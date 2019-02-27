The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

It can be really hard to find your match in Miami. Why not talk about it and make sense of it together? The New Tropic and the World Erotic Art Museum (WEAM) have teamed up for the conversational event What's Love Got to Do With It? A panel of experts, including transformational love coach Virginia Jimenez and dating coach Dan Silverman, will talk through the various aspects of relationships and dating in the 305. All guests with tickets get free admission to WEAM's galleries before and after the event. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at World Erotic Art Museum, 1205 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; weam.com. Tickets are free via thenewtropic.com.

She's coming up, so you better get this party started. Pink is set to kick off the 2019 leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour at the BB&T Center Friday. The tour carries the same name as Pink's 2017 album, which topped charts in the U.S. and a handful of other countries. Among the countless hits you'll catch — from "Don't Let Me Get Me" through "Just Give Me a Reason" — you might hear some new ones from her forthcoming 2019 LP, Hurts 2B Human. 8 p.m. Friday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Available tickets cost $154.95 to $254.95.

Nicki Minaj. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Kim Jong-un. The Miami Film Festival. What do they all have in common? They are all 36 years old! This year's fest will screen more than 160 flicks from 40-plus countries and award several cash prizes to the cream of the crop. Participating venues include the Olympia Theater, Coral Gables Art Cinema, O Cinema Miami Beach, and several others, so you have no excuse to miss out on seeing something. Friday through March 10 at various locations throughout Miami-Dade. Standard ticket price is $13 general admission for adults via 2019.miamifilmfestival.com; various discounts are available.

Ever wanted to just float away? The inaugural Homestead Miami Balloon Glow is set to happen this weekend, with glowing hot-air balloons taking over the South Florida skies. For 20 bucks, you can go on a tethered ride and take some Insta-worthy snaps. Pro tip: Book in advance, because rides will sell out. 7 p.m. nightly Friday through Sunday at Osprey RC Club, SW 344th Street and West Palm Drive, Homestead. Tickets cost $10 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

Porn! You know you watch it, perv. But unlike most of the X-rated stuff you can stream online, with its bored actors and monotonous plots, the HUMP! Film Festival is loaded with five-minute flicks created by non-porn actors, focused on what they think is sexy or kinky. It's an absolute hoot, and you'll probably see some hooters too. This fest has wowed audiences nationwide since 2005. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday through Sunday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. General-admission tickets cost $20.

If a plethora of shopping and dining options isn't enough to lure you to Coral Gables' Giralda Avenue, maybe some tunes and a street-festival vibe will do the trick. Giralda Under the Stars will return this Friday with live music, entertainment, and local eats. Participating restaurants include Pasión del Cielo, PokéBao, the Local, Threefold Café, and Divino Ceviche. The event is held every first Friday of the month and is now anchored by the recently transformed and expansive Giralda Plaza. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday on Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables; shopcoralgables.com. Admission is free.

Husband and wife Mathew Webb and Anita Sharma, the owners of the South Indian tiffin delivery service Annam, will host the Wynwood Yard's last Shabbat at the Yard. Take a seat at a communal table and feast on a mostly plant-based family-style dinner including dishes such as coconut curry and jackfruit biryani, plus wine pairings and a welcome cocktail. Leave room for lokeshan paysam, in which roasted vermicelli noodles are smothered in burnt jaggery and seasonal fruit coulis. This Shabbat marks the last one at the Wynwood Yard before it closes in May. No need to worry, though: The owners of the Wynwood location will debut the Doral Yard before year's end. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

The Big Easy is coming to town. French Quarter Block Party is set bring New Orleans-inspired tunes, grub, and items galore to Coconut Grove. Florida Avenue will be converted into an all-out party zone, where Bad Apples Brass Band and Spam Allstars will rock out. Local eateries including the Salty Donut, the Spillover, and Dasher & Crank will serve yummy specialty items. Just don't drink too many Hurricanes and everything will be fine. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2800 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Bullies suck. And if anyone can speak about being bullied for years on end, it's Monica Lewinsky. This Saturday, the anti-bullying activist will host a unique chat about overcoming the mean peeps out there. Lewinsky has been on the frontlines of some pretty cool activism as of late — inking an award-winning essay for Vanity Fair and speaking at Forbes' 30 Under 30 Summit. She's certainly worth listening to. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; tesobe.org. Tickets cost $75 for general admission and $200 with a meet-and-greet.

A happy 90th birthday to Miami-Dade Parks! As part of the celebration, Day in the Park will be held Saturday at a number of parks throughout the county. Participating parks include Crandon, Greynolds, Haulover Beach, Homestead Bayfront, and others. Depending upon the park, you can enjoy a free canoe tour, bounce house, nature walk, and/or a scavenger hunt. Congrats, parents — this will definitely help wear out the kids. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at various locations throughout Miami-Dade County; miamidade.gov. Admission is free.

Calling all fabulous queer women in Miami: There's a new party for you. Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, the city's first ice bar, presents Eden Miami. Rae Jenae will host the festivities, and tunes will be provided by the likes of Cristy Lawrence and DJ Zehno. West Palm Beach's JemIIni and HaleyArlene will jam as well. 10 p.m. Saturday at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1673 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $20 for general admission via tickettailor.com; discounts are available.

Some of Miami's best chefs, including Ingrid Hoffmann, Michelle Bernstein, and Pablo Zitzmann, will host the fourth-annual Cork & Fork during Carnaval Miami 2019. The two-day event will offer numerous cooking and mixology demos, free food and drink samples, live entertainment, and other food-inspired activations. From morning till night, catch a handful of local restaurants — including Doc B's, Bunnie Cakes, No Name Chinese, PokéBao, Ariete, and Jim & Nessie — serving their best-selling bites. Make sure you come hungry. 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Miracle Mile at South LeJeune Road, Coral Gables; carnavalmiami.com. Tickets cost $75 to $280 via eventbrite.com.

The event you never knew you needed until now is finally here: the Mean Girls Bar Crawl. This Saturday, flood the streets in pink while you and other Mean Girls fans sip free and discounted drinks all night. Confirmed participants are Shots, El Patio, Centro, and the Butcher Shop, and others are on the way. Expect one free drink at each location as well as additional specials, Mean Girls-inspired giveaways, and even themed cocktails. 7 p.m. Saturday at Shots, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Fort Lauderdale's Himmarshee District can get pretty nutty on a regular weekend. Throw in a Mardi Gras celebration and the neighborhood becomes Party Town USA. The fourth-annual Fort Mardi Gras is a big old block party centered at America's Backyard. On the jams front, Tasty Vibrations, Big Chief, and the Bad Apples Brass Band will perform. If you get hungry, partake of a 1,000-pound crawfish boil presented by Shuck & Dive. Just be sure to save some for everyone else. 4 p.m. Saturday at America's Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

You can watch Star Wars any time you want. But how often can you see its epic score performed live? Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert brings the fourth film in the beloved series to life through John Williams' Oscar-winning score performed by a live orchestra. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $99.

Dolphins fans hate the Patriots even more after yet another Super Bowl victory. But lovable things do come out of New England. Case in point: The indie-rock band Speedy Ortiz hails from Northampton, Massachusetts. The group has released three LPs since forming in 2011 and is led by badass rocker chick Sadie Dupuis. Joining Speedy Ortiz as opener is Ohmme. If you dig PJ Harvey, you'll definitely be into Ohmme. This night is a win-win for sure. 7 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $12 via ticketfly.com.

Save on that flight to Rio with a Brazilian barbecue at the Broken Shaker's weekly Shaker Sunday. Out back in the Broken Shaker's charming courtyard, catch chef Jimmy Lebron grilling various meats while bartenders pour rum cocktails. The best part: Admission is free, and food is pay-as-you-go, which means you can soak up the Shaker's good vibes without breaking the bank. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com. Admission is free.

You know what state is better than Georgia? Florida. And whose NBA team is better than Georgia's? Miami's. Our beloved Miami Heat is creeping around a playoff spot, and the Atlanta Hawks are, well, not. So our guys really need to beat a team that has no chance. Go cheer on Richardson, D-Wade, Whiteside, and crew in a big-time game Monday evening. Though every matchup might not matter to Atlanta at this point, they matter to our squad. 7:30 p.m. Monday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35 to $195.

St. Paddy's Day is just around the corner. And one of the most badass Celtic punk bands on Planet Earth is coming to Miami to celebrate. Dropkick Murphys will rock the Fillmore Tuesday evening. The band has dropped nine albums since the late '90s, so there's no shortage of accordion, mandolin, and bouzouki-infused goodness at a Murphys show. Booze & Glory, Lenny Lashley, and Amigo the Devil will open and set the raucous tone. 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets start at $35 via livenation.com.

Step aside, traditional tobacco. Vapes are taking over the world. VaporFair is a worldwide spectacle that's set to hit Frankfurt, Seville, and Berlin this year. But before then, a show in Miami will kick off Wednesday. If vaping is your thing, the latest vapors, e-cigarettes, e-liquids, hookahs, and other paraphernalia will be on display and ready for you to take home. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. Passes cost $29 for one day or $35 for two days via eventbrite.com.