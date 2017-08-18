 


Sea bass Benedict
Sea bass Benedict
Courtesy of Zucca

Zucca at Hotel St. Michel Serves Italian Sunday Brunch

Clarissa Buch | August 18, 2017 | 10:00am
Nestled in the heart of downtown Coral Gables is the historic, ivy-covered Hotel St. Michel.

In March, the Italian restaurant Zucca opened inside the boutique inn, modernizing the 1926 building with a swank cocktail bar and chic dining room.

Recently, the restaurant debuted Sunday brunch, offering a large spread of Italian antipasti paired with à la carte entrées and complimentary mimosas, bellinis, or prosecco.


Courtesy of Zucca

Begin by perusing the restaurant's buffet, which includes house-made breads such as focaccia and puff pastries, along with sliced meats and cheeses, prepared cold salads, pastas like lasagna and risotto, and a variety of meats including porchetta, roast beef, and prime rib. There is also a fruit and granola station with toppings such as homemade marmalades and Nutella.

Ferrero brioche French toastEXPAND
Ferrero brioche French toast
Courtesy of Zucca

The à la carte menu lists more than a dozen hearty entreés. Served midway through your meal, these plates include sea bass Benedict topped with asparagus and served on focaccia; pumpkin pancakes finished with cinnamon mascarpone and candied pecans; and Ferrero brioche French toast served with scoops of Nutella and Ferrero Rocher crumbles.

Ricotta e mela pancakesEXPAND
Ricotta e mela pancakes
Courtesy of Zucca

One of the restaurant's most popular entreés is the ricotta e mela pancakes: a stack of three thin apple and ricotta pancakes garnished with lemon cream, toasted almonds, and powdered sugar.

More traditional Italian plates include spaghetti alla carbonara, topped with egg, bacon, Pecorino Romano cheese, and black pepper; grilled Colorado lamb chops with lentils; and sliced filet mignon served with Salmoriglio sauce and rosemary roasted potatoes.

Zucca. 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables; 786-580-3731; hotelstmichel.com. Brunch is served Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $65 for adults and $30 for children.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

