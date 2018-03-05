Wynwood's Dizengoff and Federal Donuts Closed

After less than a year, James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov's two Wynwood fast-casual restaurants have closed. Sunday was the last day for both Dizengoff, an Israeli-styled hummusiya, and Federal Donuts, which during its short lifespan sold what were among the city's best donuts alongside some pristine fried chicken dusted with a za'atar or coconut curry seasoning.
A spokeswoman for Solomonov and partner Steve Cook's company, CookNSolo, said the closure is "for now" but didn't elaborate further.
"The construction that has surrounded us for the last six months was simply too much to bear," Solomonov said in an emailed statement. "It’s been an honor, Miami. You welcomed us into your community with open arms and gave us the privilege to serve you. We hope to serve you again when the dust settles."
The neighboring restaurants opened early this past summer on the ground floor of the 250 Wynwood building and were Solomonov's foray into expanding his restaurant empire beyond the northeast. Over the last few years his Philadelphia restaurant group, founded on his lauded Israeli spot Zahav, expanded across the city with multiple Dizengoff locations as well as Jewish spot Abe Fisher and Rooster Soup Co., a southern-inspired luncheonette that donates 100% of its profits to a non-profit partner.
Here in Miami, Solomonov first announced the opening of Federal Donuts after last year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival with word on Dizengoff coming shortly after.
While Miami is well-trod territory for celebrity chefs and their growing empires, Solomonov seemed to spend more time here than others both ahead of his opening and during their short lifespans. In interviews with New Times he likened it to the Tel Aviv of America.
"The vibrancy, the excitement, the energy — there are a lot of synergies between them," he said. Dizengoff itself is name for Tel Aviv's main promenade. He also hired his executive chef, Valerie Chang, locally rather than bringing in someone from Philadelphia and hosted a handful of Friday night Shabbat dinners inside Dizengoff.
Alas, the chance to tear into Solomonov's puffy pitas and swipe a piece through his velvety hummus are gone. The recipes are available inside his Zahav cookbook, just be sure not cheap out on the olive oil or tehina.
