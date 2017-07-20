menu

Bodega, Sriracha House, and Halves and Wholes Among Most Ordered Late-Night Delivery in Miami, According to Yelp

The Five Best Tacos to Try at Plomo in Coral Gables


Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of Halves & Wholes
From nightclubs to cabaret shows, one of Miami's central attractions is its nightlife scene. And, as tourists and townies venture across the Magic City into the wee hours of the night, local restaurants are forced to keep up by offering eats and drinks throughout the evening, and sometimes, into the early morning.

According to a recent study by Yelp, Miami's 10 most popular late-night delivery restaurants are all located in Miami Beach. Based on data from Yelp's delivery service app Eat24, Menin Hospitality's taqueria, Bodega, receives the most delivery orders between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., compared to other featured restaurants.

Sriracha House, CheeseBurger Baby, Pizza Rustica, and Safron Mediterranean Grill made Eat24's top five, delivering everything from pizza and burgers to noodle, gyros, and shish kabobs across Miami-Dade. Al Basha Grill, Sushi Song, Menin Hospitality's Halves & Wholes, Pizza D'light, and Krispy Krunchy Chicken rounded out the top 10.

Depending on the restaurant, deliveries are available as late (or as early) as 6 a.m.

The list demonstrates that Miami craves late-night cuisine from tried-and-true restaurants with longstanding reputations. Interestingly, the eateries on the list are mostly value-friendly, making a case for people wanting good food without breaking the bank.

All restaurants included in the round-up are rated with at least three stars on Yelp. And for the purposes of Eat24's data, late-night dining was defined as any business that offers delivery until 2 a.m. or later at least two days a week.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Related Locations

miles
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
More Info
More Info

1220 16th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-704-2145

bodegasouthbeach.com

miles
Sriracha House
More Info
More Info

1502 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-0303

srirachahouse.com

miles
Cheeseburger Baby
More Info
More Info

1505 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-531-7300

www.cheeseburgerbaby.net

