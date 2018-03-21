Wynwood's Crudos Fusion Art Serves Whimsical Creations

Crudos Fusion Art, a colorful 50-seat bistro serving Asian and Latin American fusion dishes, opened quietly in Wynwood this past December. The restaurant, helmed by executive chef and co-owner Edixon Hernandez, offers whimsical creations that befit Miami's arts district.
Hernandez, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Lima, moved from Indianapolis to open Crudos in Wynwood because he saw an opportunity in the mix of locals and tourists visiting from all over the world. The chef, who recently worked as a restaurant consultant, says he has tapped into two decades of experience cooking with various cuisines for this project. "I was inspired by working with different styles of cuisines, like French, American, Mexican, Peruvian, and Italian, and then everything came together after my trip to Lima, where I was lucky to experience nikkei and chifa cuisine."
The restaurant's moniker reflects the chef's incorporation of fusion and art into his dishes. Tuna tartare ($12) arrives smoking, and a burger ($13) comes on a bun made of ramen noodles. Grilled meats are served tableside on miniature grills with hot rocks ($15 to $23).
The most unusual item might be the pork belly cloud ($12). Pork belly is cooked sous vide for 48 hours and presented with a cotton-candy topper. When it arrives at the table, a server pours ponzu sauce on top to melt the sweet strands into a glaze.
Handcrafted cocktails average around $12 and include an old-fashioned smoked in a decanter and a mojito made with cold-pressed sugarcane juice. For something out of the box, order a signature Light Gin Bulb, made with Rutte celery gin, fresh mint, celery juice, lemon juice, and hibiscus. Beer and wine are also available.
If you're on a budget, stop by during happy hour Sunday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., when well drinks and bar bites cost $7 each.
Crudos Fusion Art. 250 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-238-7103; crudosfusionart.com. Tuesday through Sunday noon to 11 p.m.
