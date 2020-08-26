The 13 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, August 27

If ever a writer captured the zaniness and humor of life in Florida, that writer is Carl Hiaasen. The best-selling author of books like Skinny Dip and Nature Girl is back with a new novel, Squeeze Me, which takes on the Trump era and features plenty of the eccentric characters Hiaasen is famous for — from Palm Beach dowagers and python wranglers to the president himself. Hiaasen will discuss his new book with fellow author John Grisham in a virtual conversation moderated by Books & Books founder Mitchell Kaplan. 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Suzannah Friscia

When it comes to comfort food, barbecue is the gold standard. Suppose you've been craving those smoky, meaty flavors. In that case, New Times has your (baby) back! We're partnering with chef Ray Lampe (AKA Dr. BBQ) and executive chef Will Stormant for Backyard BBQ, a virtual cooking experience. Before the event, registrants will be emailed a shopping list with all the groceries needed. The two chefs, from popular St. Petersburg restaurant Dr. BBQ, will walk you through the tricks behind three tasty dishes: St. Louis-style ribs, Peachipotle sauce, and cowboy caviar. To wash it all down, you'll learn to make a Salty Hog cocktail and a spiked passion-tea lemonade. The event benefits the SOBEWFF & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, which provides financial support to local independently owned and operated bars and restaurants affected by the pandemic. 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Gorillaz at Inside Lands: See Friday Photo courtesy of Nasty Little Man

Friday, August 28

The organizers of San Francisco's Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival bring us Inside Lands, which just might be the answer to indie-music lovers' prayers in 2020. Hosted on Twitch, the free, two-day online festival will combine archival footage of past festivals, interviews, and live performances from several artists who will also play at the rescheduled festival in 2021. Artists set to perform live include Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole, Jack White, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Haim, Major Lazer, Leon Bridges, Louis the Child, Alt-J, and Cage the Elephant. Donations made during the event will benefit Outside Lands Works, the festival's charitable arm that helps underprivileged communities. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; sfoutsidelands.com. Streaming via twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands. Olivia McAuley

Dating in Miami is hard enough as it is, and the pandemic has only complicated things further. If you want to meet others who are fed up with dating life or just want to have a good laugh about it, Miami Comedy Matchmaker is here to help. Comedian Manny Garavito hosts the virtual event, where he'll moderate digital interactions between participants. Maybe you'll meet your next crush, or perhaps you'll just enjoy a casual hangout with some new friends and swap war stories about dating in the Magic City. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday; miamicomedy.com Admission is free with RSVP for women; tickets cost to $15 to 20 for men via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Angel Olsen: See Friday Photo by Kylie Coutts

To celebrate the release of her new album, Whole New Mess, singer-songwriter Angel Olsen will drop the live recording of her performance at the historic Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre in Asheville, North Carolina. Streaming on NoonChorus, the concert was filmed by award-winning cinematographer Ashley Connor (Madeline's Madeline, The Miseducation of Cameron Post), and a portion of the proceeds go to the National Independent Venue Association to support its work in helping independent venues and promoters. Perhaps appropriately given social-distancing guidelines, Whole New Mess is the singer's first LP without a backing band since her sophomore album, Burn Your Fire for No Witness. 9 p.m. Thursday. Tickets cost $15 to $41.99 via noonchorus.com/angel-olsen. Olivia McAuley

Saturday, August 29

Remember Record Store Day? It was supposed to happen back in April, but we all know how that turned out. The first of three makeup dates arrives on Saturday, and Sweat Records plans to celebrate big while still adhering to safety protocols. For RSD's first drop, the store will feature extended hours on Saturday and Sunday, along with a morning DJ set by DJ Le Spam, vegan bites by Bomb Cookies, and complimentary Topo Chico mineral water. Shoppers sifting through the exclusive RSD releases are expected to maintain social distance and wear a mask at all times. Hand sanitizer will be available to keep everyone's mitts germ-free. Technique, Yesterday and Today, Radio-Active, and other local stores will be participating as well. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Jose D. Duran

Tired of eating takeout at home? Imagine dining in a lush tropical landscape as one of Miami's premier chefs whips up a four-course meal. Eat. Drink. Garden. at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will make your culinary fantasies a reality on Saturday. James Beard Award-winning chef Allen Susser will be at the helm, cooking sustainable Caribbean dishes as seen in his cookbook, Green Fig and Lionfish, published earlier this year. All the dishes served will be made with fresh ingredients from the Fairchild Farm in the Redland. Two seatings are available, but only 30 seats are up for grabs for each— so act fast. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $180 for nonmembers, $165 for members, via fairchildgarden.org. Olivia McAuley

EXPAND Record Store Day: See Saturday Photo by Karli Evans

Sunday, August 30

In 2003, Peter and John Mac created The Golden Girls Live: On Stage! a drag parody tribute to the beloved sitcom. The popular show later toured the nation and opened off-Broadway in New York, where it ran until being forced to shut down in March owing to the pandemic. In honor of the stage show's 17th anniversary, viewers can now experience it online through September 27. If you've always wished for a reunion of the original Golden Girls, allow this improv-based extravaganza to transport you back to the characters' Miami home. 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday; goldengirlsliveonstage.com. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Spanning multiple outdoor locations across New York City, the MTV Video Music Awards returns on Sunday with a format to suit the New Normal. Originally set to transpire at the 19,000-person capacity Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the 36th iteration of the annual ceremony was retooled to adhere to social-distancing measures. Former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer hosts the show, which will combine live performance and virtualized elements. Expect live performances from BTS, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Maluma, and the Weeknd. 8 p.m. Sunday. Watch via MTV, MTV.com, or the MTV app (cable subscription required). Olivia McAuley

Monday, August 31

Every year, the Miami Hispanic Ballet Company brings together artists from around the world for the International Ballet Festival of Miami. This year, the festival will move online, but that won't stop the organizers from featuring dancers from Argentina, Colombia, Italy, and Slovenia, along with local companies like Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami, Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, and Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami. They'll present three livestreamed performances, 20 prerecorded performances, a series of free online masterclasses, and more during the four-week run. Through September 13. Tickets cost $10 per event for 24 hours of access via internationalballetfestival.org. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, September 1

Not to be Googled, but definitely, to be eaten, Natural Hot Chicks Night is the brainchild of Eating House, the Coral Gables restaurant known for its New American bites. The weekly culinary event offers four hot chicken styles, including its Nashville-style rub with cayenne pepper and brown sugar, served as a combo, sandwich, or with waffles. Alongside the mouthwatering grub is a selection of natural wines that changes every Tuesday night. The special is available for takeout and delivery or enjoyed in the restaurant's tented eating area outdoors. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com. Olivia McAuley

This year's already abbreviated baseball season was touch-and-go for a while hereabouts when 18 Miami Marlins players and two coaches tested positive for the coronavirus. The outbreak led to several postponed games and caused Major League Baseball to re-evaluate its safety procedures and implement a stricter protocol. But the Marlins returned to action, and with new players on the roster have shot up to second place in the NL East. To kick off September, they'll take on Vlad Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays, hosting them here in Miami. No fans are allowed at the ballpark, but you can still catch the action on TV. 6:40 p.m. Tuesday via Fox Sports. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, September 2

If you have had to cancel exciting travel plans in favor of a less-than-inspiring staycation in South Florida, why not take it up a notch with a stay-adventure? Head out for a night under the stars with Virginia Key Outdoor Center's Full Moon Paddle. With the support of a tour guide, paddle to the best-kept-secret spots on Virginia Key, enjoy a spectacular sunset, and watch the Miami Skyline light up. Kayaks and paddleboards are available for rental from the center. You can bring your own board or kayak for a reduced ticket price, but note that it must be equipped with a Coast Guard-approved light to take part in the tour. 7:30 p.m. at Virginia Key Outdoor Center, 3801 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 786-224-4777; vkoc.net. Tickets cost $25 to $75. Olivia McAuley