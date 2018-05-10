Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Among OpenTable's 100 Best Brunches in America

Of more than 12 million verified OpenTable reviews, Miami Beach's Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is among the 100 best brunches in the nation.
The annual list, which includes restaurants across 24 states and Washington, D.C., is generated through millions of reviews of more than 45,000 restaurants in all 50 states. From April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018, restaurants were scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which "great for brunch" was selected as a special feature.
Some of the most famous restaurants on the list include the Ivy in West Hollywood and Geoffrey's Restaurant in Malibu, as well as New York City's ABC Kitchen and Sadelle’s.
For those who haven't indulged in brunch at Yardbird, weekends are particularly busy. For eight hours Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant, which debuted in 2011, serves comfort food, from biscuits and fried chicken to mac 'n' cheese and fried tomatoes. It's one of the longest-running brunches in South Beach as far as service hours and years open.
With more than 30 items, Yardbird's Southern-style menu strikes a balance between traditional foods and unique mashups. Some of the most popular options are baskets of buttermilk biscuits served with honey butter and house-made jam ($7); bowls brimming with maple-glazed doughnuts garnished with crisp bacon ($9); and fried half chickens alongside five-cheese mac made with trotolle pasta and covered in a crisp herb crust ($27). Crispy chicken biscuit sandwiches — in which bird is brined for 27 hours and coated in cayenne-spiced flour — come in pairs with pepper jelly ($14).
As Yardbird maintains its popularity in Miami Beach, as well as in Las Vegas and Singapore, founder and CEO John Kunkel recently opened a fourth location in Los Angeles inside Beverly Hills' Beverly Center. It has a similar feel to that of the Miami flagship and offers a nearly identical menu, with fried chicken, biscuits, and mac 'n' cheese.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com. Brunch Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
