The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

As Miami cools down, the city heats up with exciting events all over town. But the holidays are fast approaching, and you're likely saving up some cash for thoughtful gifts for loved ones. So don't spend all your money on booze and admission fees. You can check out performances by the Corto Physical Theater and American lyric tenor Matthew Polenzani this week for free. And don't miss select free events at the Miami Book Fair this year; it's an annual city highlight.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

The name of cultural organization Paxy, or Putting Art in the Galaxy, sets some pretty high standards, but it's starting local by putting art in your morning commute first. After another successful summer run, Paxy's Wake Up Miami! series is back for a fall season concluding in mid-December. This week's edition brings the Corto Physical Theater to the Metrorail platform for a performance. 8:30 a.m. Monday, November 12 at Government Center Station, 101 NW First St., Miami; paxy.org. Admission is free.

The economy. The financial crisis. Corruption. Immigration. Global warming. It sounds like the average hour on a cable news network. But it's actually everything you will absorb during "We Are All in the Same Boat," the first large-scale exhibition by Superflex to hit the United States. Superflex is a Danish collective that is always churning out thought-provoking, humorous, and often political work. The exhibition will certainly be no exception and will include the premiere of Western Rampart, the group's latest film. 6 p.m. Thursday, November 15, at Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The glory days of the Woodstock Music Festival are long gone, but WoodyStock lives on. The benefit concert is put on by the folks at the Woody Foundation, which raises funds for the recovery of people with spinal cord injuries. The organization has raised more than $1.5 million to help those with paralysis. This year's fest will include performances by Problem Kids, Ripcord, and Rusty & the Butlers. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, November 15, at Zest Miami, 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; woodyfoundation.org. Admission is free.

Miami Book Fair's street fair. Courtesy of Miami Book Fair

Enjoy colorful tents of books and a slew of author meet-and-greets at this year's Miami Book Fair. In addition to enjoying the outdoor festivities, street fair guests may also attend speaker sessions with authors such as Sonia Sotomayor, Abbi Jacobson, and chef José Andrés in Chapman Auditorium (included with street fair admission). 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 16, through Sunday, November 18, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free Friday.

If you haven't caught on to the Miami Design District Performance Series yet, get with it. A performance goes down every Friday, and the talent is cultivated by 19-time Grammy winner Emilio Estefan and Miami Symphony Orchestra. This week, the orchestra will be joined by the multitalented, two-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters, who has starred in everything from The Carol Burnett Show to The Jerk to Broadway's Mack and Mabel. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 18, at 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami; facebook.com/miamidesigndistrict. Admission is free.

EXPAND Wallcast concert at SoundScape Park. World Red Eye

Get your Beethoven fix this weekend. First, you can check out Beethoven's Seventh sung by American lyric tenor Matthew Polenzani inside the New World Center. It should be a great show. Your other option is to catch the performance right outside the venue — for free — streamed live on a massive wall, alongside thousands of other fans, during a Wallcast experience. Whichever way you decide to watch, this one is a win. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Admission is free.

Don't like drinking solo? No problem. Check out the HechaEnMiami Block Party, going down all day Saturday at the Miami-themed brewery Veza Sur Brewing Co. The whole street in Wynwood will be shut down for what organizers are describing as "un tremendo block party." The event will offer craft beer from participating breweries in the area, such as Biscayne Bay Brewing and Islamorada Beer Company. Sip your suds and chew your local bites to the sounds of DJs and live performances by Uma Galera, Patrick & the Swayzees, Suenalo, and Spam Allstars. 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com. Admission is free with RSVP.