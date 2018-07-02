Zuma Debuts an Invitation-Only Sushi Bar and Speakeasy

In downtown Miami, Zuma recently opened a secret indoor-outdoor bar that can only be reached with an invitation. The private speakeasy allows up to 20 customers to sip limited-edition cocktails and snack on small Asian-inspired bites before or after their meal.

At the Oshinobi bar, which translates to incognito in Japanese, restaurant management gives access cards to a small group of patrons each evening. Then, diners are led to a secret elevator which takes them to a garden-level patio area facing the Miami River.