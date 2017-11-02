Wynwood's Fashion Night Out Offers Food and Drink Deals

Wynwood, Miami's most artistic neighborhood, is also fast becoming the city's fashion capital.

The area boasts a host of boutiques selling everything from bespoke clothing to on-trend fashion. To celebrate, the Wynwood community is hosting Fashion Night Out (FNO) tonight, November 2.

From 6 to 9 p.m., dozens of retailers will offer deals and freebies while collecting items for Lotus House, a local shelter that provides women and children with basic necessities such as food and shelter.

Shoppers who bring needed items will receive additional discounts and freebies. Items requested include baby diapers, new socks and underwear for women and children, Dove body soap, and new, unopened holiday toys for boys and girls.

In addition to shopping, there will also be in-store promotions, celebrations, music, and a grand-finale fashion show at Mana Wynwood.

Plus, the Salty Donut will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. with a special menu that's still being finalized. Other participating bars and restaurants offering deals, freebies, and specials include the following:

Beaker & Gray. The restaurant will offer an exclusive pairing of a quick bite and a cocktail for $20. Choose from any of the items on the special menu, including cheeseburger croquettes with Wagyu, ají amarillo, and bacon or chicken wings with brown sugar, sesame, and tamarind, paired with a Russian Standard Moscow mule. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

Box Coffee. Complimentary coffee mocktails will be available at Nomad Tribe (2301 NW Second Ave, Miami). Guests can also snag a free gift at Box Coffee with proof of purchase from Nomad Tribe. 175 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-677-2722; boxcoffeemia.com.

Joey's. The Italian restaurant will offer 20 percent with a receipt from a participating Wynwood business. 2506 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-438-0488; joeyswynwood.com.

No. 3 Social. A special fashion-themed cocktail will be available for a reduced price when guests show proof of purchase from a participating shop. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com.

R House. A complimentary glass of bubbly and dessert come with the purchase of an entrée for anyone showing a receipt dated November 2 from a Wynwood retail business. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

The Salty Donut. During extended store hours from 6 to 9 p.m., the shop will offer an exclusive menu with a limited-edition FNO donut. 50 NW 23rd St.,Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.

Shinola. The shop, specializing in watches and leather goods, will give away cocktails courtesy of Gramps and coffee from Panther. 2399 NW Second Ave., Miami; 610-428-6525; shinola.com.

Shots Miami. One dollar from the sale of each exclusive Lotus shot will be donated to Lotus House. 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-571-0439; shotsbar.com.

Wynwood Kitchen & Bar. The restaurant will offer Latin Tasting & Toast, including a sampling plate and two glasses of Prosecco for $15. 2550 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-772-8959; wynwoodkitchenandbar.com.

For a full list of participating shops and restaurants, visit wynwoodmiami.com.

