Zoo Miami Opens Restaurant Nourish 305, Offering Craft Beers From MIA Beer Company

Lions and tigers and beer, oh my!

That's what guests will say at Zoo Miami's new restaurant, Nourish 305.

The eatery serves a healthful menu of custom-made salads, flatbreads, and sandwiches. In addition, the fast-casual dining concept offers a selection of craft beers from MIA Beer Company and wines by the glass. Pricing and exact menu items have not yet been made available.

The restaurant is decorated in colorful pop-art interpretations of the zoo's residents by Miami artist Lebo (David Le Batard). According to a release, Zoo Miami's famous communications director, Ron Magill, contacted the artist and asked him to capture pelicans, elephants, and lions in a wall of color.

The eatery also boasts views like no other. Adjacent to the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit, the restaurant allows diners to watch pelicans, alligators, and other critters cavort. This might be the only time Miamians can get a glimpse of the rare and elusive Florida panther while enjoying a beer.

Nourish 305 is also the first indoor, air-conditioned restaurant at Zoo Miami and will be an oasis for guests seeking a cool respite from a sweltering outing to see gorillas, feed the giraffes, and visit the more than 3,000 animals living at the zoo.

If you like beer and wild animals, check out New Times' Brew at the Zoo Saturday, May 12. From 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries including local favorites. In addition, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls live in concert. Ticketholders also receive free admission to the zoo the day of the event, so you can come early and check out Nourish 305.

General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples in GA, access to food for purchase, admission to the zoo the day of the event, and entertainment.

Brewmaster ticketholders ($70) get early entry to Brew at the Zoo at 7 p.m. In addition, they're privy to a host of exclusive beers from Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, Old Deck Beer Co., Infected Brewery, Tripping Animals Brewing, Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzers, Descarga Brewing, Hoppy Flamingo, and Infected Brewery.

VIP tickets ($80) include early entry at 7 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings from Canna Vinus, Santos Sangria, Prescribed Spirits, Koloa Rum Company, Stella Artois, Hoegaarden, Goose Island Beer, Coopers' Craft, Blue Martini, St. Petersburg Distillery, and Leffe. In addition, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food samplings from Amour de Miami, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Yarumba Restaurant, Diced, Bonefish Grill, and Fifi's on the Beach.

Purchase tickets at newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

Nourish 305 at Zoo Miami. 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket booths close at 4 p.m. Parking is free.

