Wynwood's Crudos Fusion Art Serves Whimsical Creations

Crudos Fusion Art, a colorful 50-seat bistro serving Asian and Latin American fusion dishes, opened quietly in Wynwood this past December. The restaurant, helmed by executive chef and co-owner Edixon Hernandez, offers whimsical creations that befit Miami's arts district.

Hernandez, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Lima, moved from Indianapolis to open Crudos in Wynwood because he saw an opportunity in the mix of locals and tourists visiting from all over the world. The chef, who recently worked as a restaurant consultant, says he has tapped into two decades of experience cooking with various cuisines for this project. "I was inspired by working with different styles of cuisines, like French, American, Mexican, Peruvian, and Italian, and then everything came together after my trip to Lima, where I was lucky to experience nikkei and chifa cuisine."

EXPAND Pork belly with a cotton-candy topper. Photo by Alexandria Guerra