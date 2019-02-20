The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

The Grammys have come and gone. Now it's time for an equally awesome musical spectacle in our backyard. The 31st Premio Lo Nuestro, presented by Univision, is set to happen at the Triple-A. Alejandra Espinoza will host the star-studded event, and Latin artists galore are slated to perform and attend. Among the performers to get booties shaking are Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, and Ozuna. 8 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $59 to $80 via ticketmaster.com.

Continue Reading

Andy Shauf has been rockin' the indie-pop landscape for more than a decade. And this week, he'll make his first trip to Miami. The Saskatchewan native, known for playing a ton of instruments and writing deep lyrics, will rock the Ground with his band this Thursday evening. Outside of his independent work, in 2018, Shauf released an album alongside Dallas Bryson, Avery Kissick, and D.A. Kissick under the name "Foxwarren." It's a sincere and catchy LP you'll like too. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $17 to $25.

If you were inspired by the costume design in Black Panther, you'll want to check out Ankara Miami. At the annual spectacle, experience the best in established and emerging designers of the African diaspora. Florida's premier African-fashion week offers four days of fun, including a diaspora fashion talk Friday in Hollywood, the showcase "Africa Meets the Runway" Saturday in North Miami, and the pop-up shop Ankara Delights Sunday in Fort Lauderdale. Thursday through Sunday at various locations in South Florida; ankaramiamiweek.com. Tickets and passes range from free to $90.

The oldest pride festival in the state is back for another whirl. This year's Pride Fort Lauderdale includes five days of diverse activities. Can't-misses are Sunday's beach festival, with more than 100 exhibitors, a massive food court, and performances by American Idol alum Ada Vox and RuPaul's Drag Race guest judge Todrick Hall. If you're more of a parade-goer, catch the procession Saturday at 5:30 p.m.; more than 80,000 people are expected to attend. Thursday through Sunday at various locations throughout Fort Lauderdale; pridefortlauderdale.org. Event pricing ranges from free to $125.

EXPAND The Citadel hosts an Academy Awards Party: See Sunday. Karli Evans

Friday

A Miami City Ballet program inspired by the Wynwood Arts District? Hell, yes. Heatscape, a blend of ballet and guerrilla street art, will own the Arsht stage this weekend. The program was choreographed by Tony winner Justin Peck and visual artist Shepard Fairey. Among the pieces you'll enjoy are Balanchine/Stravinsky's The Four Temperaments and Duo Concertant. Just be sure to sip an ice-cold PBR afterward for the full Wynwood effect. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $28 to $199 . Start

Another YoungArts Miami week is about to kick off. This year's intensive program includes 77 talented young artists from across the region converging on Miami to learn and collaborate. The first event, taking place Friday evening, will boast performances, exhibitions, readings, and film screenings curated by Maritza Lacayo. If you can't make Friday's festivities, there's plenty more happening through Sunday. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at YoungArts Campus, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; youngarts.org. Admission is free.

This week's big-ass-party shout-out goes to Project Pat's Trap Attack. This multidimensional fiesta is a blending of worlds, with Ahol Sniffs Glue's Cyber Trap Boutique, Project Pat's tunes, Lamebot's beats, and Notorious Nastie's hosting skills. After Friday's shindig at 1306, the crew will party at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach Saturday and host a yacht party at Bayside Sunday. 7 p.m. Friday at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $500 via eventbrite.com.

Half of the iconic electronic duo Way Out West is set to head west. Jody Wisternoff hails from England, but he'll make Treehouse his home Friday night. Throughout his decades in the biz, he's pushed his genre's boundaries and continues pushing forward. Among the albums he's released, 2012's Trails We Blaze is a must-listen. 11 p.m. Friday at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach. Admission is free or $10 after midnight via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Heatscape: See Friday. Justin Peck

Saturday

Miami is already a Latin hot spot. Taking the city's fiery reputation to the next level this week is the annual Fuego Music Festival. Nearly 30 Latin acts — including Venezuelan brothers Mau y Ricky, Colombian reggaetonero Manuel Torizo, DJ Alex Sensation, and Havana-bred El Micha — will bring the heat to Wynwood. 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; fuegomusicfestival.com. $60 for a two-day pass.

You might see some smoke coming from the Design District this Saturday. Don't worry — it'll be a good thing. The latest smoke performance (literally smoke rising from the ground) by feminist artist Judy Chicago will take place in Jungle Plaza. It'll be a site-specific work, specifically for ICA Miami, titled A Purple Poem for Miami. So count on seeing a purple haze and fireworks blending beautifully in art form. 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. General admission costs $5.

In 2018, community activists Doug Eaton, Manny Mair, Amy Kenny, and Debra Hixon created the MSD Heroes Challenge, designed to unite communities throughout South Florida. The family-friendly event features a two-mile race and all kinds of fun obstacles before you reach the finish line. Funds raised from the event will benefit a number of nonprofits, including Stand With Parkland and the National Association of Families for Safe Schools. 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Parkland Equestrian Center, 8350 Ranch Rd., Parkland. Registration for events ranges from $15 to $25 via active.com.

Save on a plane ticket to New Orleans with Blackbird Ordinary's Mardi Gras Bar Crawl. Brickell will transform into Bourbon Street as you hop between five local bars and take advantage of free drinks and additional specials. As of presstime, I lineup hasn't been announced, but expect Mardi Gras-themed swag and cocktails. 7 p.m. Saturday at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Waitress: See Tuesday. Philicia Endelman

Sunday

And the Oscar goes to... Well, you'll have to wait and see like the rest of us. The Citadel, Miami's latest food hall, is throwing an Academy Awards Party on its brand-spanking-new rooftop. Well, at this point, everything is brand-spanking-new at this Little River spot — it just opened February 16. 7 p.m. Sunday at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 via eventsframe.com.

Dig into various styles of chili and beer at the Rotary Club of Coral Gables' annual Chili Cook-Off. While you're at it, jam to live music by Funk Pedal and watch an all-star panel of judges crown this year's best chili. The best part is that proceeds from the day's food and drink sales will support charitable grants from the Rotary Club of Coral Gables. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park. 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $10 via chilichillin.com.

Monday

Have you visited Miami Beach's latest food hall? The Lincoln Eatery, a 9,600-square-foot space located on the corner of Lincoln Lane and Meridian Avenue in South Beach, boasts more than a dozen food and drink concepts. Among them, Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchaveondee serves noodles, duck, pork, and other Thai specialties at Cake Thai; French bakery Toast & More offers savory and sweet tartines, French pastries, quiches, and other desserts; and Marble & Rye, a New York-style deli, specializes in pastrami, corned beef, and brisket. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com. Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Ozuna at Premio Lo Nuestro: See Thursday. Dimelo Vi

Tuesday

You saw Keri Russell, Cheryl Hines, and Andy Griffith star in the 2007 flick. And just a few years ago, it was adapted into a Broadway hit. Now the stage version of Waitress is making its way to the 305. Telling the story of small-town waitress Jenna, this one was crafted by a team of amazing women, including tunes by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus. 8 p.m. Tuesday and showtimes through March 3 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $34 to $104.

A new restaurant seemingly straight out of a scene from Alice in Wonderland has opened in Miami Beach. At Mandrake, sushi and sake are served in a whimsical-looking dining room and on a garden patio awash in fuchsia lights and anchored by a life-size golden gorilla statue. Complete with a sushi bar and a lineup of izakaya-style plates, Mandrake serves sashimi, nigiri, and maki rolls prepared by executive chef Jimmy Gallagher. Other menu items include duck gyoza, slow-cooked pork belly, pan-seared chicken in a ginger soy sauce, sweet-and-sour whole fish tempura, and shrimp and scallop wontons steamed in chili broth. Cocktails feature cheeky, hip-hop-inspired names such as the Meek Dills, a vodka-based drink with lychee liqueur, dill, and lime. Prices range from $10 to $30. 210 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8036; mandrakemiami.com. Dinner is served Monday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Wednesday

The best and brightest in Miami's drag scene will soon be honored for the 26th year. It's time for the annual Shelley Novak Awards. Named for the hilariously vulgar South Beach queen, this award show has included categories such as "Most Ratchet," "Lifetime Achievement," and "Heroine of the Year." Anyone who is anyone in the drag community will be there, and, duh, expect some awesome performances. Midnight Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

New festival alert! The inaugural MiamiPhotoFest is loaded with talented artists and opportunities for photography lovers out there. The schedule includes a talk and book signing with Ralph Gibson, Antoine d'Agata's first solo U.S. exhibit, and Roger Ballen's exhibition "Theater of the Absurd." More than $40,000 in prizes will be given to budding photographers who submitted for the fest's Emerging Photography Awards. Talk about some nice exposure (pun intended). Wednesday through March 3 at various locations; miamiphotofest.org. Admission is free.