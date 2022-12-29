The Eight Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, December 30

click to enlarge New Year's Eve at Bayfront Park: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Bayfront Park Management Trust

Saturday, December 31

click to enlarge Horse Meat Disco at Oasis Wynwood: See Sunday Photo by Ro Murphy

Sunday, January 1

The college football season is coming to an end, and the bowl games are in full swing. One of the oldest bowl games takes place right here in South Florida. The 89th-annualbrings a marquee matchup as the Tennessee Volunteers take the field against the Clemson Tigers. The sixth-ranked Volunteers are led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel, while the seventh-ranked Tigers are led by Dabo Swinney, who has been coaching the team for 15 years. It's not the championship bracket, but expect an exciting match between rival college football powerhouses.In what has become an end-of-the-year tradition, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts once again hosts the Strauss Symphony of America, led by conductor Alexander Steinitz, for its. Featuring dancers from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, the program is inspired by Vienna's Neujahrskonzert, the annual concert performed by the Vienna Philharmonic.Tired of getting hit on when you are just trying to dance with your girlfriends? Luckily, there is a solution.invites women to come down to Oasis Wynwood on Friday for a night ofwithout fearing harassment. Ladies are encouraged to invite their best friends to the ultimate girls' night out, which includes themed photo ops, pink 'n' pretty cocktails, and music by female DJs. The reggaeton party empowers and celebrates women who, one can only hope, will one day be able to a club without being admonished to "smile more."With so many ways to ring in the new year on Saturday, keep it local with funk-pop duo. Cuci Amador and Smurphio take over Bar Nancy in Little Havana with an end-of-year spectacular alongside Galactic Effect and ¡Bas! The $20 admission price includes a complimentary hot buttered rye shot and a Champagne toast at midnight. For a primer of what to expect on Saturday, listen to Afrobeta's latest album,, which features standouts like "All of the Things" and "Chancletazo."The Big Orange is set to rise on the InterContinental Miami as the throngs ring in the new year below in Bayfront Park. For this year's, Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval serve as headliners, with acts like Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nivola, El Chacal, Diana Lara, and Carlos Olivia further down on the bill. As always, the party is free (a VIP ticket option nets you an open bar from 8 p.m. till midnight and a mainstage viewing area). Of course, there'll be a fireworks show for all at midnight.Don't want to make the trip downtown?has become the go-to alternative for those who prefer not to deal with the traffic flocking downtown or crossing the causeways to Miami Beach. Head to Wynwood Marketplace for a night of live music, unlimited drinks, and free admission. Mr. Pauer will provide the tunes, and a VIP open bar will be available for $59.Since its founding in 2004, London-based collectivehas been reminding partygoers that dance music is queer — really, really queer. So it's only appropriate that the collective takes over Oasis Wynwood on New Year's Day as part of the Dreamland NYE series of events. The party starts early, at 2 p.m., and continues after the sun goes down, with Purple Disco Machine serving as the nightfall headliner.Start 2023 on a high note withat Story. The trio has continued to conquer the electronic dance music scene since its start in 2000. Above & Beyond has been recognized for its powerful melodic sounds and translucent beats. In addition to the music, the band is behind the record labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep and the weekly radio show