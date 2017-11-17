Wynwood Brewing Releases Seasonal, Coquito-Inspired Beer

Christmas in Miami means festive decorations and one particular elixir: coquito, or “little coconut.” Beginning this time of year, the traditional Puerto Rican holiday beverage gets passed around in offices and among friends and loved ones.
It so happens that the founder of Wynwood Brewing Company, Luis Brignoni, is a Boricua himself and was inspired by the eggnog-like drink for the brewery's upcoming seasonal release.
Coqui-To is a limited-edition milk stout aged in rum barrels and finished with toasted coconut, vanilla beans, cinnamon, and cloves.
“Coquito is something my family always enjoyed during the holidays," Brignoni says. "Now that we have more production space to brew and barrel-age, we can offer a taste of this Puerto Rican tradition to our fans."
Coqui-to will be released at a Wynwood Brewing taproom event Friday, November 24. From noon to midnight, guests can enjoy the limited-release beer on draft or purchase 750ml growler “shorty” cans for $20. The event will also feature a special brewery tour showing the barrel-aging process for Coqui-To, as well as a raffle benefiting Puerto Rico hurricane relief; prizes include a three-pack of Coqui-to, five drink tickets for the brewery's upcoming anniversary party, swag bags, and a six-pack of La Rubia.
Traditionalists might ask, what about the egg? “That’s why we made it a milk stout, so we have the lactose in there, so there’s a little bit of dairy, which gives it a milky and creamy texture,” brewmaster Nik Mebane explains.
At 8 percent ABV, this brew will be potent, which is why the name nods to the singing frog known for its distinctive "ko-kee" call that has become symbolic of Puerto Rico. “Who knows? Maybe you’ll even hear the song of the coquí while enjoying the flavors of this unique treat,” Brignoni jokes.
Coqui-To Release Party. Noon to midnight Friday, November 24, at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodbrewing.com
