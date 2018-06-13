World Cup 2018: Watch Parties at Miami Breweries

The 2018 FIFA World Cup starts tomorrow, June 14, and matches will continue through July 15. All around the world, pubs and bars will teem with fans wearing their countries' colors.

Here are some of the best deals and watch parties at Miami's breweries.



Abbey Brewing Co. The Abbey will be open for most matches during the World Cup by 11 a.m., and as the competition progresses, the bar will open at 9 a.m. Check social media for a complete schedule. Monday through Friday, take advantage of a World Cup happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. that includes specials on all premium and well mixed drinks, $6 shots, and nine Abbey house beers for $5.50 each. 1115-1117 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com.



Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. Enjoy pitchers of Biscayne Bay's core beers for $7.50 and croquetas for 25 cents. During the matches, every time any team scores, everyone gets a shooter of Kaptain’s Kolsch on the house. 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.



Bousa Brewing Co. During the World Cup, all beers will be discounted by $1. The taproom will be open early for all games, and cheese boards, popcorn, and empanadas will be available for snacking. Nonbeer drinkers can enjoy kombucha, wine, and cider. The brewery is kid-friendly and dog-friendly for leashed pups. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166; bousabrewing.com.