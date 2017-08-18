Zucca at Hotel St. Michel Serves Italian Sunday Brunch

Nestled in the heart of downtown Coral Gables is the historic, ivy-covered Hotel St. Michel.

In March, the Italian restaurant Zucca opened inside the boutique inn, modernizing the 1926 building with a swank cocktail bar and chic dining room.

Recently, the restaurant debuted Sunday brunch, offering a large spread of Italian antipasti paired with à la carte entrées and complimentary mimosas, bellinis, or prosecco.