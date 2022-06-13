The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, June 13

Tuesday, June 14

Wednesday, June 15

click to enlarge Fleetmac Wood at the Ground: See Thursday Photo by Jen Peng

Thursday, June 16

Friday, June 17

click to enlarge King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard at Space Park: See Saturday Photo by Jason Galea

Saturday, June 18

click to enlarge Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Stonewall Pride

click to enlarge The Juneteenth Experience at North Beach Bandshell: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Hued Songs/Passion Ward

Sunday, June 19

On Monday, catch guitaristperforming live at the wine-bar-meets-music-venue Lagniappe. Originally from Costa Rica, Ulibarri moved to Boston in 1998 to study at the Berklee College of Music. After graduating and working in the New England area for a time, Ulibarri relocated to Miami to attend Florida International University, where he earned a master's degree in jazz performance. A fixture in the South Florida music scene for over a decade, he'll perform new compositions.Every week, Villain Theater hosts its, featuring comedic performances by the latest graduates from the theater's training center. Guests are invited to laugh along and live it up as they witness the creative talents of rising performers. Attendees can socialize with the students after the performances wrap up.The(ABFF) celebrates its 26th edition when it kicks off Wednesday. Each year the festival descends on Miami Beach for five days, bringing together Black culture enthusiasts, artists, executives, and filmmakers from around the world. Passholders can enjoy film screenings, panels, parties, and networking opportunities. This year's ambassador iscreator Issa Rae, who will screen, her latest project.stops at FTX Arena as part of his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Opening for the pop-punk singer and rapper are alternative rock artist Blackbear and pop-rap artist Iann Dior, both of whom have collaborated with the headliner. Machine Gun Kelly is known for hits such as "My Ex's Best Friend," "Bloody Valentine," "Make Up Sex," and "Maybe," all of which came about after the musician turned away from his hip-hop sound and transitioned into pop-punk. His 2020 album,, launched him into commercial success and debuted at number one on the200. MGK released his sixth album,, in March; it's his second collaborative project with drummer and producer Travis Baker.On Thursday, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts hosts its inaugural, an event that pays homage to the rich history of Black music, culture, and food. The Arsht's Peacock Foundation Studio will be transformed into a hot spot for dancing, live music, and cocktails. R&B singer LaVie will perform along with DJ Nickymix, who'll bring the Pan-African beats.Every Thursday,puts the spotlight on the city's best drag performers. The weekly event is hosted by local queen Karla Croqueta and highlights the essence of Miami drag, creating a safe space for queer partygoers. The performers take the stage at 9, 10, and 11 p.m. and rotate weekly. Of course, what's a drag without some sickening beats? Music is provided by resident DJs Hottpants and Zehno.takes over the Ground as part of its epic tenth-anniversary tour, A Decade of Dream, Decadence & Disco. DJs Roxanne Roll and Alex Oxley pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac with experimental yet lively remixes of the iconic rock band's work. For the past decade, the duo has been taking its dance-meets-rock tribute to music festivals like Glastonbury and Robot Heart. On Thursday, listen out for the pair's remixes of Stevie Nicks and Don Henley’s “Leather and Lace” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs.”On Friday, Dania Beach's 3 Sons Brewing Co. heads south for aat Arcade Odyssey in Kendall. Guests can sip on 3 Sons' brews while playing classic arcade games like Contra, Blasteroids, Battle Shark, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and WaveRunner. The beer list hasn't been revealed, but the brewery is known for its beers like the Dania Pointe Pale Ale, Crips & Chill, Phear & Loathing, and Wooo-Tang.Fans of classic horror films should head to Savor Cinema foron Friday and Saturday. Presented by Popcorn Frights, the series centers on classic femme horror, including a double bill ofandon Friday andon Saturday. There’ll be yummy bites from the Cucina Bambina food truck, featuring a special-inspired dish.Pull out your leather jacket and black eyeliner — Hard Rock Stadium is throwing it way back withon Saturday. If that wasn't enough, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are also on the bill. The '80s rockers are embarking on a stadium tour this summer, playing fan favorites like "Smokin' in the Boys Room" and “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”Nothing screams Father’s Day more than cackling to Dad jokes. On Saturday, Coconut Gove hosts a, filling the neighborhood with dads looking to have a good laugh. Throughout the event, fathers will receive special gifts, including gift cards and a swag bag. The lineup of comedians includes Jeff Quintana, Raul Hernandez, Ceej Jarrett, and Alex Tarno. There will also be live music by Mario & the Victory Band, Otto & Nocturno Band, and Marquise Fair.The ultimate daytime renewal party,, returns to Miami Beach as part of its Natüre Tour. The party usually takes place in the morning, but this time it's switching things up by getting things started at dusk. It kicks off with a yoga session soundtracked by live musicians, followed by an immersive dance party. The event takes place on the beach right behind the Faena Miami Beach; to avoid polluting there won't be any single-use plastics — but healthy food and nonalcoholic cocktails will be available for purchase.Australian rockersstop at Space Park for a two-night stint. The band recently dropped its 20th — yes, 20th — LP,, a 16-track double album with tracks like “Magenta Mountain” and “Gaia. Bassist Lucas Harwood recently toldthat frontman Stu Mackenzie chooses the band's setlists from a 90-song repertoire on the day of the show. So if you have tickets to both Saturday and Sunday's shows, you'll experience two very different performances.Since 1999, thehas taken over Wilton Drive to celebrate Pride Month — but it’s more than a party. As a celebration of the historic Stonewall Riots, the parade boosts the economy of Wilton Manors, a small, LGBQT+-friendly city north of Fort Lauderdale. Each year, crowds upward of 35,000 people show up to celebrate the beauty of the queer community. In addition to the Twilight Parade at 7 p.m., there will be seven stages filled with entertainment. This year's grand marshals are NBC 6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin and transgender activist Misty Eyez.As part of its After Hours series, Coral Gables Art Cinema screens Jane Schoenbrun’son Saturday. Anna Cobb stars as Casey, who steps into an online horror game titled "The World’s Fair Challenge" and discovers that everything is not always what it seems. Spotlighting the current era of the internet and entertainment, the film follows Casey’s experience through video uploads of her playing the cryptic game. Later, she finds herself lost between the concept of dream and reality, but a mysterious figure reaches out to pull her away from the confines of the hellish fantasy world.During June, Brickell City Centre is celebrating Pride Month, and on Sunday, you can make cocktails withcontestant and fan favorite. She'll be leading a Chambord-centered cocktail-making class that will have you laughing, sipping, and learning. Plus, you’ll get some great photo ops. Classes run twice an hour for the duration of the event, which is first come, first served.On Sunday, Hued Songs presentsat the North Beach Bandshell. The multidisciplinary, immersive performance celebrates freedom with Black artists, culture, and community. The night's performances range from spoken word to dance with a cast of local artists that includes Ace Anderson, Shanna Woods, Vanya Allen, Miriam King, J’Von Brown, Jasmine Williams, Christian Reategui, and Stephan St. Louis.