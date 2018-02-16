Zuma Offers Bottomless Asian-Inspired Brunch All Weekend

At Zuma in downtown Miami, weekend brunch is a mouthful. The experience, offered Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m., unites unlimited samplings of Asian-inspired food, bottomless cocktails, and live jazz performers. It comes at a sizable cost, though.

Brunch is broken down into three tiers: Classic, Signature, and Premium. Each is priced between $95 and $395, without tax and tip.

Included in all three is a buffet-style selection of hot and cold items such as sushi, sashimi, salads, bao buns, buttermilk fried chicken bites, and robata-cooked dishes. More than a dozen boozy beverages are also available, from mimosas, rosé, and sangria to margaritas, martinis, and sake. The only rule is that diners must finish a drink before ordering another.