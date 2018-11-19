The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Let's face it: You've got nothing but Thanksgiving on the brain this week. You're so fixated on thoughts of turkey, gravy, and pumpkin pie that you can practically taste it. Pace yourself, friend. There's plenty of excitement happening in our city before the Thursday holiday. On Monday, head to a reading by Eye of the Moon author at Books & Books. Then, pre-game for Thanksgiving at Las Rosas' Words and Wine Jamsgiving. And, once you've stuffed yourself with turkey, head to your local record shop for Record Store Day deals.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

There's really nothing not to love about Gothic mysteries. The best ones transport readers to a creepier time and let them use their noggins to figure out whodunit. Catch a reading and signing by storyteller Ivan Obolensky, who will present his book Eye of the Moon to curious minds. Though it's his debut novel, the book has gained plenty of praise for its spooky, aristocratic story about Egyptian occultism. Support the Southern Californian newbie who has a real hit on his hands and let him spark your curiosity. 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 19 at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Words and Wine is so much more than just another open mic. It's become a family gathering every Wednesday at Allapattah dive bar Las Rosas. On the day before we celebrate the mother of all family gatherings, join your chosen, musical family for Words and Wine Jamsgiving. Performers include Janna Pelle, V. Getarix, and the Nativos Jammin Orchestra. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 21 at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Among the cooler places you can do your Black Friday shopping is Wynwood Marketplace. Sure, you can go to a big-box store and wait six hours in line for a blender. Or at the marketplace's Black Friday event, you can snag local artisan goods at wonderful bargains. From customized jewelry to one-of-a-kind handicrafts, that perfect gift for the pickiest of peeps awaits. And, yes, food trucks will be there to keep you from getting hangry. 4 p.m. Friday, November 23 at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; thrifter.cool. Admission is free.



November's full moon is this Friday, so the Deck is set to host an all-night bash. Cocktails, live music, and a pop-up shop will take over the outdoor venue, which is known for its large wooden patio and wraparound bar areas. If you get there in time, opt for a tarot card reading between 7 and 10 p.m. Even better, cocktails will be half off from 6 to 9 p.m. The Full Moon Party will also include eats from local food trucks, including Shukran Mediterranean Food, China Box, and Santo Dulce Churros. RSVP for a complimentary Effen Vodka blueberry moonshine cocktail. 6 p.m. Friday, November 23 at the Deck Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; thedeckwynwood.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Shop local at Technique Records on Black Friday. Monica McGivern

Shopping on Amazon is no fun: You skip the thrill of crate digging and support a business with questionable ethics all at once. Remember to shop local on this Black Friday instead. Hit up Technique Records for the music lovers in your life (or maybe treat yourself) on Friday, which doubles as Record Store Day. Shop exclusive items with complimentary beverages all day and deals on new and used merchandise. 8 p.m. Friday, November 23 at Technique Records, 853 NE 79th St., Miami; techniquerecords.com. Admission is free.

Before Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande put South Florida back on the musical map, there were the artists of the Miami Sound. And there's no one better to host a celebration of the rhythm-laden music than Emilio Estefan, whose Miami Design District Performance Series is back for another season. This Friday, join the conga line as you listen to a tribute to the Miami Sound as performed by pioneers Frankie Marcos and Clouds with special guest Carlos Oliva. 6 p.m. Friday, November 23 at Palm Court, 3841 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.