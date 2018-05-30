Yelp Beer Week Offers Discounts at Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach Breweries

Beer drinkers, listen up. Yelp is gearing up to host its inaugural Beer Week, including some of South Florida's most popular local breweries.
Sunday, June 3, through Saturday, June 9, visit nearly two dozen Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach breweries, which will offer 50 percent off beer flights for those who check in on Yelp.
"We launched Yelp Beer Week to put a spotlight on the fast-growing craft beer scene in Florida," says Diandra Lamas, Yelp's Miami community manager. "It's a chance to raise a glass, support a local business, and try the best beers each brewery has to offer."
Participating Miami-area breweries include Biscayne Bay Brewing, M.I.A. Beer, Veza Sur, J. Wakefield, Concrete Beach, Wynwood Brewing, Bousa, Miami Brewing Company, the Tank, and Nightlife Brewing.
Kick off Yelp Beer Week with a daytime party Sunday, June 3, at Biscayne Bay Brewing, where you can sample a limited-edition Yelp beer available during the weeklong promotion. There will also be small bites such as mini poke bowls, chicken medianoche sandwiches, and croquetas.
On Wednesday, June 6, Yard House in Miami Beach will host a curated food-and-beer-pairing event. Highlights include poke nachos, fried mac 'n' cheese, Buffalo cauliflower, and boneless Korean barbecue wings, paired with beers such as J. Wakefield's El Jefe and Funky Buddha's Pineapple Beach.
Yelp Beer Week will take place not only in Miami but also across Florida, including Broward and Palm Beach Counties, Tampa Bay, and Orlando. Specials on beer flights at Broward and Palm Beach breweries will also be available June 3 through 9 from Fort Lauderdale to Oakland Park and Boca Raton to Delray Beach. If you're up for the drive, stop by nearly a dozen breweries, including LauderAle, Funky Buddha, and Saltwater.
Yelp Beer Week. Sunday, June 3, through Saturday, June 9, at various breweries across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. Admission is free to Biscayne Bay Brewing's and Yard House's Beer Week events, but RSVP is required via yelp.com.
