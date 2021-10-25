The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

The Witching Hour at Mama Tried
"Calling all Miami witches, mystics, and astrology bbs." That's the call to action on the flyer for the Witching Hour at Mama Tried in downtown Miami. The party promises to be a place where those who feel misrepresented and invisible in other mystical spaces can come together and celebrate. It sees the dance floor as more than just a space for dancing, but also a way to heal oneself and feel empowered. There will also be in-house tarot readers to provide spiritual advisory and guidance and a curated photo booth. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Mama Tried, 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Nightmare on 79th Street at Technique Records
Technique Records gets into the Halloween spirit on Friday with its Nightmare on 79th Street event. Promising a costume party to die for, the night will include a costume contest with prizes, including a $100 in-store gift card for first place. DJs Rippin Kittin and Mikey R. will set the tone with Halloween-themed vinyl sets. And, of course, there'll be complimentary drinks and candy. It's an all-ages event, but space is limited, so an RSVP in advance is required. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Dia de los Muertos at Giralda Plaza
The Consulate General of Mexico in Miami and the City of Coral Gables have come together to celebrate the Day of the Dead on Saturday. The event, which takes place on Giralda Plaza and Merrick Way, will honor the Mexican holiday's heritage, culture, and traditions. To help with the celebration, the event will include appearances by Luis Angle Jaramillo from the movie Coco
, the mariachi band Mi México, dance troupes Ameyal and Ballet Folclórico Azteca, and Mexican singer Kika Pulido. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at Giralda Plaza and Merrick Way, Coral Gables. Admission is free.
HalloWyn at Wynwood Marketplace
Every Halloween, HalloWyn takes over Wynwood for the biggest block party of the spooky holiday. Presented by Swarm, the event features DJs, cocktails, a costume contest, and photo booths. Best of all, it's free — and if you RSVP in advance, you can get a free drink from noon to 9 p.m. The party takes place on Saturday and Sunday, so make sure you have a costume change if you plan to attend both days. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; hallowynblockparty.com
. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com
.
Night of The Tripping Dead at Tripping Animals Brewing Co.
Tripping Animals promises a ghastly affair at its Doral-based brewery. There'll be activations by Better Me Movement, including a labyrinth of terrors capturing the environmental calamities happening around the world. Meanwhile, DJ Kumi will provide the sounds in the taproom, and percussionist Erasmo Andres Padilla will be out in the Roots & Rock garden. The event will also include the release of the brewery's new sour, Return of the Tripping Dead, along with cocktails, a drum circle, a fire performance, and a costume contest. Noon to 1 a.m. Saturday, October 30, at Tripping Animals Brewing Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Admission is free.
'90s Halloween House Party at the Citadel
Want to feel old? People are now throwing '90s parties. Break out the Bengay on Saturday for the Citadel's '90s Halloween House Party. The party will feature sounds by DJ Lamebot, while you can enjoy bites from the food hall vendors, including Manjay's Caribbean fare, the best burgers in town at USBS, and Lil' Loas' Laotian cuisine. The bar will be serving drinks, which you can enjoy all night if you spring for the $85 open-bar package. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, October 30, at the Citadel, 8300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free.
Gender Blender Halloween Edition at Las Rosas
Gender Blender has the perfect celebration for those who take their Halloween costumes seriously. The queer party is hosting a freakiest costume contest, offering a $300 prize along with a freak show featuring performances by Persephone von Lips, Opal Am Rah, and Sin Silva. There'll be live music by Real People, Headfoam, and the Mortimers, and a DJ set by Rashida Jones. And if you are hoping to find out what the rest of 2021 holds, Reno will be offering tarot card readings. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, October 31, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.