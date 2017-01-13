menu

Zak the Baker's New York-Style, Florida-Sourced Deli Is Open in Wynwood

Zak the Baker's New York-Style, Florida-Sourced Deli Is Open in Wynwood

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 9:56 a.m.
By Zachary Fagenson
For the first time, find waiter service (perhaps from Stern himself), at his once-frenetic bakery.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson
When chef Melissa Sosa and baker Zak Stern thought about a fish salad sandwich for Stern's kosher deli, which opened with a limited menu this past Wednesday, they ran into a problem.

They needed a species that was fleshy, oily, and sturdy enough to stand up to the smoker. But here in Florida, none of the fish used in the Eastern European cooking that cemented the foundation of New York City's herd of kosher delicatessens was available. So Sosa, who's been shuttling between Miami and New York to burrow into the ins-and-outs of deli operations alongside Harry & Ida's co-owner Will Horowitz, had to find a replacement.

"The only way we can properly translate a deli to South Florida is by looking at our waters and our agriculture across the board and seeing what we have that's similar to what was originally used," Sosa says while frying a tear-inducing heap of onions.

Smoked blue runner sandwich ($13)
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

The blue runner was the answer. Cousin of the yellow jack, it has long been seen as a cheap, throwaway baitfish. Those are the same qualities of the fish that newly arrived immigrants from Eastern Europe looked for when they began opening appetizing joints across New York in the early 20th Century.

Related Stories

The result is a savory, salty-as-hell fish salad in a sandwich ($13) using slices of Stern's bread and accented with diced white onions, a lime-green fold of lettuce, and a few piney frills of fresh dill.

Pickle plate with house mustard.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

At the moment, the deli's all-day menu is only eight items long while the kitchen awaits its smoker and finishes construction. Stern's bright, busy bakery has been warmed up a bit with a cherrywood stain on the counter and darker tables adorned with glass vases. Things are different now, quieter, and Stern can be found waiting on and bussing tables. The avocado toasts that lured lines that stretched out the door and down the block have been retired. Initially, he and Sosa planned to open with an extensive menu that included no less than four kinds of casseroles called kugel and a panoply of brined, smoked, and cured meats and fishes.

Yet the decision was made to instead build out the menu piece by piece. At the moment, each meal begins with a pickle plate littered with crisp brined cabbage, a plank of cucumber, and a toothsome wedge of green tomato that you'll want to dice and scatter over every meal you eat henceforth. There are two iterations of corned beef: one in a breakfast sandwich ($14) that also contains a vegetable omelet flecked with onion and red pepper; you may instead request a fried egg. Fat ribboned slices of the cherry-hued beef are also the centerpiece of a simple sandwich ($16) smeared with the deli's house-made, nose-tingling mustard.

Split-pea soup ($5/$7)
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

In the months ahead, the menu will be expanded as techniques and sources are tested and proven. Sosa and Stern are working with Jorge Figueroa's Trigger Seafood to procure Florida grass carp to be ground into gefilte fish. "It literally tastes like grass, but after you season it, brine it, and cook it, it turns into this beautiful product," Sosa says. And that's the main focus: using off-cuts of meat, so-called trash fish, and sensible produce. "All of this stuff nobody has ever wanted to buy or eat, we're going to use," she adds.

Stern notes that much of it will eventually be available in a glass-enclosed deli display where patrons can find fish salads, smoked meats, and chopped liver by the pound. Yet even more in demand might be jobs in Stern's fledgling bakery. In small print, the menu notes a 15 percent charge will be added to each check to support a living wage for employees. "We guarantee a minimum of $15 an hour," Stern says, "and some people are getting more."

Breakfast sandwich ($14)
Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Restaurant workers across the nation have been demanding a pay increase to $15, from the paltry minimum wages that are $7.25 federally and just more than $8 in Florida. "On $8.05 in Florida, it's impossible to live," Stern says.

All of these moves might help make Stern and Sosa's aspirations to become a place with the heft of El Atlacatl, La Camaronera, or Joe's Stone Crab a reality. "We want to be an institution that's here for the community," Sosa says. "We want to be here in 50 years."

For more, follow Zach on Twitter or Instagram.

Zachary Fagenson
Zachary Fagenson entered the professional food world at 5:30 a.m. some time in the mid-1990s. He was 12. The place was called Bagel Boys. It was your archetypal suburban New York spot where he would help boil the day’s bagels (something like 2,000) before several hours of slicing and shmearing. Jobs in restaurants waiting tables, running food, and working kitchen prep filled the following dozen years. Zach attended the George Washington University before graduating from the University of South Florida in 2008. He became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He has a penchant for Asian cuisine and its marriage of savory, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. That blessed union can be found in Central American cuisine. When he’s not stiffening his arteries for South Florida’s greater good — and rest assured, food can be a powerful force in a city’s development — he works as a correspondent for Reuters, Politico, and Agence France-Presse.
