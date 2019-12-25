The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, December 26

For a post-Christmas escape, head to Space Mountain Miami for the pop-punk-centric After X-Mas Party. The show's lineup includes a DJ set from members of Palomino Blond as well as performances by Dannythestreet and the Jacksonville-based bands Runners High and Glazed. This night of music will take over the volunteer-run DIY space in Liberty City from 8 p.m. to 3 am. Befitting the space's spirit of experimentation and collaboration, the event is all-ages. 8 p.m. Thursday at Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami; spacemountainmia.org. Tickets cost $7 via eventbrite.com.

Friday, December 27

You'd be hard-pressed to find a DJ more well-traveled in the music world than Boys Noize. He has remixed A-Trak, Snoop Dogg, Depeche Mode, Donna Summer, and many others. Recently, he helped produce Frank Ocean's single "DHL," and his side project with Skrillex — Dog Blood— performed at the 2019 edition of Ultra. Curiously, he's never played Club Space, but that will change this weekend. Consider this unmissable set a warmup for New Year's Eve. Space residents Bakke and Danyelino will also step behind the decks 11 p.m. Friday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

You've probably heard way too much Christmas music lately — why not detox with a bit of jazz? The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami will host the Miami Big Sound Orchestra as part of its monthly series Jazz at MOCA. With this decorated ensemble, travel back in time to the age when Latin jazz echoed through the city's most extravagant resorts. The band's members include Grammy winners, and some have played alongside the likes of Gloria Estefan, Chaka Khan, Jon Secada, and even Celia Cruz. 8 p.m. Friday at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission is free.

What's the first thing that pops into your head when you hear the term "bear party"? Is it a gathering of teddy bears? Is it some kind of backdoor Russian circus performance? Or is it a roomful of husky, hairy, scantily clad gentlemen? If you chose the third option, you'll be right at home at Chunk, the self-proclaimed "international bear party" taking place in the proud gay-borhood of Wilton Manors. Drag performers, DJs, and "go-go bears" will be on deck to watch you "rub up against the sexiest daddies" (their words) in South Florida. The event is inclusive — all members of the LGBTQ spectrum are welcome. 9 p.m. Friday at Eagle Wilton Manors, 2209 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 954-818-2803; eaglebarwm.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Saturday, December 28

A night dedicated to the forefathers of British heavy metal will happen at Churchill's this Saturday. The English pub and music venue is a fitting location for Mötorhead Forever, an ode to the hard-living rock 'n' roll band from which the event gets its name. Billed as "a night for Lemmy," the band's late frontman, the event will offer live music from locals acts Muddknuckles, Azur, Barber Floyd, and others. 9 p.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Tickets will be available at the door.

The newly restored Historic Hampton House is one of Miami's most treasured pieces of modern black history. Located in the Brownsville neighborhood, the motel and lounge hosted some of the most iconic names of the segregation era, including Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and Nat King Cole. This Saturday, the venue will host its annual holiday gala dinner, dance, and concert to raise money for the continued restoration and upholding of the legacy of its onsite museum and jazz center. Including live music by Thierry Dejean & the Hampton House AllStars, tickets also grant a complimentary drink and buffet dinner. 8 p.m. Saturday at Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami; historichamptonhouse.org. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.

Jim Gaffigan's 30-year career of crafting painfully relatable, observational comedy has earned him the title "the King of Clean." Now the five-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer is preparing to assume another mantle: "the King of Sundance." With three of his latest films premiering at this year's Sundance Film Festival, his brilliance (of complexion and standup sets) is back in the spotlight. Gaffigan's latest comedy tour, the Pale Tourist, will hit the Adrienne Arsht Center this Saturday and is sure to deliver the comedian's latest musings on family life and the pitfalls of overindulgence. 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50 to $75.

Sunday, December 29

Here's an event for anyone who gets told: "Orange isn't your color." Founded by a couple of rejects from the King Orange Bowl Parade, Coconut Grove's annual King Mango Strut is a significantly sillier alternative to the football-centric celebration. Grovites get into the New Year's spirit with floats, marching bands, and crazy costumes satirizing the year's events. Some of the suggestions on the Strut's website: "Popeyes chicken sandwich," "Kellyanne 'Kanye,'" and "the last parking space in the Grove." 2 p.m. Sunday on Commodore Plaza, Grand Avenue, and Main Highway, Coconut Grove. Admission is free, but donations via kingmangostrut.org are encouraged.

Ugly sweaters, Santa, and Home Alone are arguably the three pillars of a modern Christmas. The somehow heartwarming story of 8-year-old troublemaker Kevin McAllister, his neglectful family, and two con men with sinister intentions has become a formidable winter institution. Miami's authority on all things film, O Cinema, will show the classic at the Wynwood Marketplace this Sunday for a series of pop-up screenings. 7 p.m. Sunday at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

You probably didn't take the kids to Art Basel events (and if you did, you're probably a bad parent). But why should the little ones miss out on the wonders of contemporary art? Thankfully, Family Day at the Bass is here, which means artists from the ages of 1 to 100 can enter the Miami Beach museum for free and participate in activities such as the monthly Design Challenge. This month, visitors will be asked to create self-portraits. Activities from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Admission is free.

Monday, December 30

It's hard to say whether there will be more people rooting for or against the Florida Gators at this year's Orange Bowl. The Swamp-dwellers were lucky (or unlucky) enough to get drawn into the Sunshine State's major college football playoff game, which just so happens to be held smack dab in the middle of Canes Country. Will UM fans bury the hatchet and root for their hated in-state rivals to beat the Virginia Cavaliers? Will enough Gator fans converge on Hard Rock Stadium to outnumber them? Only one way to find out. 8 p.m. Monday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $115 to $270 via orangebowl.org.

Be transported to a whimsical wonderland with the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker at the Fillmore. The breathtaking production, performed by some of the world's foremost dancers, features more than 200 costumes and intricate sets for an awe-inspiring holiday experience for the whole family. The famed ballet, scored by Tchaikovsky, will play for one day only and include a matinee and an evening performance. 3 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $32 to $129 via livenation.com.

Tuesday, December 31

You could drop a lot of money on New Year's Eve in Miami, and hundreds of people fly into town every year to empty their wallets. Be smarter: Go to one of the few New Year's Eve parties with free admission, Wynwood NYE 2020, which will happen at the Wynwood Marketplace. This isn't some casual kickback either: The organizers promise artists, dancers, fire-eaters, plenty of live music, and an equally copious amount of booze. RSVP'ing on the website will earn you a free drink at the gathering. 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via wynwoodnewyearseve.com for a complimentary drink.

It's not New Year's Eve until Mr. Worldwide sings. Embodying the 305 vibe, Pitbull will host and perform at Bayfront Park for what's become not only a Miami New Year's Eve tradition but also one of the city's biggest year-end celebrations. Choose from a variety of ticket options, including a VIP experience with a private table, champagne bottle specials, unlimited food, and an open bar. Watch the Big Orange — Miami's version of the Times Square ball — ascend the InterContinental and fireworks light up downtown as the clock strikes midnight. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; worldwidenye.com. Tickets cost $295 to $495 via eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, January 1

What better way to nurse your New Year's Day hangover than to indulge in some hair of the dog and keep the festivities going? Start 2020 off the right way by sipping yet more champagne and heading to the Wharf for the Veuve Clicquot Picnic. Along the historic Miami River, enjoy live music; bites by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, La Santa Taqueria, Mojo Donuts, and other food purveyors; plenty of games; and, yes, more alcohol! Noon to midnight Wednesday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free; food and beverage packages can be purchased for $390 to $585 via eventbrite.com.