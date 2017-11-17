Wynwood Brewing Releases Seasonal, Coquito-Inspired Beer

Christmas in Miami means festive decorations and one particular elixir: coquito, or “little coconut.” Beginning this time of year, the traditional Puerto Rican holiday beverage gets passed around in offices and among friends and loved ones.

It so happens that the founder of Wynwood Brewing Company, Luis Brignoni, is a Boricua himself and was inspired by the eggnog-like drink for the brewery's upcoming seasonal release.

Coqui-To is a limited-edition milk stout aged in rum barrels and finished with toasted coconut, vanilla beans, cinnamon, and cloves.