The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, August 29

It's always a good time at Gramps when the sultry folks of Double Stubble take the stage. In addition to drag performances by the likes of CiiCii Ro, Lady Paraiso, Spaci Lacey, and Venis Pagina, Amnesty International will be onsite to provide information about how to help LGBTQ+ people around the globe. Drink specials include the $8 Madras Ball, loaded with Absolut vodka, OJ, cranberry juice, and hibiscus syrup. 9 p.m. Thursday at Gramps,176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.



School is back in session, and the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University is set to have its first event of the semester. Thursday, photographer Gary Monroe will discuss his series South Beach 1977-1986, capturing the local Jewish community during that time. If you can't make this event and reception, the project will be on display through December 8. 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free with RSVP.

Friday, August 30



For the fifth consecutive year, Little Havana staple Ball & Chain is throwing a Labor Day weekend festival. The Ball & Chain Music Festival is stacked with performances by more than a hundred acts. Headlining bands include Palo!, Zarabanda, Marlow Rosado, Tony Succar, Elastic Bond, and Luis Bofill. In addition to sucking down some of the best cocktails in town, you can take advantage of specials on Corona Extra, Havana Club Rum, and other beverages. Friday through Sunday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

We have a nominee for best rock show of the summer, people. Beck, Cage the Elephant, Spoon, and Sunflower Bean will jam at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in WPB Friday evening. While you may usually contemplate skipping the opening band, you should get to this show on time. In addition to classics from all the bands, Beck plans to release his album, Hyperspace, soon and Cage the Elephant dropped its fifth LP, Social Cues, earlier this year. 6 p.m. Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $29.50 to $999 via livenation.com.



Bad Bunny headlines Spotify's ¡Viva Latino! Live with Nicky Jam, Sech, Rosalia, and Sebastián Yatra. Photo by George Martinez

Last year, Spotify held its first ¡Viva Latino! Live concert, with guests Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Jowell & Randy, and Natti Natasha. Now the party's back for a second year. Bad Bunny, returning as the headliner this year, will be joined by Latin music stars Nicky Jam, Sech, Rosalia, and South Florida's own Sebastián Yatra. 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $49 to $159.



Your Labor Day weekend needs to be lit. Enter Virgil Abloh with a Friday-night stint at LIV. Abloh and Miami are a match made in heaven: He's a designer/artist/DJ extraordinaire and last year was named one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world. His tunes are equally impressive, and he'll get your long weekend started right. 11 p.m. Friday at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $40.



Looking for some new flair for your home? Are you beyond tired of your avocado-green appliances from the '70s? You're bound to find inspiration at the four-day Home Design and Remodeling Show at Mana Wynwood Convention Center. The show boats plenty of vendors spanning design, home renovation, décor, and other arenas. Also, mingle with participating celebs such as Martin Amado and Univision's Santi y Laurita. Friday through Monday at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. One-day passes cost $7 via homeshows.net.



Saturday, August 31

In April, the Rolling Stones postponed the Miami kickoff of their latest tour because of Mick Jagger's health. Now the frontman is back and better than ever, and the date has been rescheduled for this Saturday. If you haven't experienced the iconic group's 50-plus years of musical bliss live, don't miss this second chance to score tickets to the No Filter Tour. 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $421 to $924 via ticketmaster.com.

In the worlds of Latin pop and rock, few artists boast a more impressive resumé than that of Marco Antonio Solís. The 59-year-old Mexican icon has five Latin Grammys to his name, is a member of the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fun random fact: He voiced the character Ernesto de la Cruz in the Disney flick Coco. 8 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $95 to $165 via ticketmaster.com.



EXPAND Claptone plays Club Space with Joris Voorn Saturday night. Photo by Alec Celestin

Club Space will host performances galore this Labor Day weekend. Anchoring the musical festivities, the German DJ/producer duo Claptone will share the stage with the Amsterdam-based house-techno man of excellence, Joris Voorn. Pro tip: In addition to selling tickets to this show, Club Space is offering a weekender pass for $150 that also gets you into Friday's shows (Boris Brejcha, Chris Liebing, and others), but hurry — they're going fast. 11 p.m. Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $150 via eventbrite.com.



Sunday, September 1

Every first Sunday at Nancy is fun for nostalgia fiends. For its Retro & Roots shindig, the bar turns into an old-school utopia pumping reggae, hip-hop, and other genres. This month's DJs include D Jane, Mello-D, and Native Method. Sunday's edition will double as a farewell to the bar's longtime resident DJ, BoomDraw, who is moving to Jamaica. In addition to jamming, enjoy retro games, tarot readings, and good vibes. 8 p.m. Sunday at Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Looking for a new game night? Queer Board Game Night, presented by Flaming Classics cofounder and New Times contributor Juan Barquin, features drag sensation Florida Man. The viral drag star will perform thematic shows every hour and mingle with attendees. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite games, such as Monopoly, Twister, and other classics. 5 p.m. Sunday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.



Tuesday, September 3

Calling all single gay men. Tuesday is the night to find your guy during Hotel Gaythering's Singles Soirée. Sponsored by the Gay Vista Social Club, this event offers half off drinks, dating games, and a special Singles Soirée Labor of Love version of Jeopardy! Admission includes a welcome drink, a $20 sauna day pass, a gift bag, and maybe, by the end of the evening, even a new boo. 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday at Hotel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Admission ranges from free (for first-timers) to $35 via eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, September 4

Think you know Michael Scott, Jim, Pam, and every other employee of Dunder Mifflin better than anyone else? Get yourself to The Office Trivia at Growler USA this Tuesday evening. The microbrew pub in Wynwood has quickly become home to some of Miami's best themed trivia nights, offering drink specials and stellar prizes, so don't miss out on your time to shine! 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Growler USA, 337 NW 25th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.