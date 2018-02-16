Zuma Offers Bottomless Asian-Inspired Brunch All Weekend

At Zuma in downtown Miami, weekend brunch is a mouthful. The experience, offered Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m., unites unlimited samplings of Asian-inspired food, bottomless cocktails, and live jazz performers. It comes at a sizable cost, though.
Brunch is broken down into three tiers: Classic, Signature, and Premium. Each is priced between $95 and $395, without tax and tip.
Included in all three is a buffet-style selection of hot and cold items such as sushi, sashimi, salads, bao buns, buttermilk fried chicken bites, and robata-cooked dishes. More than a dozen boozy beverages are also available, from mimosas, rosé, and sangria to margaritas, martinis, and sake. The only rule is that diners must finish a drink before ordering another.
But when it comes to entrées, each tier offers something different. Under the Classic, consider the spicy beef tenderloin drizzled in sweet soy, red chili, and sesame, or the salmon teriyaki topped with pickled cucumber. Go for the Signature and order the miso-marinated black cod, which is lightly cooked and maintains an impeccably moist center. Premium diners can choose truffle-garnished rib eye, jumbo tiger prawns, or lobster tempura dipped in wasabi mayonnaise.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Signature and Premium tiers also include a truffle hotpot for the table. It's served in a searing ceramic bowl filled with wild mushrooms, creamy rice, and vegetables and topped with shaved black truffle. If you choose the Classic experience, visit the buffet's hotpot station, which uses the same ingredients except the black truffle.
Finish it off with a towering dessert platter, which is presented to all tables. Each slightly varies, but all include a selection of exotic fruits, small pastries, sweet cakes, and light sorbets.
Zuma. 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami; 305-577-0277; zumarestaurant.com.
If you're a brunch lover, don't miss South Florida's ultimate brunch celebration: New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 through ticketfly.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!