Stern talking shop. Image by Zachary Fagenson

About five years ago, Zak Stern took to Kickstarter in hopes of cobbling together the final bit of money needed to open his Wynwood bakery. Soon fater you could barely find a seat in the place around lunchtime.

On Thanksgiving morning, Stern opened his art gallery-turned-bakery down the street from his original spot. The place is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday but Saturday. Here, find coffee, the country loaves and sourdoughs on which he built his name, alongside an ever growing offering of Viennoiserie, and pastries like hazelnut croissants, rugelach, and chocolate babka. The cavernous space huge many, many times larger, than Stern's bootstrapped garage bakery from the so-called good old days.

Peeking past the pastries. Image by Zachary Fagenson

The hulking Bongard oven should, once running at full capacity, turn out nearly 3,000 crusty, deep-brown loaves a day. "Our equipment is so much more better and more powerful, the stuff in the old space used to fail on us all the time," Stern says. "The bread is better than it's ever been."

It'll be just enough to supply his own operations, an ever-growing cadre of Miami restaurants, and every Whole Foods in South Florida. It's all there for you to see after stepping through a glass door and into the bakery, which is so white with subway tiles and bleached cinder blocks it's almost antiseptic. Some bakers are busy slopping huge batches of musty dough onto tables, then hacking off and weighing lobes destined for the oven. Others are sliding loaves out of the oven, and loading them still-warm onto racks for walk in customers, or into a field of brown paper bags to be distributed all over the city.

Most intriguing, however, is that Stern makes it a point to say this is as big he's going to grow.

"After a lot of thinking and a lot of trying to understand who we are and what we try to be we’ve settled on one great bakery instead of many bakeries," he says.

Pastries on deck at Zak Stern's new bakery. Image by Zachary Fagenson

Over the years as Stern and his bakery became ever larger figures in the Miami culinary landscape, offers for partnership, expansion, even franchising have poured in from across the globe. People from as close as Aventura and as far as Dubai have pleaded for him to set up shop.

All the while, the question of how to grow sensibly has become a near obsession.

"If there was one in Fort Lauderdale or Aventura it would wear down the specialness," Stern says. "Here you can only find it one spot and you can always maintain the integrity, let it shine, and try to make it better."

One of Stern's bakers loads up the day's offering. Image by Zachary Fagenson

That meant not hiding the bakery away in a row carbon copied warehouses, and instead put the often-cloaked process right in front of customers. It meant training would-be bakers with nothing other than an interest in making bread into craftspeople (some of them have already opened their own places while others have been snatched up by restaurants around town).

It's an unusual tack for a Miami food business. Often, restauranteurs try to squeeze every last drop out of the sour orange before the city's fickle public moves on to the next trendy thing. Some, when awash in their own success, compromise their initial values in pursuit of growth.

Checking the dough. Image by Zachary Fagenson

He put all of that in it's place earlier this year when at only 30 years old he suffered a stroke. It's a subject that makes Stern recoil, and he usually says little more other than that he's always in danger of letting his obsession with bread overtake him. His second daughter, who he and his wife Batsheva Stern Wulfsohn (who often works at the bakery) welcomed earlier this month also helped sharpen his perspective.

"I want to be home in time to bathe my kids, I want to be a good son, a good friend," he says. "If my only identity in life is through work then I am in trouble."

None


