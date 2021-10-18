The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

SoundScape Cinema Series Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Miami Beach Culture Crawl

North Beach Social with the Ordinary Boys at North Beach Bandshell

Plant Sale at Center for Subtropical Affairs

Yoli Mayor at the Doral Yard

Pangea Sound at 1-800-Lucky

Surfside Historial Walking Tour with Dr. Paul George

For its 2021-2022 season, the SoundScape Cinema Series has partnered with the American Black Film Festival, allowing it to curate the eight-month series. The Oscar-winning animated filmwill screen at the Miami Beach park on Wednesday. The movie follows Miles Morales as he takes up the mantle of the masked vigilante while encountering other alternate Spideys, including Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Peni Parker, and Peter Porker. Its unique visual style makes this one of the best Spider-Man adaptations — and one of the best animated movies, period.On the third Thursday of the month, the City of Miami Beach organizes its Culture Crawl, which sees cultural institutions across the city open their doors to the public at no charge. Most of the programming can be seen while on foot, but free trolleys will be available to drop visitors at dedicated stops. This Thursday, crawlers can check out Oolite Arts' "Natural Transcendence" exhibit, along with the Lincoln Road art center's new show, "Common Space." The Best Hotel will host poetry readings, including spoken word by Rebecca "Butterfly" Vaughns and live jazz with vocalist Carole Ann Taylor. On view at the Bass is "The Willfulness of Objects," a selection of newly acquired works by the museum. Meanwhile, O Cinema will host a selection of horror shorts that made their southeast U.S. premieres during this year's Popcorn Frights Film Festival.The Rhythm Foundation welcomes back its North Beach Social series on Thursday with the Smiths/Morrissey tribute band the Ordinary Boys. Since its debut in 2010, the band, led by vocalist AJ Navarrete, has been entertaining fans of the band and Moz with their faithful covers of the postpunk icons. The free concert can be enjoyed both in person and at home via livestream.After taking the summer off, the Center for Subtropical Affairs' weekly plant sale is back. If you developed a green thumb during the lockdown (or have already managed to kill all your houseplants), plenty of well-priced tropical plants are available for you to take home. Other vendors include Little River Cooperative, Gacato, and Shade County. If you work up an appetite, Trinidadian food is available for purchase, along with drinks at the bar to wash it down.Formercontestant and vocal powerhouse Yoli Mayor brings her impressive pipes to the Backyard at the Doral Yard on Saturday. The Cuban-American singer-songwriter mixes old-school influences like Celia Cruz with her contemporary take on R&B and soul. Last year, Mayor dropped her live EP,, which serves as the perfect four-track introduction of the local singer. (Here's hoping fans will soon get a full-length album of Mayor's original material.)Promising a "global-level dance experience," Pangea Sound takes over 1-800-Lucky on Saturday. Expect music focusing on amapiano, dancehall, baile funk, Afrobeat, and more. The sound selectors for the night include Falcons, Joaqu.n, Sleepy Joe, Supernova, and Dinabn. If you get hungry while dancing, the food hall's residents, including Usage Tokyo, B-Side by Itamae, and Poke OG, are there for you with Asian bites.Surfside is much more than this past summer's Champlain Towers South collapse. While the tragedy has left its mark on the sleepy seaside town, Surfside has a rich history that goes as far back as the area's post-World War II boom. On Sunday, HistoryMiami's resident historian Paul George will lead a tour that starts at the Surfside Community Center and takes participants to the historic district along Collins Avenue, home to some of the best examples of art deco and Miami modern architecture. The highlight: the landmark Surf Club, which opened in 1930.