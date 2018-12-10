The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Are you experiencing Basel withdrawals? Now that Miami Art Week 2018 has come and gone, you may be jonesing for another party. Lucky for you, the December holidays are in full swing, so there are plenty of parties, concerts, and unique events happening around town. Better yet, since you're probably splurging on friends and family over the next couple of weeks, Miami's got its fair share of worthy free events to get you in the holiday spirit. This Saturday's Sounds of the Season WallCast concert at the New World Center is one such event. Sit or lie on the lawn at Soundscape Park as you take in Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Suite, among other season staples. For more free live music, check out this week's final Listening Den of the year, or support Miami's hustling musicians at the sixth-annual Buskerfest Miami Street Performance Festival.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

For years, Megan Morrison has been bringing her killer pipes to stages all around South Florida as the frontwoman for bands such as Dorothy's Surrender. As if that weren't impressive enough, she's also a fire dancer who's appeared in music videos for Pitbull and other artists. Odds are you'll get a taste of both of her talents when she premieres the music video for her new solo project, Morrison, at Ricky's South Beach this Tuesday. After her live set, watch the accompanying visuals for her electro-driven new single, "Heart on Fire." 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, at Ricky's South Beach, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach; facebook.com. Admission is free.

It's time to boost your home library. This Wednesday through next Sunday, the Friends of the Miami-Dade Public Library will host their 27th-annual Book Sale. There will be not only books but also DVDs and CDs for sale, most under five bucks. All of the items at the event were donated to Friends, a local nonprofit, in the past year. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Miami-Dade Public Library System. So get buying and start reading. 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, through Saturday, December 15, at Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

The Listening Den at Ace Props Alex Markow

The Listening Den is back for one last, cozy show before the year ends. If you've missed this past year's concerts by artists including Patrick & the Swayzees , Yoli Mayor, and Lola Marsh, you may be tempted to reach for your phone or talk over the music during this week's performances by Javier Garcia and Suzanna Choffel. Don't do it! Listening Den shows are all about maintaining an environment free of distractions and separation between performers and their audience. So keep that phone tucked away and remember what live shows were like before the advent of YouTube and Instagram. 7 p.m. Thursday, December 13, at Ace Prop House + Studios, 398 NE 78th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

The holidays don't have to be strictly "Jingle Bell Rock" on repeat. Fortunately, Gramps is here to help with its Jazzy Holidaze. Headlining the diverse, music-filled evening are the hip-hop collective Foom!, the indie rockers of Poparazzi, the jazzy Seafoam Walls, and the soulful, hip- hoppin ' Butterfly Snapple. After this affair, you'll forget all of that overplayed holiday stuff. 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 14, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND Buskerfest Miami Cristina Isabel Rivera

Some of Miami's most talented folks are hitting the streets. This Friday, musicians, theater groups, comedians, dancers, and others will perform in a number of public spots. It's all part of the sixth-annual Buskerfest Miami Street Performance Festival. Slated to perform are Bonefish Johnny, Curt Big Fooley , Salsa Timba 305, Young Musicians Unite, and a slew of others. They'll hit Metromover's inner loop stations and several satellite locations. You can pick up a passport outlining the performers and locations from any Buskerfest volunteer or at Buskerfest's headquarters in Bayfront Park. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, headquartered at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; buskerfestmiami.com. Admission is free.



The always-fun Miami Outboard Club Holiday Boat Parade is set to roll. So where will you watch it? The official viewing site is Bayfront Park, and there will be a ton of snazzy things going on to keep you occupied aside from watching 75 dazzling crafts float by. There will be food for purchase, DJs, a bounce house, and a fireworks show. How could you not be entertained? 6 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND Wallcast concert at SoundScape Park. World Red Eye

WallCast nights with the New World Symphony are a blast. This Saturday, you can enjoy Sounds of the Season inside the New World Center, with delights from Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Suite, and other numbers. Your other choice is to catch the performance right outside the venue, streamed live on a massive wall, alongside thousands of other fans, during a free WallCast experience. Happy holidays — you have options! 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 15, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach. Admission is free.

Take Fido and Fluffy to brunch at Concrete Beach Brewery's monthly Pups & Pints this Sunday. Expect canine and human fare from local vendors, as well as beer, music, and other dog-friendly pop-up shops. Plus, this month's edition will include a morning session of Puppy Yoga, where adoptable puppies will romp among participating yogis. A portion of the proceeds from Pups & Pints will benefit Paws 4 You, so you can feel even better about sipping suds and stuffing your face. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.