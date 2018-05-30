Yelp Beer Week Offers Discounts at Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach Breweries

Beer drinkers, listen up. Yelp is gearing up to host its inaugural Beer Week, including some of South Florida's most popular local breweries.

Sunday, June 3, through Saturday, June 9, visit nearly two dozen Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach breweries, which will offer 50 percent off beer flights for those who check in on Yelp.

"We launched Yelp Beer Week to put a spotlight on the fast-growing craft beer scene in Florida," says Diandra Lamas, Yelp's Miami community manager. "It's a chance to raise a glass, support a local business, and try the best beers each brewery has to offer."