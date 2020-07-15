The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, July 16

Event and digital-marketing agency RnBae Collective's sole mission is to boost the sultry sounds of R&B. Tapping into the plethora of local talent amid the pandemic, the organizers continue to champion the genre with Digital Love Fest, a virtual rendition of the collective's popular monthly party. On the heels of a successful debut of the online edition, RnBae returns Thursday with an even more stacked lineup, produced in collaboration with Martell Cognac. The bill includes Little Haiti-born, L.A.-based Sainvil and Warner Records signee Savannah Cristina, who recently released her single "F'd Up" featuring Flo Milli. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday; rnbisnotdead.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Despite the shutdown of our beloved local music venues, the Rhythm Foundation continues its eclectic bookings during the quarantine. Its home base at the North Beach Bandshell remains closed, but still the foundation persists, hosting its North Beach Social series with closed-set performances by some of Miami's favorite musicians. On Thursday, tune in to catch a forró concert from Cravo & Canela. The group, led by Gabriella Lacombe and Eduardo Veronez, will deliver an evening of accordion-centered folk party music that'll inject northeastern Brazilian sounds into South Florida living. 8 p.m. Thursday; rhythmfoundation.com. Admission is free with RSVP via rhythmfoundation.com. Olivia McAuley

Friday, July 17

The third installment of the Miami Center for Architecture & Design's four-part series, Urban Re-Design: What Can We Do Better? returns on Friday. The round-table discussion aims to tackle the major issues facing the Magic City, one topic at a time. This month's panelists include Miami-Dade parks director Maria Nardi, landscape architect Christopher Counts, and Florida International University professor Ebru Ozer, along with moderator Cheryl Jacobs, executive vice president of AIA Miami. This time around, the group ponders the question: How can public spaces and parks be planned to help the most vulnerable and provide a positive quality of life for residents? In the wake of South Florida's failed reopening plan, the timely conversation will take stock of mistakes made and discuss how Miami's urban spaces could change the course of pandemics. Noon to 1 p.m. Friday; miamicad.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Kevin Kwan, the writer behind Crazy Rich Asians, is back with another tale of extravagant wealth, love, and cross-cultural identity. As part of Books & Books' Virtual Author Series, he'll discuss his recently released novel, Sex and Vanity, a contemporary homage to E.M. Forster's A Room with a View that follows a woman torn between two men — and two parts of herself. Miami Herald columnist Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard moderates the discussion. 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is free with RSVP via booksandbooks.com. Suzannah Friscia

Tribeca Drive-In: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival

Saturday, July 18

Python-wrangling not your thing? May we suggest you grab a fishing rod and help out with another of South Florida's invasive species? Benefiting Jackson Rehabilitation Hospital, the Woody Foundation's tenth-annual Lionfish Bash challenges contestants to catch Indo-Pacific lionfish, a species that threatens Florida's reef ecosystems. Since the fishing tournament's debut ten years ago, the Woody Foundation has helped remove more than 2,100 lionfish from Biscayne Bay waters and kicked in more than $220,000 to aid those among us who live with spinal-cord injuries. This year the nighttime awards ceremony, normally held in person, will be livestreamed. Sunrise to 5 p.m. Saturday at Coral Reef Yacht Club, 2484 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; 305-858-1733; coralreefyachtclub.org. Registration required via woodyfoundation.org. Suzannah Friscia

On Saturday, South Florida People of Color, a nonprofit that fosters conversations on race, presents its latest Unity360 Book Discussion, zeroing in on Ibram X. Kendi's How to Be an Antiracist. Florida Memorial University English professor Tawnicia Rowan will lead the discussion, examining Kendi's in-depth analysis of how we can uproot racism and inequality in our society — and in ourselves. Roni Bennett, executive director of SFPoC, believes it's crucial to pair reading with discussion. "What good is reading a book unless you have a dialogue with others?" she posits. "It's important to get other people's lived experience too." 1 p.m. Saturday; southfloridapoc.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

With social distancing in mind, the Tribeca Film Festival and the Miami Dolphins have partnered for the Tribeca Drive-In. Offering screenings every Thursday through Sunday this month, the drive-in allows moviegoers the rare treat of parking inside the stadium to watch a flick. This Saturday's feature: The Goonies, the 1985 cult classic about a group of kids searching for long-lost pirate treasure. Just have mercy on your fellow passengers and keep the shouting of "Hey, you guys!" to a minimum. 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $39 per car via ticketmaster.com. Suzannah Friscia

My Life as a Zucchini: See Sunday Photo courtesy of GKIDS

Sunday, July 19

The next story in the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami's ongoing Family Day Animation Film Festival has the curiosity-inciting title, My Life as a Zucchini (Ma vie de Courgette). Far from the tale of a garden vegetable, the French-Swiss stop-motion film follows nine-year-old Courgette (or Zucchini) as he gets placed in a foster home after his mother's disappearance. With the help of a kind officer and the other orphans, Courgette makes friends, learns how to trust, and may even find true love. A short film, The Orchestra, accompanies the feature. To give families a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how these movies get made, the ICA provides educational videos that offer a window into modern animation techniques. Available for 24 hours beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Admission is free with RSVP via icamiami.org. Suzannah Friscia

Miami Children's Museum may be temporarily closed, but that's not going to stop it from celebrating National Ice Cream Day. In honor of this definitively chill holiday, the museum is teaming up with Florida Dairy Farmers for a drive-thru ice cream giveaway. Beginning at 11 a.m., the first 1,000 cars to arrive at the museum will receive free individual servings of Blue Bell Ice Cream and a goody bag from Florida Dairy Farmers. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-373-5437; miamichildrensmuseum.org. Suzannah Friscia

Summer Windows @ Swampspace: See Monday Photo courtesy of Oliver Sanchez

Monday, July 20

The Design District's Swampscape Gallery has found a creative way to continue to exhibit art during the lockdown. Faced with the prospect of a total standstill, artist and gallery owner Oliver Sanchez took a page out of Walgreens' book to deliver a dose of culture to passersby. For the uninitiated, Walgreens Windows was a project funded by the pharmacy chain partnership with Miami Beach's Bass Museum. In 2017, the exhibition took over Walgreens storefront in South Beach. Similarly, the gallery will deliver a total reimagining of its own storefront with its Summer Windows @ Swampspace. Each month will showcase a different artist's work, on view 24/7 via a window display on North Miami Avenue. This month, check out Marlon Preus' Reloaded, featuring a portrait of Margaret Thatcher, the Iron Lady herself. Through Saturday, August 1, at 3940 N. Miami Ave., Miami; swampspace.blogspot.com. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, July 21

Those who seek to expand their horticultural knowledge — and maybe save some money on produce at the same time — should look no further than the Native Florida Edible Plants webinar, hosted by Living Roots Eco Design and Pinellas Community Compost. The online class delves into the variety of edible plants that grow all around you or are easily cultivated in your backyard. Bonus: Your fruitful efforts at fostering native plants in your garden benefit the larger local ecosystem. Tickets cost $15 and grant access to the live class and a recording of the webinar. 8 p.m. Tuesday; livingrootsecodesign.com. Tickets cost $15 via livingrootsecodesign.com/courses. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, July 22

Remember when everyone was baking bread? If you want to step up your cooking game during quarantine, let the professionals guide you. New Times is partnering with chef and restaurateur Kent Rathbun, an Iron Chef winner and four-time James Beard Award nominee, for In the Kitchen with Kent Rathbun, a live virtual cooking experience. Rathbun invites participants into his home, where he'll teach the tips and tricks behind three dishes from three different states: Colorado, Texas, and, Florida. If you want to be extra prepared, order Rathbun's barbecue rub ($35) at least five days before the event via chefkentrathburn.com, and avail yourself of the full flavor experience. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia