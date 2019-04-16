The Best 4/20 Parties and Events in Miami

Marijuana is slowly becoming legalized, but remnants of its underground, illegitimate status can be hard to shake off. That's why so many herbal enthusiasts still treat April 20, or 4/20, as a national holiday, simply because "4/20" has become a code that provokes chuckles from potheads. Miami has long had a love affair with the forbidden plant that's slowly growing more accepted. Thus, we present to you the myriad 4/20 options South Florida has to offer this year.

Kaya Fest. Stephen Marley founded Kaya Fest — named for his father Bob Marley's classic 1978 album, Kaya — to "educate people to the many uses of the cannabis plant as well as to inspire and encourage positive public awareness." This year's edition will have more Marleys performing than you can shake a Thai stick at, including Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Ky-Mani, and Julian. Also performing will be Pitbull, Sean Paul, and Busta Rhymes. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $80 to $300 via livenation.com.



EXPAND VibeDealer

Related Stories The Ten Best Places to Go Stoned in Miami

420 Celebration: Expo & Festival. This all-day event promises plenty of 4/20 education and entertainment via "cannabis speaker presentations and talks, Florida's top dispensaries on site, and live glassblowing from 20 artists from around the state." Musicians performing include Caskey, K Camp, Yung Simmie, Josh Heinrichs with Skillinjah, and Artikal Sound System. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $32 to $100 via eventbrite.com.

Photo by Nicole Danna

Irie Jungle. You can't smoke a beer, but that doesn't mean you can't chug a brew to celebrate 4/20. At Irie Jungle, you can sip unlimited samples from 17 local brewers, including J. Wakefield, 3 Sons, and Odd Breed Wild Ales. Live reggae from Johnny Dread and Itawe & Friends will have you feeling irie. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Tripping Animals Brewing Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; trippinganimals.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Nothing better than a concession stand full of tasty snacks to enjoy while watching a stoner flick. Photo by Dan / Flickr

Dazed and Confused. Have you seen Dazed and Confused? It'd be a lot cooler if you did. The 1993 stoner classic — directed by Richard Linklater and starring Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck in some of their best-loved and earliest roles — will have a near-midnight screening in glorious 35mm. Get ready to see the lengths to which teenagers in 1976 went to have a good time. Alright, alright, alright. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8 via agileticketing.net.



Claire Nelson

Half Baked Bar Crawl. Where Locals Go has added a 4/20 theme to this month's edition of the event company's regular Wynwood bar crawl. A ticket gets you six drinks and no cover charge at Wynwood haunts such as Shots, El Patio, and Butcher Shop. Expect screenings of pot-friendly flicks such as Pineapple Express, Friday, How High, and, of course, Half Baked. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Shots, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-571-0439. Tickets cost $15 to $25 at eventbrite.com.

Photo by Wade Grayson / Flickr

KRS-One. Old-school rapper KRS-One is known for his political lyrics, but on the track "I Can't Wake Up," he imagines being a blunt passed around to other legends of the rap game: "I'm a blunt gettin' smoked and I can't wake up." DJ Heron and Lamebot will open the show, and you can also expect appearances from the host, Notorious Nastie, AKA Biscayne Roach; Otto Von Schirach; and the Hoy Polloy. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

After Dark 4/20. This Fort Lauderdale party promises to be 4/20-friendly. It might get a bit smoky in there when the Umbrella Boys come in hot. Also taking the stage will be Myrezu, Above the Shoulders, and Middle Class.10 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $4.20 to $10 via eventbrite.com.

Prosperity Brewers' First-Anniversary Party. The Boca Raton nano-brewery Prosperity Brewers will celebrate its first year in business this April 20. What a coincidence! Expect live music, food trucks, and $5 beer specials. If you really want to go all out, sample all 30 brews on tap — a VIP ticket guarantees you unlimited beer. Just be sure to have a sober driver for your ride back to Dade. 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Prosperity Brewers, 4160 NW First Ave., #21, Boca Raton; prosperitybrewers.com. VIP tickets cost $50 to $60 via eventbrite.com.