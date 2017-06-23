R House's Sunday Drag Brunch Is Miami's Ultimate Summer Party

EXPAND Performances take place throughout the restaurant's four-hour bottomless brunch. Courtesy of R House Wynwood

With dozens of patios, gardens, piers, and courtyards, many of Miami's favorite brunch spots are outside. But as temperatures continue to soar and rainstorms become more common, noshing on a skillet of baked eggs in the scorching heat or the pouring rain is far from enticing.

But what about air conditioning, bottomless bites and booze, and a drag show? R House, the restaurant/gallery in Wynwood, hosts the ultimate brunch party every first and third Saturday of the month.

Courtesy of R House Wynwood

Priced at $40 per person, R House's brunch offers all the necessary fixings: bottomless drinks and small plates, a choice of a hearty entrée, a cool atmosphere to escape Miami's unpredictable weather, and live performances every 15 minutes.

We suggest making a reservation between noon and 1 p.m. and staying for the duration of the four-hour meal period, which ends at 4 p.m.

Hosted by Athena Dion, brunch includes performances by four of Miami's most popular drag divas — Olga Dantelly, Miss Toto, Kalah Mendoza, and Katalaya Davenport — as well as music by DJ Jody McDonald. Dion MCs all performances, where a drag diva dances, sings, and struts through the restaurant's corridors. The four performers rotate throughout the event and often get the audience involved by dressing guests in feathers and wigs, and pulling some out of their chairs for a sultry dance.

Between each performance, the music is lowered to give brunchgoers a chance to chat, order food, and refill their boozy beverages.

Courtesy of R House

As you sip, nosh, and watch, R House's meal includes five unlimited appetizers: black truffle and porcini mushroom mac 'n' cheese; homestyle scalloped potatoes; grilled Italian mini pork sausages; tomato, feta, and cucumber salad; and a cheddar scrambled egg bowl.

After a few rounds of appetizers, diners choose an entrée. Highlights are fried chicken and biscuits, doughy French toast with fresh fruit, steak and eggs, and R House's signature brisket-and-short-rib meatballs dunked in heirloom tomato marinara and Parmesan.

Desserts aren't included in the $40 prix fixe, but we suggest ending your experience with a homemade chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and Callebaut chocolate sauce.

R House's drag brunch runs every first and third Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information or reservations, call 305-576-0201 or visit rhousewynwood.com.

