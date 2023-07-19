Barbenheimer Bash: All the South Florida Theaters Showing Barbie and Oppenheimer

Why do we bring this up? Well, silly-billy, because you're about to do something super similar — if you play your cards right, that is.
Welcome to the wonderful world of Barbenheimer!
What the Hell Is a Barbenheimer?
Since it's clear you've been living under a damn rock, allow us to explain. Some time ago, the studios behind Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's historical epic about the Manhattan Project and the man behind the atomic bomb, and Barbie, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie adaptation of America's most culturally significant toy, decided the day on which they would release each picture. As it happens, they picked the same day: this Friday, July 21, 2023.
For the past few months, the narrative behind the incredibly comical juxtaposition of a serious biopic with a fun, girly comedy, both from cult directors, has gone from competition to camaraderie. Thousands of memes have been born to play on the potential box-office duel between the two, fueled by the intense marketing campaigns of each film, before people began to realize that, yes, you can watch them both as a double feature — if you're up for sitting in a darkened theater for six hours, that is.
What Are These Movies Again?
Let's start with Oppenheimer, from Christopher Nolan, director of Inception and The Dark Knight. Following up on his time-travel spy movie Tenet (released amid the pandemic in 2020), Nolan's new film takes on an ambitious subject: the Manhattan Project. Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist leading the U.S. military's push to develop an atomic weapon before the Nazis. With a cast stacked with major stars and character actors including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Benny Safdie, and Josh Peck, Oppenheimer looks to be a tense, big-budget drama from one of cinema's most celebrated directors about a moment in history that humanity can never come back from. If that's not enough, the atomic tests, as depicted in the film, were also apparently done without any CGI.
Barbie, meanwhile, is a movie about...Barbie. The doll. But is she just a doll? No! She's an American icon, and don't you forget it. While cynics may sneer at the idea of an overgrown toy commercial sullying the cinema (which, let's be honest, has already been defiled by the last decade and change of comic book movies, which are overgrown commercials for boy toys), there is reason to believe that this movie has more than a little artistic merit. For one, it's directed by Greta Gerwig, whose previous films Lady Bird and Little Women so brilliantly captured female perspectives on celluloid. She's already put out a teaser riffing on 2001: A Space Odyssey. The plot of the film sees Barbie (Margot Robbie), who's contemplating her mortality and the monotony of her sheltered life in the fantasy realm of Barbie Land, set out on a quest to find herself in the Real World with her platonic male friend Ken (Ryan Gosling). Pretty deep for a toy commercial, eh? The film has a star-studded supporting cast, including Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, and Dua Lipa.
Aside From the Memes, What's the Big Deal?
Double-blockbuster weekends like this, once common, don't come along much anymore. With the dominance of comic-book movies like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hollywood makes fewer big movies than ever and prefers to space out their releases. The pandemic saw theaters close, leaving Hollywood to rely on streaming. Now we have two very big, yet very different, movies, targeting different audiences and lacking a superhero (unless you consider Barbie a superhero). That is significant.
OK, Which One Should I Watch First?
Up to you. Starting with Oppenheimer and using Barbie as a palate cleanser seems like a popular choice, but if you want Nolan's more-serious film to really sink in — or if you think you won't be able to sit through its three-hour runtime) — we'd recommend treating it as the A movie and watching it last. Worried you won't last for both? No problem. As James Cameron said of his most recent Avatar film, you can always watch the movies again.
What's This Strike I Keep Hearing About?
Glad you asked! Two major Hollywood unions, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors' Guild (SAG), are on strike. The unions and their membership are seeking increased residuals from entertainment companies and assurances that artificial intelligence won't replace their labor, among other demands. WGA writers cannot write while the strike is called, and actors registered with SAG cannot act or promote their movies and shows, which is why the entire cast of Oppenheimer walked out of the film's premiere in London as soon as the strike was called. It's the largest labor action in decades and the first time SAG and WGA have been on strike simultaneously since 1960.
There's no picket line between you and a movie right now. The writers and actors are artists who want people to experience their work. So see the movie(s). As the grand dame of show biz, Judy Garland, once sang, "It's all for you."
To help you plan your Barbenheimer Bash, here is a list of local theaters screening both Oppenheimer and Barbie this weekend. Find showtimes and formats on the individual theater websites linked below.
