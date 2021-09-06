Support Us

The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

September 6, 2021 8:00AM

Dubwise Miami at Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco's Wynwood outpost hosts its midweek reggae party, Dubwise Miami, in the backroom every Wednesday. Resident DJs Corey Chase, Wrd Sound Pwr, and Aya present a mix of reggae, dub, dancehall, Afrobeats, and more starting at 9 p.m. There's never a cover, so you can spend that money at the bar. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free.

Wynwood's Octoberfest

Swarm is helping Miami celebrate Oktoberfest once again with Wynwood's Octoberfest, presented by Samuel Adams. Taking place September 9-12 at the Wynwood Marketplace, the four-day festival offers beer lovers the chance to enjoy seasonal brews, live music, games, and plenty of food. If you RSVP ahead of time, you can enjoy a free beer if you are one of the first 500 people, or if you opt for the party pack ($16), you'll receive a beer ticket, stein, key chain, and hat. Thursday, September 9, and Sunday, September 12, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwoodoctoberfest.com. Admission is free via RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Ole! at the Doral Yard

Break out the castanets: The Doral Yard hosts Ole!, a live flamenco tablao, on Saturday. In Spain, tablaos refer to the venue flamenco shows are performed as well as the actual floorboard dancers dance on. The performance takes place in the Backyard, the recently open space where you can take in the music and enjoy bites. Arrive early and take advantage of the happy-hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at the Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com. Admission is free.

Retro Comedy Show at the Anderson

Nomadic X Comedy and Fresh AF team up for the Retro Comedy Show at the Anderson on Saturday. The show promises to take the audience back "when people used to laugh at themselves and each other." Actor, comedian, and writer Jay Filsma headlines alongside Jeff Quintana, Salty Sam, and Franco Harris. Feel free to wear your favorite '80s gear as you let go and go retro. 9 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Johnny Dread at Bar Nancy

On Saturday, rasta musician Johnny Dread premieres his new music video for "Vision" at Bar Nancy. Dread will also be performing live, showing how a Cuban from Miami has managed to be a reggae ambassador since 1987. Dread has released a full-length album since 2016's Full Circle, how he's dropped a string of singles since then, including "Step by Step" and "Rainbow Flyer." 9 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.

Different Class at Las Rosas

Since the early aughts, Ray Milian has been championing indie and alternative music on dance floors all over the city. On Saturday, Milian, alongside Tommy Gunn and DJ Dino, present Different Class, an indie, alternative, Brit-pop, and new wave dance party at Las Rosas. Expect this party to prove once and for all that you aren't too cool to dance. 10 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Night Shift at the Corner

Want to relive your high-school goth phase? On Sunday, Night Shift brings the best in goth, postpunk, industrial, darkwave, and more at the Corner. Bringing the dark tunes are DJs Rippin Kittin and Shirl Legion, with the party going until 4 a.m. — because who needs to sleep before work? Luckily, the Corner has a late-night menu that will absorb the alcohol before you have to clock in. 10 p.m. Sunday, September 12, at the Corner, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-961-7887; thecornermiami.com. Admission is free.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Jose D. Duran

