing, as well as local breweries such as the Tank and Tripping Animals. 3 Sons Brewing, named for the founder's three children, became a local sensation, winning people's choice awards for best brewery and best beer at the Hunahpu's Day beer festival in Tampa in 2015. The brewery officially launched at Flagler Village Brewery in Fort Lauderdale in 2016. 236 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 104, Dania Beach; 954-601-3833; 3sonsbrewing.com.