The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Whether you love Valentine's Day or hate it like the plague, you will love all the free things that come with it. Kick off this week of heart-filled things with the latest Stitch and Bitch session at 27 Restaurant, where you'll get a free cocktail and crochet a heart to take home. Ahead of this weekend's GroundUp festival, cosmic rockers Electric Kif will play a free show on The Citadel's rooftop on Wednesday alongside a handful of other fest performers. On V-Day itself (Friday - don't forget or your boo will be very mad), Bougie's in South Miami will be your spot for a wild 80s dance party and a couple of free beverages for ladies that dress in 80s garb. This weekend gives us a slew of wild happenings including the 11th annual Model Volleyball tournament in South Beach on Saturday and the always-vibrant Gay8 Festival in Little Havana on Sunday.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

Sometimes you'll be sitting on the Metromover or a local bus and catch someone crocheting something pretty. Well, you can be just like that cool person and learn to crochet, too. As part of the latest monthly (every second Wednesday) Stitch and Bitch at 27 Restaurant and Bar, Karelle Levy leads folks on a crafty and engaging journey, where peeps enjoy a free cocktail and crochet a timely trinket. For this month and right in the heart of Valentine's week, the class will make crochet hearts. 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at 27 Restaurant & Bar, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; thefreehand.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



EXPAND Electric Kif plays a free show at The Citadel on Wednesday ahead of the GroundUP Festival this weekend. Claudia Sanchez Silva

The GroundUp Music Festival will be rockin' the North Beach Bandshell throughout the weekend. but, before that happens, Electric Kif and its soulful, jazzy goodness will play a free show as part of The Citadel's free Wednesday Live Sessions series. In addition to Electric Kif, we hear fellow GroundUp performers Chris Bullock out of NYC, trumpeter Justin Stanton and a few other cool peeps will be stopping by to jam as well. 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free.

We're in the heart of Black History Month, so let's give some of our most impactful local leaders some love. On Thursday, the American Society for Public Administration (ASPA) South Florida Chapter is hosting a 2020 Black History Month Celebration, with a theme of "Black in America: Issues and Challenges in 2020 and Beyond." Hosted by Local 10 News reporter Samantha Bryant, Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon will deliver a keynote and folks including attorney Rudolph Moise and South Florida Times publisher Robert G. Beatty will be honored. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terr., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Whether you're a couple of lovebirds or flying solo this Valentine's Day, you can get down at Bougie's in South Miami. The always-jammin' local tavern will host its Annual '80s Valentines Dance on Friday, loaded with jams, freebies and more. On the tunes front, Suo Duo and Stereotomy will perform. And, at 10 p.m., DJ Proof will start spinning '80s jams. For the ladies that dress in '80s attire, you'll get two free drinks between 9 and 11 p.m., too. 6 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern, 7221 SW 58th Street, South Miami; bougiesbar.com. Admission is free.



So hot right now: The 11th annual Model Volleyball tourney hits South Beach on Saturday. Daniella Mía

If you're ever strolling down Ocean Drive and see folks playing volleyball, they're usually pretty good looking to begin with. On Saturday, it will be taken to a wild new level with the 11th-annual Model Volleyball spectacle taking over the oceanfront at Eighth Street. Catch models from some of the to agencies in town pitted against each other as 15,000 fans cheer on. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Eighth Street on the oceanfront, Miami Beach; modelvolleyball.com. General admission is free with VIP options available from $250 to $2,500 via eventbrite.com.

If you hear some excessing VROOOOOM-ing on Sunday in the Design District, it's totally the Miami Concours. What is a "concour," you ask? Well, it's a car show and this one is loaded with supercars, vintage rides, sports cars, and exotics. The rides — spanning many makes, models and vibrant AF colors — will be scattered throughout at three-block span, so enjoy the stroll and all the revving that comes with it. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 16, in the Design District, NE 39th to 41st Street, Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free, but if you touch the cars, you might regret it.

EXPAND The colorful spectacle that is Gay8 returns to Little Havana. Karli Evans

The Gay8 Festival returns for a fifth year, with festivities galore starting on Friday. Among the happenings, its big, free, colorful festival of awesomeness on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Calle Ocho is a can't-miss. Your totally-free activities at this year's Gay8 include the Ball & Chain Salsa Experience and free classes, performances by the likes of Albita, Lucy Grau and Tiffany Fantasia, a film showcase and high-energy as hell Macho Dance Party. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 16, on SW Eighth Street between SW 14th and SW 17th Avenues, Miami. General admission is free and open to the public; VIP tickets cost $75 via gay8festival.com.