The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Some awesome musical talents are coming together Thursday evening. New Zealand singer Kimbra, piano-rocker Ben Folds, and Wye Oak singer Jenn Wasner will join the hip Nu Deco Ensemble for a performance. Among the uniquely crafted morsels are Aaron Copland's classic score Billy the Kid, Bill Withers' soul tunes, and the electro-spiritual bit Spiritual America. All musical bases will be covered at this one. 8 p.m. Thursday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $85.

Your IKEA bedroom set will look pretty boring after you check out ICA Miami's latest exhibit. "Ettore Sottsass and the Social Factory," opening this Thursday, will present some of the Italian architect and designer's most provocative work. Born in 1917, Sottsass was a vital figure in postwar thinking, and much of his reflective approach is alive and well today. Among the beautiful pieces you'll see are speculative drawings, photos, and full-fledged furniture. Thursday through October 6 at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

OUTshine Film Festival has been churning out entertaining and inspiring goodness since 1998. That's a lot of movies over the years. For the 21st edition, the selections span the opening-night flick Tell It to the Bees to The Shiny Shrimps, which will make its international premiere on closing night. In total, your movie-loving self can take in more than 50 films over a ten-day span. If you can't make the Miami edition (or want more film fun later in the year), OUTshine is slated to hit Fort Lauderdale October 10 through 20. Thursday through April 28 at various locations in Miami; mifofilm.com. Tickets to events vary from free to $55.

Beatriz González is regarded by many as a founder of modern Colombian art. Hailing from Bogotá, she's been churning out colorful and captivating paintings for nearly six decades. Her newest exhibit, "Beatriz González: A Retrospective," opens at PAMM Thursday with an intimate conversation among the artist, curator Mari Carmen Ramírez, and PAMM's chief curator, Tobias Ostrander. The exhibit marks González's first large-scale retrospective in the States, so you won't want to miss it. 7 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Adult admission costs $16, and discounts are available.

EXPAND "Beatriz González: A Retrospective": See Thursday. Collection of the artist, courtesy of Casas Riegner Gallery, Bogota?

Friday

You know that catchy, soul-filled song "Coming Home"? Leon Bridges is the mastermind and voice behind it, and he's bringing the song and several others to Miami this Friday. The stop comes as part of the Texas native's tour in support of his latest album, Good Thing. The LP dropped last May, hit number three on the Billboard top albums chart, and is full of, well, good things. 8:30 p.m. Friday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets are sold out.

Where has Bret Easton Ellis been for the past ten years? The influential author released Less Than Zero in the mid-'80s and then the hit American Psycho in 1991. Now his first book in nearly a decade is here: White. This Friday, he'll visit Books & Books in Coral Gables to mix and mingle with fans. 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $25.95 via eventbrite.com and include a copy of White.

Outshine Film Festival: See Thursday. Carina Mask

Saturday

For a fourth consecutive year, III Joints is set to make the 4/20 holiday that much groovier. Among the musical acts you can rock out to at Broken Shaker are Andres Line, INVT, Sister System, Nii Tei, Topher the Allen, and True Vine. There will also be trippy installations in some of the Freehand's guest rooms, including Nick León's Ambient Bedroom and Poorgrrrl's Thot Box. Get stoked... and toked? Saturday and Sunday at Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via showclix.com.

For reggae fans, it probably doesn't get much better than celebrating 4/20 with a whole bunch of Marleys. You can do just that at Saturday's Kaya Fest. Billed as a music and awareness festival, the shindig is all about unity — oh, and good jams too. Among the Marleys playing are Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian, and Ky-Mani. Also expect performances by Pitbull, Busta Rhymes, and Sean Paul. 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $51 to $300 via livenation.com.

The skies above Wynwood will be extra-hazy this Saturday. The 420 Celebration Expo & Festival will take over Soho Studios with performances by K Camp, Yung Simmie, and Caskey, as well as educational sessions on the medical marijuana landscape. Dispensaries, craft vendors, and artists will also be onsite. And more than 20 glassblowers will craft wares in case you're in need. 2 p.m. Saturday at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $32 to $100 via eventbrite.com.

Show Mother Nature some love this Earth Day by participating in Earth-Stravaganza at Biscayne Nature Center in Crandon Park. The extravaganza has three unique components, kicking off with youth volunteer opportunities at the park from 9 a.m. to noon. Then, from noon to 2 p.m., enjoy an eco-village loaded with arts, crafts, tunes, and other fun. Things will wrap with an inaugural mermaid parade, where contestants will go wild with their siren-inspired attire. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Biscayne Nature Center in Crandon Park, 6767 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; biscaynenaturecenter.org. Admission is free; registration to participate in the mermaid parade costs $5.

You don't have to travel to Tampa's Gasparilla Festival to get your pirate on. For a second year, the Rotary Club of Fort Lauderdale is throwing a Pirate Festival in Esplanade Park. You'll see folks rafting, paddleboarding, and kayaking down the river in pirate attire. Plus, there will be live music, costumes, and even a cannon demo. All hands on deck! 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; ftlpiratefest.com. Admission is free.

Leon Bridges: See Friday. Photo by Rambo

Sunday

When it comes to saving the planet, it's clear that it's up to the next generation to save our asses. The Miami Children's Museum is doing its part to help by throwing the Earth Day Extravaganza, loaded with fun stuff that teaches kids how to be green. Among the activities for little ones and their parents will be a Lorax story time, a performance of Down by the Dock, and an opportunity to create robots from recycled materials. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; miamichildrensmuseum.org. General admission costs $20, and discounts are available.

Pitbull's recently opened Ocean Drive restaurant, iLov305, hosts See You Next Sunday Brunch & Bottles, with live DJs, a special menu, and numerous drink specials. Look out for the sparkling blood orange mojito, blended with prosecco, orange light rum, and muddled mint leaves. Beginning at noon Sundays at iLov305, 1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach;703-641-6505;ilov305.com.Call for reservations.

Señor Frog's famous Drag Brunch has versions in Las Vegas, New York, and Fire Island. The South Beach iteration features drag queens, South Florida's top female impersonators, and special guests from RuPaul's Drag Race — all providing an interactive, four-hour megashow every Sunday at 1 p.m. Expect to see lots of birthday groups and bachelorette parties taking advantage of the four-hour open bar. Grab an Uber, indulge, and don't make plans for the rest of the day. 1 p.m. Sunday at Señor Frog's, 1450 Collins Ave., Miami Beach;305-397-8628;senorfrogs.com. One brunch item and show general admission costs $19.95; Queen's brunch with food, open bar, and reserved seating costs $39.95; and Queen's VIP brunch with food, open bar, premium seating, and a photo op costs $69.95 via vossevents.com.

Stephen Marley at Kaya Fest: See Saturday. Courtesy photo

Monday

Pravin Mascarenhas and Shamsu Lalani, owners of Maska in Midtown, have launched the restaurant's casual counterpart, Cho:Tu. The Indian street-food concept is located next door to its more formal sister establishment.The menu is a collaboration between the two Indian-born partners, filled with affordable comfort food. The meat, gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan specialties are similar to those found at highway rest stops and food stalls in each of the subcontinent's six regions, from Delhi in the north to the southern Indian states. Menu highlights includevegan pani puri, crisp semolina shells with white chickpea stew ($7 for six pieces); samosas stuffed with lamb ($8); bhurji pav, spicy scrambled eggs served with homemade bread rolls ($8); and pav bhaji, a mixed vegetable curry with onions, butter, and homemade bread rolls ($12). 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-971-9100. Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m

Tuesday

More than 20 artists from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince will display their art in the Museum of Contemporary Art's newest exhibit, "Pòtoprens: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince." The show touches on many aspects of daily life in Haiti while zooming in on its capital's unique complexities. This is a truly multimedia experience, including photos, films, sculptures, and even a re-created barbershop. Tuesday through August 11 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. General admission costs $10, and discounts are available.

Ghostflower: See Wednesday. Photo by Leaf Boehm and edited by Denise Merlot

Wednesday

Gramps' live music series on Wednesdays — hosted by Monica and Alexandre of the band Haute Tension — is pretty rad. It brings a wide range of rockin' talent to the Wynwood stage. Starring in this week's Haute Happy Hour is Miami's own artsy-rock-electronic trio, Ghostflower, whom you might have spotted performing at other local venues such as Churchill's Pub, on the Jolt Radio airwaves, and at III Points earlier this year. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.