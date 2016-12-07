Wynwood Brewing Company Celebrates Third Anniversary With Block Party

The Wynwood Brewing family. Courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Company

On December 4, 2013, Wynwood Brewing Company officially opened its doors to the public with a celebration featuring music, art, and a nitro stout made with java from Panther Coffee.

In a short period of time, the brewery, helmed by the father-and-son team of Luis G. Brignoni and Luis "Pops" Brignoni, along with brewer Nik Mebane, has become a staple in the Florida craft beer scene and beyond. The brewery was prominently featured at this year's Great American Beer Festival and has won several national awards, including a gold medal at the 2014 GAB for its flagship beer, Pop's Porter.

The brewery is forging ahead with an expansion and a beer cruise scheduled for May 2017 on the Norwegian Escape. The ship, by the way, serves Wynwood's beers on all of its voyages.

This past summer, Wynwood's Zika outbreak threatened all businesses in Miami's most artistic neighborhood. It even caused the brewery's cofounders to postpone an anniversary bash and block party.

Now that the district has returned to its usual thriving, colorful self, it's time to party.

This Saturday, December 10, Wynwood Brewing will celebrate its third anniversary with a massive block party. The brewery will close down NW 24th Street between NW Fifth and Sixth Avenues to make way for food trucks, live music, and lots of beer. Admission is free, and beer tickets cost $6 each. Everyone is welcome, but attendees must be 21 or older to purchase and consume beer.

The event, which runs from noon to 11 p.m., will feature live bands, including Grey 8s, the Magic City Hippies, and Viniloversus.

Nearly 30 WBC brews will be available, including a pineapple IPA, a ghost pepper imperial red ale, cashew apple blonde ale, arroz con leche, mango pale ale, and a nutty blonde. A special holiday eggnog porter will be poured, along with the brew that started it all: the Panther Coffee porter.

Barrel-aged and specialty beers include Rum Fox Rum, Octopus on the Wall, La Negra, Grand Pops, La Mami, and Don Marañón. In addition, beers from guest breweries will be offered.

To make sure everyone gets home safely, Wynwood Brewing has partnered with Uber to offer a first ride free with the code WYNWOODBREWING16 (up to $20).

For more information and a complete beer list, visit wynwoodbrewing.com.

