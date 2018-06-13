World Cup 2018: Watch Parties at Miami Breweries

The 2018 FIFA World Cup starts tomorrow, June 14, and matches will continue through July 15. All around the world, pubs and bars will teem with fans wearing their countries' colors.
Here are some of the best deals and watch parties at Miami's breweries.
Abbey Brewing Co. The Abbey will be open for most matches during the World Cup by 11 a.m., and as the competition progresses, the bar will open at 9 a.m. Check social media for a complete schedule. Monday through Friday, take advantage of a World Cup happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. that includes specials on all premium and well mixed drinks, $6 shots, and nine Abbey house beers for $5.50 each. 1115-1117 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com.
Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. Enjoy pitchers of Biscayne Bay's core beers for $7.50 and croquetas for 25 cents. During the matches, every time any team scores, everyone gets a shooter of Kaptain’s Kolsch on the house. 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.
Bousa Brewing Co. During the World Cup, all beers will be discounted by $1. The taproom will be open early for all games, and cheese boards, popcorn, and empanadas will be available for snacking. Nonbeer drinkers can enjoy kombucha, wine, and cider. The brewery is kid-friendly and dog-friendly for leashed pups. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166; bousabrewing.com.
Boxelder. Anyone wearing a soccer jersey during the matches will receive happy-hour prices on beer. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.
Concrete Beach Brewing Co. The taproom will open early and provide free bagels during the early-morning games. Patrons wearing soccer jerseys will receive happy-hour pricing all day. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.
Don Deo Brewing Bar & Grill. Don Deo will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to midnight during World Cup matches. Lunch specials include a house salad, the Don Deo salad, buttermilk chicken, a jalapeño burger, an Angus burger, and a lamb burger for $12 each; an entrée of chicken, salmon, skirt steak, or hanger steak with two sides for $17; and a variety of desserts for $8 each. All lunch specials include a house beer, house wine, or soda. 275 NE 18th St., Miami; 305-998-8512; dondeobrewingco.com.
Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery. Legacy will offer $10 beer and meal packages. Choose either a burger or hot dog and one of six selected beers on tap. During World Cup games, receive a 10 percent discount off your entire bill. 13416 NW 38th Ct., Opa-locka; 786-681-6572; legacyccb.com.
M.I.A. Beer Co. Get $5 select drafts, a $20 pitcher of beer with wings, and 305 Golden ale for $3.05 during the World Cup. 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Doral; 786-801-1721; mia.beer.
Nightlife Brewing Co. Breakfast food trucks will be parked outside for the morning games, and mimosas will be served in the taproom. During afternoon games, expect a rotating lineup of food trucks. Fans dressed in their team’s colors will enjoy $4 beers while their team plays. 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; 786-787-2337; nightlifebrewingco.com.
The Tank Brewing Co. The Tank will offer happy-hour prices to patrons wearing team jerseys throughout the tournament. And during all games, get a combo deal of a pint of La Finca and wings for $10. 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 786-801-1554; thetankbrewing.com.
Veza Sur Brewing Co. Enjoy the games on giant projector screens in the bar and on the patio. Activities include a weekend foosball tournament and a goal shoot-out. Veza Sur will also be releasing El Diez 10, made with fresh ruby red grapefruit juice. Breakfast pastries from Zak the Baker, Fufi empanadas, and Box Cold Brew coffee will be available during morning games, and there will be regular menu offerings in the afternoon by Baja Bao. Weat a team jersey for beer specials. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.
Wynwood Brewing Co. Wynwood Brewing will be open for all World Cup games that begin at 8 a.m. or later and offer $1 off drafts until noon. The brewery will open at 6 a.m. only for the first Saturday game on June 16. Every other game starts at 8 a.m. at the earliest. Check the brewery's website for a complete schedule. 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.
