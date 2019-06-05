The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

"Weird Al" Yankovic is touring with a damn orchestra, and Fort Lauderdale is blessed to host his South Florida show. The best-selling comedy artist of all time is bringing his Strings Attached Tour to the Broward Center Thursday evening. It's basically a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Catch all the classics, spanning "Amish Paradise" to "Like a Surgeon" and nuggets from his latest album, Mandatory Fun. 8 p.m. Thursday at Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49.50 to $95.

This world has been a sadder place since Prince left it. But his fans are keeping his spirit alive. Ad Hoc Cinema and Floyd Miami are joining forces for a special screening of the 1987 concert flick Sign o' the Times. In addition to the film, there will be specialty cocktails and an open DJ session where folks can bring their own tunes and videos to pay tribute to the Purple One. At midnight, there will be a moment to celebrate Prince's birthday. 8 p.m. Thursday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Admission is free.

Boulud Sud Miami's head bartender, Craig Welsh, is celebrating the spirit of this summer’s blockbusters with three new cocktails every month through July to coincide with new releases. Through Friday, June 7, stop by Boulud Sud for the Rocket Fuel, inspired by Rocketman, made with bourbon, cold-brew coffee, and egg-white foam; the Smoke & Fire, inspired by Aladdin, with mezcal, smoked paprika, cayenne, and grapefruit; and the Greenzilla, inspired by Godzilla: King of the Monsters, blended with green chili vodka and red-pepper-infused olive oil. Be sure to catch the films that inspired the cocktails at Silverspot Cinema across the street. Through Friday, June 7, at Boulud Sud Miami, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami.

National Rosé Day comes early as the Traymore by Michael Schwartz launches Rosé Thursdays. Sip discounted glasses of Bodvár Rosé No. 1 ($10 per glass or $40 per bottle) and Bodvár Rosé No. 5 ($12 per glass or $45 per bottle). Dig into bar bites such as Korean pork ribs ($16), Thai grilled fish ($21), Asian-style clam bake ($25), and a build-your-own burger ($22). 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Traymore by Michael Schwartz, 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3555; traymoremiamibeach.com.

Friday

Who's up for an all-out Cuban fiesta? The Wolfsonian is hosting the New Tropicana, a party loaded with dancing, live tunes from Son Cubano, and Bacardi cocktails. It's all to celebrate summer and the opening of the museum's latest exhibit, "Cuban Caricature and Culture: The Art of Massaguer." The show includes a number of Conrado Walter Massaguer's illustrations from the '20s to the '50s. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

The National YoungArts Foundation almost always has something fly going on. This Friday is no exception. To mark the culmination of his YoungArts residency, Emmy Award-winning composer and musical extraordinaire Lance Horne will present a multigenre sneak peek of his newest composition, Revelations. In the following months, it will be performed by a number of YoungArts alumni vocalists, but you can experience it Friday for the first time. 7 p.m. Friday at Ted's at YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Remember Debbie Deb? The Brooklyn-bred, Miami-made freestyler gave us goodies such as the infectious "Lookout Weekend" and "When I Hear Music." At Sweat Records this Friday, you can snag her long-lost freestyle hit "Everybody's Jammin'?" on vinyl for the first time. To celebrate, Arthur Baker, Romulo, and Phaxas will spin, and fog machines and laser rays will make the experience that much more awesome. 7 p.m. Friday at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

You probably know about Spotify. But do you know about Uforia? It's basically the Latin version of Spotify and will expose you to the music of all the artists you love and the ones you haven't yet discovered. This Saturday, Uforia will host the massive show Mix Live, bringing together many beloved Latin artists under one roof. Among the stars you can catch are Ozuna, Anuel AA, Zion & Lennox, Karol G, Natti Natasha, and Darrell. 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $49 to $149 via ticketmaster.com.

One of the masterminds behind Hedwig & the Angry Inch is coming our way. For one night only, Hedwig co-creator John Cameron Mitchell is bringing songs and stories from the beloved show to the Arsht Center. He'll be joined onstage by the stellar singer Amber Martin. In addition to faves from the show, he'll preview tunes from his new podcast, Anthem, which also includes the likes of Glenn Close and Patti LuPone. 8 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $99.

If there's any day to rosé all day, it's Saturday, National Rosé Day. To celebrate, the Wharf is hosting the National Rosé Day Festival, which will boast more than 50 wineries and 100 rosés for your vino-loving self to enjoy. Beginning at noon, you can snag a bottle starting at $20. Kid Nemesis will provide the tunes, and plenty of food vendors will balance out the bubbles. Noon Saturday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The organizers of Miami's popular Daybreaker parties have proven they know how to throw an early-morning spectacle. Now the group is exploring dusk. This Saturday evening at Palapa, surrounded by earthiness and oodles of old trees, Dusk: Panchangamama will happen. Expect yoga from Megan Eastman, a big dance party with Kunal Chohan, and free kombucha and bites from Manitoba Harvest (while supplies last). This is an alcohol-free shindig, so save the shots for later. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Palapa, 184 NE 50th Ter., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

The folks behind the Starseed Music and Arts Festival believe music is vital in reaching higher vibrations. This Saturday, a number of rad musicians and artists will converge on the Barnacle to create an out-of-this-world experience. In addition to a beer garden and a botanical bar serving cacao, kava, and other herbal concoctions, expect jams and art from the likes of bohemian rocker Megan Morrison and Alvin Surreal. 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Barnacle, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Until Ismael Fernandez and crew opened Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery in 2016, you didn't hear much about local brew in Opa-locka. But on Saturday, June 8, Legacy will help run the Wepaaa! Caribbean Summer Festival homebrew competition at the city's arts and recreation center. At Wepaaa!, eight Miami-area homebrewers will be pouring for the masses. And the fest won't only feature beer. It's billed as a kid-friendly event that'll have a local art market, vendors, a custom/antique car show, a domino tournament, food, and a live DJ. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Opa-locka Arts and Recreation Center, 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka; 305-687-3545. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Sunday

Florence Welch and her rockin' machine will soon land in Miami. That's right, Florence + the Machine will play the 305 Sunday. Since dropping the multiplatinum Lungs ten years ago, the English band has become a global phenomenon. Its anthemic hits include "Dog Days Are Over" and "Hunger." For the group's latest, listen to 2018's High as Hope before the show. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $30 via ticketmaster.com.

A happy second anniversary to Las Rosas! To celebrate the milestone, the Black Market and Gender Blender will host a unique takeover of the Allapattah bar. At its core, the event will boast awesome tunes, delightful drag, and a unique batch of vendors. Among the performers you can catch are drag stars Lady Paraiso and Karla Croqueta and bands Grinder 6, Ghostflower, and Donzii. 7 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Monday

Italian restaurant Fi’lia South Beach, located inside the Berkeley Shore Hotel, recently launched a seven-hour happy hour, available seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m. Discounted bites include truffle fries ($8), zucchini flowers ($12), and smoked beef carpaccio ($12), and drinks include beer ($4), house wine ($6), and a lineup of cocktails ($8) such as the vodka-based Parched, made with cucumber, parsley-lemon syrup, and soda. 1 to 7 p.m. daily at Fi’lia South Beach, Berkeley Shore Hotel, 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-912-1729; sbe.com/restaurants.



Tuesday

The year 1975 was a momentous one. The IRA attacked the U.K. The Vietnam War ended. And in the heart of it all, Bob Dylan was touring. Now Martin Scorsese has pieced the singer-songwriter's journey together magically. Talk about a match made in musical and cinematic heaven. The flick, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, hits O Cinema on the Beach for an evening screening. 8 p.m. Tuesday at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st St., Miami Beach; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

Every Tuesday, La Placita transforms into a Latin piano bar with domino tournaments featuring local chefs. Plus, expect cigar rolling and chef/owner Jose Mendin's La Lechonera, where customers can select foods displayed and cooked on the spot. All plates are priced under $10; also get cuchifritos for $5, craft cocktails for $7, specialty cocktails for $9, beer for $2, and Don Q rum cocktails for $5. 7 p.m. every Tuesday at La Placita, 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-400-8173; pubbellyglobal.com.

Wednesday

For more than two decades, the American Black Film Festival has provided an incredible platform for emerging black artists to grow and shine. The 2019 edition will certainly be no exception. Among this year's laundry list of cool happenings is an opening-night showing of Shaft, a "Hot in Hollywood" panel with the likes of Marsai Martin (Black-ish), and an "About Women Panel" with Iyanla Vanzant (Fix My Life), among other leading ladies. Wednesday through Sunday, June 16, at various locations throughout Miami Beach; abff.com. Passes start at $120. Master class tickets start at $75.