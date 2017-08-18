Zucca at Hotel St. Michel Serves Italian Sunday Brunch

Nestled in the heart of downtown Coral Gables is the historic, ivy-covered Hotel St. Michel.
In March, the Italian restaurant Zucca opened inside the boutique inn, modernizing the 1926 building with a swank cocktail bar and chic dining room.
Recently, the restaurant debuted Sunday brunch, offering a large spread of Italian antipasti paired with à la carte entrées and complimentary mimosas, bellinis, or prosecco.
|
Courtesy of Zucca
Begin by perusing the restaurant's buffet, which includes house-made breads such as focaccia and puff pastries, along with sliced meats and cheeses, prepared cold salads, pastas like lasagna and risotto, and a variety of meats including porchetta, roast beef, and prime rib. There is also a fruit and granola station with toppings such as homemade marmalades and Nutella.
|
Ferrero brioche French toast
Courtesy of Zucca
The à la carte menu lists more than a dozen hearty entreés. Served midway through your meal, these plates include sea bass Benedict topped with asparagus and served on focaccia; pumpkin pancakes finished with cinnamon mascarpone and candied pecans; and Ferrero brioche French toast served with scoops of Nutella and Ferrero Rocher crumbles.
|
Ricotta e mela pancakes
Courtesy of Zucca
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
One of the restaurant's most popular entreés is the ricotta e mela pancakes: a stack of three thin apple and ricotta pancakes garnished with lemon cream, toasted almonds, and powdered sugar.
More traditional Italian plates include spaghetti alla carbonara, topped with egg, bacon, Pecorino Romano cheese, and black pepper; grilled Colorado lamb chops with lentils; and sliced filet mignon served with Salmoriglio sauce and rosemary roasted potatoes.
Zucca. 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables; 786-580-3731; hotelstmichel.com. Brunch is served Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $65 for adults and $30 for children.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!