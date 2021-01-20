The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, January 21

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami celebrates the Ground Floor Reader Series' latest publication, Agustín Fernández: Armaduras, on Thursday with a livestreamed panel discussion focusing on the Cuban artist. The publication, which acts as a monograph on a specific artist exhibiting on the museum's ground floor, is available for purchase via the ICA's website. The panel will feature three experts: historian Jonathan D. Katz, curator Susanna Temkin, and Gean Moreno, director of the Knight Foundation Art and Research Center at ICA. The panel will discuss the life, work, and impact of the postwar modernist's practice and take questions from the audience. 2 p.m. Thursday; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Olivia McAuley

Mike Guard, AKA DJ and producer Blunts & Blondes, headlines Treehouse's Thursday-night party No Filter. Along with a penchant for weed and golden locks, Guard has an appetite for futuristic, hip-hop-influenced dubstep, which has secured him a spot on the festival circuit and the EDM scene. The artist gained popularity as something of a wunderkind, opening for 12th Planet and Megadon at the tender age of 21 and becoming a mainstay with releases like the recently dropped Hot Box. Joining him in the lineup are local DJs and Treehouse regulars Dreamtakers, Goon, Reginald Simpson, and SPVD. 6 p.m. to midnight, Thursday, at Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

When it comes to talking about race, it's more important than ever to create space for healing, raise awareness, and promote learning. To keep the momentum going, South Florida People of Color is hosting an online Racial Healing Book Club, where members are encouraged to read and discuss Crystal Fleming's How to Be Less Stupid About Race. The club kicks off on Thursday and will meet virtually every two weeks through March 18. Support a Black-owned business while you're at it and order your copy of the book from Pyramid Books in Boynton Beach. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; southfloridapoc.org. Admission is free with RSVP eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

The Salt of Tears: See Friday Photo by Guy Ferrandis

Friday, January 22

The latest virtual screening from Coral Gables Art Cinema is the 2020 French film The Salt of Tears. The movie takes on a topic filmmaker Philippe Garrel has become known for: young love and its particular challenges. The story follows a young, handsome man named Luc, who's learning the art of furniture joining in order to follow in his father's footsteps. He finds himself falling for three very different women and faces the consequences that follow. Once you rent, you'll have three days to view the film at your leisure. Available to stream starting Friday. Tickets cost $10 via gablescinema.com. Suzannah Friscia

The fifth-anniversary event of the goth party Mass goes down on Friday night at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach. The evening, programmed by Frankie Morales and Robert Frost, is a celebration of all things dark, featuring electro-industrial tunes by DJs Paul Klov, Count Night, and DJ Jason on the main stage. DJ Nitebloom will keep things moving on the patio. Local outfit Astari Nite headlines the event, debuting tunes from its new album, Here Lies. Masks are required to enter the event, and door diva Tattu Dolly will perform temperature checks. Fetish crew Submission South Beach will also be on hand for those with dungeon play on their to-do list. 10 p.m. Friday, at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-832-9999; sub-culture.org. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Lincoln Road Antique and Collectible Market: See Sunday Photo by Tony Angione

Saturday, January 23

Frost Science’s Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE), a habitat-restoration program that engages local volunteers to restore coastal environments, heads to North Point Beach Park on Virginia Key for its latest Volunteer Workday. To keep things COVID-friendly, MUVE will host small groups of eight volunteers at a time, who will help remove nonnative debris and vegetation from the park. To reserve your spot at one of the available shifts, register by January 21 at 5 p.m. with your requested time and number of volunteers. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Virginia Key North Point, Arthur Lamb Jr. Road, Miami; frostscience.org. Email muve@frostscience.org to register. Suzannah Friscia

You've probably heard of goat yoga by now, but what about cat yoga with adoptable kitties? The Cat's Meow Café hosts Take Paws, an hourlong set of cat-inspired yoga sequences, on Saturday mornings. The class, led by yogi Katie Doyle of Bloom Burst, will be followed by a 30-minute cool-down session where you can hang out with the adoptable kitties (and maybe find a new furry best friend to take home). Grab tickets fast because only six spots are available — and be sure to bring your yoga mat and water. 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Cat's Meow Café, 7541 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; catsmeowmia.com. Tickets cost $25 via bit.ly/TakePawsCatYoga. Suzannah Friscia

Live your horse-racing and parimutuel-wagering dreams at Gulfstream Park's Pegasus World Cup, which has become an exciting addition to the racing calendar since its launch in 2017, drawing top domestic and international runners. The Championship Invitational Series at Gulfstream Park includes two Grade 1 stakes races: the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, run on the dirt at 1-1/8 miles, and the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, contested on turf at 1-3/16 miles. Together, the races offer $4 million in purse money. Gulfstream has suspended general admission owing to the pandemic, but some premium seating is available if you're inclined to drop a few (hundred). Don't worry if you can't catch the action in person — NBC will broadcast the races live. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; pegasusworldcup.com. Tickets cost $100 to $1,150. Suzannah Friscia

Sunday, January 24

You never know what you might find at the Lincoln Road Antique and Collectible Market, the seasonal antique show held on Miami Beach's pedestrian mall. For the past 30 years, organizers Tony Angione and Louis Bond have assembled a unique roster of dealers in art and sculptures, furniture, jewelry, and vintage clothes for an open-air market on selected dates from October through May. While the lineup changes regularly, shoppers are guaranteed to score midcentury pieces — the fair's overarching style, according to Angione. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Lincoln Road Mall, between 16th and 17th Streets, Miami Beach; 305-674-4991; antiquecollectiblemarket.com. Olivia McAuley

National YoungArts Week: See Monday Photo by Jason Koerner

Monday, January 25

One hundred forty-two young artists will showcase their work virtually starting Monday as part of National YoungArts Week. The six-day event aims to give light to the next generation of creators in the media of music, dance, film, jazz, theater, visual arts, and writing. YoungArts handpicked these already accomplished performers to participate in a weeklong coaching and mentorship program, culminating in these final showcases. Traditionally held at the New World Center and the YoungArts campus, this year's event will take place virtually and for free. The festival kicks off with the premiere of Together, an animated short featuring works by previous YoungArts award winners. The evening will also see screenings of public performance presentations hosted by multi-platinum singer Josh Groban. Throughout the week, experience jazz concerts, theater, dance performances, and exhibitions, all from the comfort of your own home. 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; youngarts.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, January 26

Florida International University's three South Beach outposts — the Wolfsonian-FIU, Miami Beach Urban Studios, and the Jewish Museum of Florida — team up for an informative online presentation to commemorate Holocaust and Genocide Awareness Week. The museums will highlight exhibits, collections, and experiences that reflect the Jewish community's resilience and honor the memories of those lost in World War II. The spotlighted art includes wooden Polish synagogue models, graphic designs by the Austrian artist Julius Klinger, and a performance by violist Michael Klotz. 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday; fiu.edu. Admission is free with RSVP via fiu.zoom.us. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, January 27

Start hump day on the right foot with an hourlong, oceanfront Hatha flow yoga class led by Beach Yoga Fit founder Lisa Pumper. Attendees must prepay for the class to secure their spot overlooking the water, as the organizer will mark out practice spaces six to 12 feet apart to ensure social distancing. Bring your mat, towel, or sheet, plus any other props you might need. The class is inclusive of all skill levels, focusing on postures, breathing, and meditation, all tied up with a specially curated playlist in the background. 9 a.m. Wednesday, at 870 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-609-9074; beachyogafit.com. Tickets cost $10. Olivia McAuley