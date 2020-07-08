The 13 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, July 9

The virtual festival Rave Family Block Fest (previously known as Electric Boogaloo) is set for Thursday on the popular sandbox video game Minecraft. The four-day festival, boasting an impressive lineup including Flux Pavilion, Lee Burridge, Maya Jane Coles, Nicole Moudaber, Steve Aoki, and Zhu, promises to be an inspiring experience. The event, originally scheduled for June 23, had to reschedule for a game update. It's back on track, and electronic-music production company Rave Family intends to take the virtual concert experience to new heights, including mini-games within the digital landscape and recreations of iconic venues where attendees can catch their favorite acts. 10 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Monday. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

In his lifetime, Walter Mercado captivated more than 120 million people in Latin America and the U.S. who gathered in front of the television for his horoscope readings, exuberant personality, and glittering signature capes — until he mysteriously disappeared from the public eye in 2007. He made an indelible mark on the Latin community that grew up watching him, and he modeled self-love and acceptance for many in the queer community with his unapologetic rejection of traditional gender norms and ambiguous sexuality. The new Netflix documentary Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, by filmmakers Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch, tells the story of the iconic Puerto Rican astrologer. Streaming now via netflix.com. Suzannah Friscia

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado: See Thursday Photo courtesy of Netflix

Friday, July 10

If you're looking for alternatives to the medicinal properties of a happy hour, why not try the holistic healing of Reiki, the Japanese practice that offers stress reduction and relaxation. Jed Shlackman, a Reiki master and practitioner who is also a licensed mental-health counselor, has moved his Reiki energy healing services online for July owing to social-distancing concerns. On Friday, the Reiki circle will be accessible virtually, with only a few in-person participants allowed. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday via meetup.com. Donations accepted via paypal.me/jedshlackman. Olivia McAuley

Palm Springs, premiering on Hulu this Friday, is like Groundhog Day, but in the kind of zany, warm-weather setting Floridians can appreciate. The romantic comedy stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as a pair of wedding guests trapped in an infinite time loop, and Camila Mendes as the bride whose nuptials they experience over and over (and over) again. The movie broke the record for the highest sale at Sundance Film Festival by just 69 cents when Hulu and Neon bought it for $17,500,000.69. The movie trailer teases plenty of pool floats, taco trucks, embarrassing dance moves, and other summertime staples. Premieres Friday via hulu.com. Suzannah Friscia

Have-Nots Comedy: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Have-Nots Comedy

Saturday, July 11

Quarantine conditions have thrown a wrench into the works for singles looking for love. Navigating the pandemic's pitfalls when it comes to dating, Speed Dating Miami has found a way to match the fun and excitement of in-person speed dating with virtual events, the next of which is to be held on Saturday. Singles aged 25 to 39 can head to the matchmaking website to purchase your ticket and await your confirmation email, which will include the event link and match results. Organizers encourage participants to interact with their guide and ask any questions that arise. The night of, dress your best and head to the event link. The rest is up to you and fate. 7 p.m. Saturday via speedmiamidating.com. Tickets cost $24. Olivia McAuley

Middle East-born, Miami-raised Jamal Hattar has been a mainstay of the local stand-up scene for several years. He has shared the screen with Jeff Ross on Comedy Central and opened for Paula Poundstone. On Saturday, Hattar will take the stage at Have-Nots Comedy at the collective's new home at Yumbrella, the food hall the Shops at Sunset Place. The venue has taken precautions to ensure attendees' safety, downsizing available seating to 50 percent of capacity with tables spaced six feet apart. The show will not be livestreamed, as organizer Dominic Perenzin believes "it takes away the magic from standup." 8 p.m. Saturday, at 5701 Sunset Dr., Suite 194; South Miami; havenotscomedy.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

When Miami-based visual artist Melanie Oliva lost her three art-teaching jobs because of COVID-19, she started offering online art workshops to keep kids entertained. But she soon realized adults could benefit as well. Enter Color Me Hopeful: A Creative Workshop to Lift Spirits, a 90-minute online experience that combines live music, guided meditation, and a watercolor tutorial. Oliva will lead participants through a series of painting phrases. Singer-songwriters Marquise Fair and Carrie Tillis will perform two original songs, and psychotherapist Dina Varano will lead a 15-minute guided meditation. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday via zoom.us. Tickets cost $29 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Color Me Hopeful: A Creative Workshop to Lift Spirits: See Saturday Photo by Melanie Oliva

Sunday, July 12

Former Google CEO and chairman Eric Schmidt and actress Anna Deavere Smith will come together for a virtual panel discussion as part of the Bass Museum's Curator Culture series. The event invites artists and leaders from various fields to discuss how to foster creativity in our complicated world. These days, "complicated" feels like an understatement, and, fittingly, the conversations incorporate current topics such as the economic and cultural impacts of the pandemic, systemic racism, and police brutality. Schmidt and Smith will discuss the overlap between education, technology, and contemporary activism with host Tom Healy, a poet, curator, and activist who chairs the O, Miami Poetry Festival. 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday via facebook.com/thebassmoa. Admission is free; suggested donation $5. Suzannah Friscia

Monday, July 13

R+Co salon kicks off R+Co Drive-In, its touring series of socially distant education and movie nights, with a stop at North Miami's Carflix Cinema. Enjoy food trucks and concessions from your car's comfort as the salon's cofounder, Thom Priano, and colorist Richy Kandasamy offer live cutting, styling, and grooming demonstrations to help you take your at-home haircare to the next level. Afterward, settle in for a movie chosen by the audience. 6 p.m. on Monday at Carflix Cinema, 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami. Admission is free for the first 100 cars; RSVP at randco.com/edu. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, July 14

OUTshine Film Festival has taken its bi-monthly movie Cocktails and Cinema event, which usually occurs at Miami Beach's Hôtel Gaythering, to the digital realm. In collaboration with Women on the Net, the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. for a round of "Name That Fruit," with an option to spin the trivia wheel for a chance to win tickets to OUTshine. The night's feature film, The Watermelon Woman, a comedic drama from director Cheryl Dunye, starts at 7:15 p.m. In the movie, Dunye plays a young black lesbian filmmaker working on a documentary about a black actress in a 1930s film who is simply credited as "The Watermelon Woman." A Q&A with Dunye will follow the screening. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; outshinefilm.com. Admission is free with RSVP via zoom.us. Olivia McAuley

Inter Miami CF: See Tuesday Photo courtesy of Inter Miami CF

In 1987, amid the AIDS crisis, six gay activists formed a collective. They created the protest poster that would become one of the most well-known images of the movement: a pink triangle (referencing the symbol the Nazis had used to brand LGBTQ people during the Holocaust) atop a black background, with the words "Silence = Death" in large letters underneath. One of the group's members, the artist, activist, and writer Avram Finkelstein, joins the Stonewall National Museum & Archives for a virtual discussion about art, politics, activism, and the way histories are remembered and constructed. He'll also share parts of his book, After Silence: A History of AIDS Through Its Images. 6:30 to 7:30 Tuesday; stonewall-museum.org. Admission is free with RSVP via zoom.us. Suzannah Friscia

It's been a struggle for David Beckham's Major League Soccer team from the start. Inter Miami CF's home opener against the LA Galaxy was supposed to mark professional soccer's return to South Florida. Well, 2020 had other ideas. Owing to the pandemic, MLS is playing all its games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. If you missed Inter Miami's first match on July 8, you can catch up when the team faces off against Chicago Fire FC on Tuesday. The match is not open to the public but will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. 9 a.m. Tuesday via espn.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, July 15

The Florida International University Women's Center hosts an online edition of Miami Black Woman's Forum on Wednesday. The forum's mission is to call attention to issues directly affecting Black women in South Florida. The virtual meetup will include topics such as voting, lobbying, and health and wellness, ending with a fast-paced mentoring session that brings together accomplished, professional women and young women. Noon Wednesday; facebook.com/womenscenterfiu. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley