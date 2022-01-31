Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

January 31, 2022 8:27AM

Watch runners tackle the Miami Marathon on Sunday.
Watch runners tackle the Miami Marathon on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Life Time

International Noise Conference at Churchill's Pub

This year’s International Noise Conference kicks into high gear at Churchill’s Pub’s back patio and green room on Tuesday. Though the Little Haiti venue remains closed, the entire space will be consumed by the unrelenting clamor of local and traveling acts, each performing 15-minute sets. In keeping with tradition, the weird and wonderful lineup is helmed by curators appointed by the festival’s founder, Rat Bastard. This year’s curators include Vidium, Human Fluid Rot, Laundry Room Squelchers, and Crass Lips Records. 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, through Saturday, February 5, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

In the Booth at Oasis Wynwood

Every Wednesday, Oasis Wynwood and house music collective Dark Shades presents In the Booth. Taking place in the indoor Huacachina Lounge located in the back of the property, the night presents local up-and-coming DJs playing tech-house from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The lineup changes every week, but expect the roster to include plenty of Dark Shades' acts, including TechNeekz, Takshak, and Ian Allen. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free.

NMB Bites at Senator Gwen Margolis Amphitheater

On Saturday, the City of North Miami Beach celebrates Black History Month with a soul food edition of its NMB Bites series. The free event will feature bites from local restaurants in the city along with a live performance by Earth, Wind & Fire cover band Let's Groove Tonight. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 5, at Senator Gwen Margolis Amphitheater, 16501 EE 16th Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-787-6053; citynmb.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Miami Marathon and Half

Rise and shine! It’s the moment you’ve been training for the past few months. Runners from all over the country will flock to downtown Miami for the 20th-annual Miami Marathon and Half. The 26.2-mile journey will take runners through downtown, South Beach, Brickell, and Coconut Grove. There’s also a 13.1-mile half marathon and 5K option for those who are a tad less distance-ambitious. Spectators can watch the race from cheer stations located in Miami Beach, Omni, and Brickell, as well as at the finish line in Bayfront Park. 6:30 a.m. Sunday, February 6 at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; themiamimarathon.com. Admission is free for spectators.

Trivia-Oke at Bar Nancy

Karaoke heads and trivia enthusiasts alike are invited to unite at Bar Nancy on Sunday as two worlds collide for the Little Havana cocktail bar’s Trivia-Oke. While the thought of singing, thinking, and drinking might sound like too much for a Sunday, don’t fret. Organizers have conveniently split the two pastimes for a fun, best-of-both-worlds evening, with trivia starting at 8 p.m. and karaoke commencing as soon as the trivia winners are announced. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, February 6, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
10 Local Rappers to Watch in 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation