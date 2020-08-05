The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, August 6

Several studies have already shown that climate change affects women — particularly women of color — disproportionately, and Miami, which faces higher temperatures, stronger hurricanes, and rising seas, is certainly no exception. To discuss the impacts of the climate crisis on women (and some potential solutions), the Women's Fund Miami-Dade will host Women's Health: Heat, Hurricanes, Risks, and Resilience. The online panel will be led by keynote speaker Amy Clement, a professor at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. Panelists from Catalyst Miami, Florida International University, the Women's Rights Division of Human Rights Watch, and the City of Miami's Office of Resilience and Sustainability will round out the discussion. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday; womensfundmiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Suzannah Friscia

Throughout the summer, Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management is hosting BacardiTalks, an online talk that covers various ins and outs of the hospitality industry. On Thursday, the second event in the series will feature Elizabeth Blau, founder and CEO of Blau and Associates. The restaurateur will touch on restaurant development and how she and her colleagues transformed Las Vegas into a trendy food destination. Stick around for the Q&A, where the James Beard nominee and the author will answer questions on revolutionizing the food-and-beverage industry and the role of women as leaders. 1 p.m. Thursday; hospitality.fiu.edu. Admission is free with RSVP via bacardi.fiu.edu/talks. Olivia McAuley

Piff the Magic Dragon: See Friday Photo by Christopher DeVargas

Friday, August 7

In 1945, black activists led a wade-in at the all-white Haulover Beach. The protest would lead to the establishment of Virginia Key Beach Park as Miami's only beach for people of color. Honoring the 75th anniversary of the historic Miami location known as Black Beach Park, event organizers Social Exchange will throw Drive-in & Vibe on Friday. The socially distanced event features the 1997 cult film Love Jones, starring Larenz Tate and Nia Long, along with live sets from DJ Way Trae and DJ Fly Guy and on-site, Black-owned food trucks. Orders will be taken online, and guests will be notified once their food is ready. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $40 per car via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Neil Brideau of Radiator Comics, one of the publishers behind the Sun and Sand comic anthology of Florida artists, knows a thing or two about self-publishing. Before running his independent press in Miami, he worked at Quimby's Bookstore in Chicago, a center for self-publishing. He was also a founding organizer of both the Chicago Alternative Comics Expo and the Chicago Zine Fest. If you've dreamed of getting your own book, comic, or magazine out into the world, he'll walk you through the basics with the Magic of Self Publishing, presented by Creation Station Business, Broward County Library's coworking space and small-business incubator. The event combines explanations, visuals, and demonstrations, and participants are encouraged to have paper, pencils, and scissors at the ready. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday; broward.org/library/csb. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

UK magician and comedian Piff the Magic Dragon (AKA John van der Put) and his levitating chihuahua took the world by storm after joining Mumford & Sons on tour and subsequently won over the audience of America's Got Talent. On Friday, Piff will transport his magical talent into the viewers' homes through the sorcery of Zoom, thanks to the BrowardCenter@Home series. From his studio in Las Vegas, Piff will premiere his latest interactive, one-hour event, featuring never-before-seen tricks that rely on audience participation. Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can enjoy the show solo or let the family in on the fun. 7 p.m. Friday; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $35.75 via passportshows.com. Olivia McAuley

Monsta X: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Starship Entertainment

Saturday, August 8

Not even a pandemic can curb K-pop's growing reach. On Saturday, South Korean boyband Monsta X will host From Seoul With Luv, a pay-per-view concert livestream featuring a setlist that combines English-language and Korean-language songs along with never-before-seen choreographed routines as well as backstage footage and interviews. Initially set to take place in July, the concert was rescheduled when Monsta X member Shownu had to undergo emergency eye surgery. The global event, hosted on LiveXLive, should be well worth the wait and will feature docu-reality-style coverage coupled with access to merchandise, meet-and-greets, and other exclusive perks. 11 p.m. Saturday; monstax-us.com. Tickets cost $19.99 to $149.99 via livexlive.com. Olivia McAuley

Miami Girls Rock Camp, a volunteer-run youth program, took quarantine conditions in stride as it celebrated its sixth anniversary of promoting self-esteem, community, and creative expression for girls and nonbinary youth through the joys of music. Taking the program online, organizers have been hard at work finding an alternative to the ultimate, massive live showcase and fundraiser that's traditionally hosted at the end of the camp. With a fundraising concert out of the question, MGRC will instead host a virtual grand finale and fundraiser live on YouTube. Along with the campers' final project, the stream will feature appearances by Jane Wiedlin (Go-Go's), Painted Zeros, Ari Chi, Afrobeta, Haute Tension, and many other talented supporters. All proceeds from the event will go towards keeping MGRC's programming going strong in the future. 7 p.m. Saturday; miamigirlsrockcamp.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, August 9

There's something genuinely satisfying about planting seeds and watching them grow — and it's even better when they grow into tasty herbs and vegetables. With its Starting a Home Garden virtual class, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens' Virtual Family Food Lab wants to show you how to get your hands dirty. Don't worry — you'll have plenty of time to practice before Miami's planting season in October. The sessions, led by one of Vizcaya's educators, cover the basics, like how to grow herbs from cuttings, how to plant seeds, and how to care for your very own edible garden. If you are going to pick a hobby these days, you might as well make it a delicious one. 10 a.m. Sunday; vizcaya.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Miami Virtual Story Slam: See Tuesday Photo by Denise Ofelia Mangen

Monday, August 10

Fountainhead Residency, which provides a space for artists to create and experiment, will host its latest live virtual studio visit on Monday, offering a glimpse into the process of residency alum Carlos Rigau. A Little Havana native, Rigau has choreographed a water ballet in the ocean, floated a business idea for renting live-work space in the Everglades, and engaged in various explorations in sculpture and the moving image. The tour will be broadcast on Instagram Live and available afterward the Fountainhead's YouTube channel. 3:05 to 3:35 p.m. Monday; fountainheadresidency.com. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Dive into the wonders of South Florida marine life from the comfort of your own home on Monday, thanks to a partnership between Mote Marine Laboratory and the Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation. Join marine biologist Blake Terry for a live narration of the "Coral Reef Exploration" exhibit while exploring the unique coral reef ecosystems of the Keys, and learn about the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center, the challenges it faces, and how you can help. The free talk will also cover how biologists feed the fish, crustaceans, and other wildlife in their care. 1 p.m. Monday keysdiscovery.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, August 11

Think back to the last time you truly felt enthusiasm: Was it the beginning of a new romance? Walking into your office the day after a promotion? The first day of school or the best day of summer vacation? The emotion may have been hard to muster over the last few months of bad news and quarantine, but it's the theme of the Moth's Miami Virtual Story Slam, here to help you conjure up those memories and moments again. For the online show, each storyteller will prepare a five-minute tale about enthusiasm, or, as the Moth puts it, "That high-energy, can-do spirit that gets things done — or ensures that everyone wants you dead." Sign up to listen to the stories or add your name to the hat for a chance to tell one yourself. 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday; themoth.org. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, August 12

Are you tired of making loaf after loaf of banana bread? Don't worry; there are plenty of other simple recipes to tackle during these strange times. As part of Downtown Doral and Mind Body Social's virtual event series, try your hand at making your own refreshing summer ceviche with a Ceviche at Home demo. Javier Narvaez, executive chef at Pisco y Nazca, will guide participants through the preparations for a traditional passionfruit ceviche and leche de tigre. Your family members and/or roommates will thank you. 5 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; downtowndoral.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia