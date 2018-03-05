Wynwood's Dizengoff and Federal Donuts Closed

After less than a year, James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov's two Wynwood fast-casual restaurants have closed. Sunday was the last day for both Dizengoff, an Israeli-styled hummusiya, and Federal Donuts, which during its short lifespan sold what were among the city's best donuts alongside some pristine fried chicken dusted with a za'atar or coconut curry seasoning.

A spokeswoman for Solomonov and partner Steve Cook's company, CookNSolo, said the closure is "for now" but didn't elaborate further.

"The construction that has surrounded us for the last six months was simply too much to bear," Solomonov said in an emailed statement. "It’s been an honor, Miami. You welcomed us into your community with open arms and gave us the privilege to serve you. We hope to serve you again when the dust settles."