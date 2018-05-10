Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Among OpenTable's 100 Best Brunches in America

Of more than 12 million verified OpenTable reviews, Miami Beach's Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is among the 100 best brunches in the nation.

The annual list, which includes restaurants across 24 states and Washington, D.C., is generated through millions of reviews of more than 45,000 restaurants in all 50 states. From April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018, restaurants were scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which "great for brunch" was selected as a special feature.

Some of the most famous restaurants on the list include the Ivy in West Hollywood and Geoffrey's Restaurant in Malibu, as well as New York City's ABC Kitchen and Sadelle’s.