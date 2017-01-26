Wynwood Yard's Vegan-Friendly Shnitz 'n Fritz Transports You to Tel Aviv

Veggie platter at Shnitz 'n Fritz. Courtesy of Shnitz 'n Fritz

If you're into vegan eating but weary of Wynwood's juice spots and salad bars, schnitzel is now officially on the menu.

The Wynwood Yard's newest addition is Shnitz 'n Fritz, a vegan-friendly, Mediterranean-inspired food truck.

Vegan options include the Habibi sandwich ($13) — falafel, Israeli salad, cabbage, tahini, and amba on pita — served with a side of fries, and the Yoga Pants platter ($14), featuring falafel, hummus, tahini, daily salads, and fresh pita.

Shnitz 'n Fritz is the latest in a series of trucks taking up residence at the art district's outdoor eating venue. The truck is the brainchild of brothers Alan and Bernard Klinger. Originally, the two began cooking out of their apartment on Sundays, calling it "Schnitzel Sundays." Their culinary creations became so popular they decided to turn it into a business.

"Alan became a dear friend through his loyal support of Della Test Kitchen since the day we opened," says Wynwood Yard CEO and Della Bowls founder Della Heiman. "When he approached me about his Shnitz 'n Fritz concept, I felt it would be a brilliant addition to our community."

Shnitz 'n Fritz has a unique concept, an important factor when choosing eateries for the Yard, Heiman says. "If you look around the Yard, all of these businesses are bringing innovation to our community; you can't really find anything else like them. A schnitzel-centric menu that combines Israeli and Argentinian roots like the Klingers are doing is fresh and new here in Wynwood."

The truck will be onsite Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m., Friday from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Heiman lived in Israel for several years and quips that the Shnitz 'n Fritz food transported her to Tel Aviv the first time she tried it. "He put such a delicious, warm, and soulful stamp on the product that I knew it would garner a cult following."

