The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, December 3

Beginning Thursday, the Historic Hampton House, a museum that was once a segregation-era motel that housed Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, and countless black musicians, is rolling out a new in-person film series. Soul of Cinema launches with a double feature, beginning with the Peabody Award-winning documentary Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise, directed by Rita Coburn Whack and Bob Hercules. Immediately after is Moolaadé, by Senegalese director Ousmane Sembène. Set in the West African country of Burkina Faso, the film deals with female genital mutilation through the story of a mother and daughter. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-638-5800; historichamptonhouse.org. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

On Friday, local rock acts Ben Katzman's Degreaser and Palomino Blond head to the newly renovated Backyard (formerly America's Backyard) in Fort Lauderdale for the venue's new music series, Alt Night. The all-ages event marks Degreaser's first live performance since the pandemic. It's also the second show Palomino Blond will play with its new lineup, which features Peter Allen on bass and Michael Arevalo on drums, alongside OG members Carli Acosta and Kyle Fink. The venue requires facemasks at all times. 6 p.m. Thursday, at Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; backyardftl.com. Admission is free for guests over 21, $5 for guests under 21. Olivia McAuley

Estados Unidos de Bass: See Friday Photo by Ian Witlen/Red Bull Sound Select/Content Pool

Friday, December 4

Chances are it has been a while since you attended a wild pool party complete with drinks, glamour, and pumping music. For Miami Art Week, Wicked Paradise wants to safely bring the experience back with a pop-up at the Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach. The poolside soirée promises house music all night long, featuring Phantoms, Boiish, Eran Hersh, and other special guests. Partygoers must pass a temperature check before entering and wear facemasks unless eating or drinking at this Art Week party. 5 p.m. Friday, at Hyde Beach Club, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com/nightlife/hyde/hyde-beach. Tickets cost $25 to $45 via fevo.com. Suzannah Friscia

Red Bull's Estados Unidos de Bass kicks off on Friday for its second edition — albeit virtually this time around. The livestream celebrates Latino culture and its influence on bass music across the U.S., whether it's global bass, moombahton, or reggaeton. Over three weeks, five cities — Austin, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Miami — will show off their unique sound, featuring more than 30 artists, including Sky Rompiendo, Kali Uchis, and Ovy on the Drums. Tune in from anywhere, and you may be inspired to turn your living room into a dance floor. Through December 19; win.gs/eeuudebass. Olivia McAuley

Saturday, December 5

Local nonprofit Filmgate Miami hosts its seventh-annual Interactive Media Festival all weekend at different venues across the city. The festival merges high-tech innovation with visual storytelling and invites audiences to explore the potential of immersive and virtual reality media, from gaming to art and cinema. On Saturday, head to the Tech Playground at the Downtown Media Center for a lineup of interactive installations and screenings. The activation will feature augmented-reality projects Potente, Paired, and Climate Change Pinball and the first look at Tombeaux, a first-person exploration game set in a historically accurate 3D environment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Downtown Media Center, 168 SE First St., Third Floor, Miami; filmgate.miami. Admission is free with RSVP via filmgatemiami.eventive.org. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, December 6

Join artist Abraham Cruzvillegas and writer/activist Tom Healy for the Bass' latest edition of Curator Culture on Sunday. Cruzvillegas, whose work is featured in the museum's latest exhibition, "The Willfulness of Objects," is most notable for Autoconstrucción, which takes inspiration from the harsh realities of his neighborhood in Mexico City. Special guest Elena Reygadas, renowned chef and leading voice on the Mexican gastronomic scene, will join the two in conversation about reconnecting with everyday life. Catch the livestream via the museum's website or head to the museum's Facebook page to participate in a Q&A with the panelist. Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday; thebass.org. Olivia McAuley

Pinecrest Gardens has once again transformed itself into a winter wonderland, decorating its plants and walkways with thousands of sparkling lights to get into the holiday spirit. For this year's Nights of Lights, the city's public recreation area added a new section of lights and surprises in the Lower Gardens. Enjoy snacks or a signature cocktail as you explore, and Sunday also features a visit from Mrs. Claus, who will come from the North Pole for story time at 6:30 and 8 p.m. 6 to 10 p.m. Through January 3, 2021, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $7 in advance, $10 at the gate. Suzannah Friscia

Perez Hilton: See Monday Photo courtesy of Books and Books

Monday, December 7

Perez Hilton (born Mario Lavandeira) is synonymous with the Hollywood Hills, but the gossip mogul is actually a Miami native. Hilton returns to the Magic City virtually to discuss his new memoir, TMI: My Life in Scandal, as part of Books & Books' virtual author series. The blogger-turned-author will be conversing with Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard about his latest work, which covers his rise to notoriety and his come-to-Jesus moment after accusations of bullying made him re-evaluate his legacy. 7 p.m. Monday; crowdcast.io/booksandbooks. Tickets cost $26.99 via eventbrite.com and include a copy of Hilton's book. Olivia McAuley

Gramps' weekly Karaoke party hosted by Oly Vargas, Let's Sang, is back. The unofficial rules remain the same — don't sing "Sweet Caroline" if you don't want the whole bar chiming in for the chorus or the host to roll her eyes — with some new mandates added for the safety of all participants. No duets are allowed for the time being, without exception (sorry, Dolly and Kenny), and song requests must be made via your phone. Mikes are disinfected before and after each song, but facemasks are required for your performance. 8 to 11 p.m. Monday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St, Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, December 8

Yoga provides plenty of health benefits, but at Rise Up Miami's Virtual Fundraising Yoga Class, you can also use your practice to give back to a good cause. Teacher Daniel Cornsweet will lead a 50-minute relaxing flow open to all experience levels. Proceeds go to the Miami Diaper Bank, which provides clean diapers and other products to low-income families and sounds the alarm about the need for diaper donations in South Florida. Just $25 can provide clean diapers for ten days to a baby in need. Each yogi's donation of any amount will be matched. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Donations are accepted via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, December 9

You may not be able to sit on Santa's lap this year — even he must social-distance for the good of us all — but you can still visit him at Dolphin Mall. The shopping center is bringing back its annual Photos With Santa — with a few new rules. Visitors will need to stay six feet away from his jolly old self, and everyone (Santa included) must keep their facemasks on for the photos. But why not have fun with it and create a unique set of Christmas photos? Through December 24, at Dolphin Mall 11401 NW 12th St., Miami; shopdolphinmall.com. Photo packages cost $39.99 to $49.99; reservations are required. Suzannah Friscia

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us