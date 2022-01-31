The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

International Noise Conference at Churchill's Pub

In the Booth at Oasis Wynwood

NMB Bites at Senator Gwen Margolis Amphitheater

Miami Marathon and Half

Trivia-Oke at Bar Nancy

This year’s International Noise Conference kicks into high gear at Churchill’s Pub’s back patio and green room on Tuesday. Though the Little Haiti venue remains closed, the entire space will be consumed by the unrelenting clamor of local and traveling acts, each performing 15-minute sets. In keeping with tradition, the weird and wonderful lineup is helmed by curators appointed by the festival’s founder, Rat Bastard. This year’s curators include Vidium, Human Fluid Rot, Laundry Room Squelchers, and Crass Lips Records.Every Wednesday, Oasis Wynwood and house music collective Dark Shades presents In the Booth. Taking place in the indoor Huacachina Lounge located in the back of the property, the night presents local up-and-coming DJs playing tech-house from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The lineup changes every week, but expect the roster to include plenty of Dark Shades' acts, including TechNeekz, Takshak, and Ian Allen.On Saturday, the City of North Miami Beach celebrates Black History Month with a soul food edition of its NMB Bites series. The free event will feature bites from local restaurants in the city along with a live performance by Earth, Wind & Fire cover band Let's Groove Tonight.Rise and shine! It’s the moment you’ve been training for the past few months. Runners from all over the country will flock to downtown Miami for the 20th-annual Miami Marathon and Half. The 26.2-mile journey will take runners through downtown, South Beach, Brickell, and Coconut Grove. There’s also a 13.1-mile half marathon and 5K option for those who are a tad less distance-ambitious. Spectators can watch the race from cheer stations located in Miami Beach, Omni, and Brickell, as well as at the finish line in Bayfront Park.Karaoke heads and trivia enthusiasts alike are invited to unite at Bar Nancy on Sunday as two worlds collide for the Little Havana cocktail bar’s Trivia-Oke. While the thought of singing, thinking, and drinking might sound like too much for a Sunday, don’t fret. Organizers have conveniently split the two pastimes for a fun, best-of-both-worlds evening, with trivia starting at 8 p.m. and karaoke commencing as soon as the trivia winners are announced.