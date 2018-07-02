 


Zuma Debuts an Invitation-Only Sushi Bar and SpeakeasyEXPAND
Courtesy of Adorned Photography

Zuma Debuts an Invitation-Only Sushi Bar and Speakeasy

Clarissa Buch | July 2, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

In downtown Miami, Zuma recently opened a secret indoor-outdoor bar that can only be reached with an invitation. The private speakeasy allows up to 20 customers to sip limited-edition cocktails and snack on small Asian-inspired bites before or after their meal.

At the Oshinobi bar, which translates to incognito in Japanese, restaurant management gives access cards to a small group of patrons each evening. Then, diners are led to a secret elevator which takes them to a garden-level patio area facing the Miami River.

Filled with lush landscaping, flowers, and wooden furnishings, the Oshinobi bar highlights a Zuma bartender and an exclusive menu of champagne-based drinks only available there. As for food, there's spicy tuna hand rolls, black cod croquettes, and chicken yakitori skewers. Depending on the occasion, menus can be customized and inclusive of dessert items made by Zuma's pastry chef.

Courtesy of Adorned Photography

So what's the trick in scoring an invite card? According to Zuma's publicist Laura Neroulias, a select number of customers are randomly approached every night. You won't get far in trying to ask for one yourself, she says.

If you're willing to reserve the Oshinobi bar for a private party or event, you'll skip the need for an invitation. The bar is open to reservations for groups up to 20, with the option in creating a special menu.

The debut of Zuma's Oshinobi bar comes after the opening of Hiden, a secret sushi bar in Wynwood. Situated inside the back of Mexican joint, the Taco Stand, Hiden requires an advanced $130 reservation for a 16-course omakase-style meal. Azabu in Miami Beach, which opened around the same time as Hiden, offers a similar secret sushi bar called the Den.

Zuma. 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami; 305-577-0277; zumarestaurant.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

